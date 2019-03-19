Katy Perry and Ayesha Curry to Headline Auction Napa Valley

Chef Francis Mallmann addresses the audience during Auction Napa Valley at Meadowood in St. Helena, California on Saturday, June 4, 2016. (Photo by Alvin Jornada)

Hoopla committee co-chair Michael Silacci of Opus One snaps a selfie with Amber Mihna of Napa Valley Vintners during Auction Napa Valley at Meadowood in St. Helena, California on Saturday, June 4, 2016. (Photo by Alvin Jornada)

Lisa Covey of Yountville, left, toasts sisters Kimberly and Courtney Bringgold, both of Newport Beach, during Auction Napa Valley at Meadowood Resort in St. Helena, California on Saturday, June 3, 2017. (Photo by Alvin Jornada)

Oscar Henquet, lower left, and Denise Henquet pause with other guests to snap photos of a rare Balthazar, 12-liter bottle, of 2014 Screaming Eagle cabernet sauvignon during Auction Napa Valley at Meadowood Resort in St. Helena, California on Saturday, June 3, 2017. (Photo by Alvin Jornada)

Sofia Coppola and her father Francis Ford Coppola watch the bidding action from their seats during Auction Napa Valley at Meadowood Resort in St. Helena, California on Saturday, June 3, 2017. (Photo by Alvin Jornada)

The Decobelles perform on stage during Auction Napa Valley at Meadowood Resort in St. Helena, California on Saturday, June 3, 2017. (Photo by Alvin Jornada)

A bidder reacts in excitement after winning an auction lot with a highlight 24-day, 10 destination around the world trip in a private jet along with a variety of Napa Valley Wines during Auction Napa Valley at Meadowood Resort in St. Helena, California on Saturday, June 3, 2017. (Photo by Alvin Jornada)

Lieutenant governor Gavin Newsom gives auctioneer Fritz Hatton a thumbs up during Auction Napa Valley at Meadowood Resort in St. Helena, California on Saturday, June 3, 2017. (Photo by Alvin Jornada)

Members of the Coppola family arrive on stage, from left, Roman Coppola, Sofia Coppola, Eleanor Coppola and Gia Coppola during Auction Napa Valley at Meadowood Resort in St. Helena, California on Saturday, June 3, 2017. (Photo by Alvin Jornada)

LPGA golfer, Natalie Gulbis poses for a selfie with Sungkuk Park (right) and Yeongjun Chang (right) at the Auction Napa Valley, Saturday June 2, 2018 at Meadowood Napa Valley in St. Helena. (Photo Will Bucquoy)

Bidders celebrate winning the Opus One lot at the Auction Napa Valley, Saturday June 2, 2018 at Meadowood Napa Valley in St. Helena. (Photo Will Bucquoy)

A couple from Boca Raton Florida celebrate after winning the largest lot of the day at $1 million at the Auction Napa Valley, Saturday June 2, 2018 at Meadowood Napa Valley in St. Helena. (Photo Will Bucquoy

Pop music star Katy Perry and celebrity chef Ayesha Curry will headline this year's Auction Napa Valley. Click through the gallery for photos from previous events. (Photo courtesy of Auction Napa Valley)

Auction Napa Valley, the Super Bowl of wine charity events, has been attracting the well-heeled and famous since 1981. Taking place over the course of four days, with the main event – the live auction – on a Saturday, the annual extravaganza has been attended by celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Jay Leno, John Legend and Robin Williams. Tickets to the 2019 live auction range between $2000 and $10,000 per person.

This year, pop music star Katy Perry and celebrity chef Ayesha Curry will headline the live auction, which will be held at St. Helena’s Meadowood on June 1. Perry will kick off the bidding with a short set of her greatest hits. Curry, who owns barbecue restaurant chain International Smoke together with chef Michael Mina, will prepare the post-auction dinner over an open fire along with other chefs from the Michael Mina family.

Now in its 39th year, Auction Napa Valley has donated more than $185 million in proceeds toward community health and children’s education in Napa County. Attendees to the event can expect luxurious lots and some serious bidding: last year, a lot donated by Opus Wine Winery, featuring four six-liter bottles of Opus One wine, a trip to France for two couples and tickets to the grand masked ball at Château de Versailles, sold twice for $1.4 million in total.

In addition to the live auction and epic after party, this year’s Auction Napa Valley also includes vintner welcome parties and vintner-hosted dinners, a Friday barrel auction at Louis M. Martini Winery (a “steal” at $550 per person), and a “wine country farewell brunch” at Wheeler Farms in St. Helena. The 2019 event will also serve as a celebration of the 75th anniversary of Napa Valley Vintners, the organization that runs Auction Napa Valley.

