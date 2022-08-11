Sonoma’s Layla Restaurant Takes a Time Out

The patio at Layla restaurant at MacArthur Place in Sonoma. (MacArthur Place)

Guests in the patio dining area at Layla restaurant at MacArthur Place Hotel and Spa in Sonoma, Calif. on Thursday, May 6, 2021. (Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)

Basque cheesecake with vanilla macerated berries and served with an Irish coffee at Layla restaurant at MacArthur Place Hotel and Spa in Sonoma. (Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)

Burrata and grilled asparagus with crispy prosciutto, peas and black truffle vinaigrette served with a drink called The Apiary made of gin,Yerba Mate tea, raw honey and lemon at Layla restaurant at MacArthur Place Hotel and Spa in Sonoma. (Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)

Guests in the patio dining area at Layla restaurant at MacArthur Place Hotel and Spa in Sonoma, Calif. on Thursday, May 6, 2021. (Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)

Renovations and an employee shortage have temporarily closed the upscale Layla restaurant at MacArthur Place in Sonoma, according to company representatives.

Brunch, lunch and dinner service are on hold, although guests of the hotel can have breakfast at the restaurant. There is no reopening date at this time. The Bar at MacArthur also is closed to outside visitors but remains open for guests.

The renovated hotel and spa have been through a tough few years, after the parent company, IMH Financial Group, entered into bankruptcy protection in 2020 and COVID-19 temporarily closed the restaurant.

In 2021, the restructured property reopened with significant changes to the Layla menu and a covered outdoor dining space.

29 E. MacArthur St., Sonoma, 707-938-2929, macarthurplace.com