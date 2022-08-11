Six issues | One Great Price

BiteClub, Food + Drink, Sonoma Restaurants, Things To Do in Sonoma, What's New in Wine Country

Sonoma’s Layla Restaurant Takes a Time Out

Brunch, lunch and dinner service are on hold, although MacArthur Place hotel guests can have breakfast at the restaurant.

Renovations and an employee shortage have temporarily closed the upscale Layla restaurant at MacArthur Place in Sonoma, according to company representatives.

Brunch, lunch and dinner service are on hold, although guests of the hotel can have breakfast at the restaurant. There is no reopening date at this time. The Bar at MacArthur also is closed to outside visitors but remains open for guests.

Outdoor dining area at Layla restaurant at MacArthur Place in Sonoma. (Karyn Millet/MacArthur Place)
Breakfast at MacArthur Place Hotel and Spa in Sonoma. (Emma K. Morris)

The renovated hotel and spa have been through a tough few years, after the parent company, IMH Financial Group, entered into bankruptcy protection in 2020 and COVID-19 temporarily closed the restaurant.

Related: Top Restaurants for Patio Dining in Sonoma Valley

In 2021, the restructured property reopened with significant changes to the Layla menu and a covered outdoor dining space.

29 E. MacArthur St., Sonoma, 707-938-2929, macarthurplace.com

