A $95,000 Father’s Day Experience in Healdsburg, Plus 9 More Affordable Gift Options

For the nature-lover: The best-selling California Field Atlas by Obi Kaufmann teaches about California ecologies. Kaufman offers scientific data, personal observations and his own stunning watercolor images. Grow your adventurer spirit and your knowledge of the life forces running through California’s rich topography. $46, Abbot’s Passage Winery and Mercantile, 777 Madrone Road, Glen Ellen, 707-939-3017, abbotspassage.com (Abbot's Passage)

For the scent-savvy: This wonderfully nuanced scent comes from the perfume capital of the world, Grasse, France. Made with essential oils. $75, Chateau Sonoma, 453 1st St W, Sonoma, 707-309-1993, chateausonoma.com (Karen Kizer)

For the napper: This Portia blanket is made of soft Merino wool milled in England. Great for chilly evenings outside and also perfect for the indoor afternoon nap. $199, JG Switzer, The Barlow, 6780 McKinley St Suite 115, Sebastopol, 707-244-3330, jgswitzer.com (JG Switzer)

For the wine lover: Here’s a red wine glass handcrafted in Vermont by Simon Pierce. This lightweight design is good looking and swirl-worthy. $75, JG Switzer, The Barlow, 6780 McKinley St Suite 115, Sebastopol, 707-244-3330, jgswitzer.com (JG Switzer)

For the surf and art lover: No need to choose between fine art and surfing. Get both in this upcycled surfboard which makes a great (10-foot) canvas for art by Sebastopol artist DA Bishop. $800, 300 Gallery, Gallery 300, 6780 McKinley St Suite 130, Sebastopol, 707-332-1212, gallery-300.com (Gallery 300)

For the game-player: From trivia to Texas Hold ‘Em, these games are packaged in good-looking boxes so you can leave them out of the cabinet to encourage another round of play. $14-$50, Corner Store Sonoma, 498 First Street E, Sonoma, 707-966-2211, thecornerstore.carrd.co (Karen Kizer)

The Montage Healdsburg "The Sky's the Limit" experience includes a private tour of the Robert Ferguson Observatory in Glen Ellen and a two-hour photography session with acclaimed astrophotographer Rachid Dahnoun to create the perfect night sky image. (Rachid Dahnoun)

For the extremely fortunate father: Ultra luxury resort Montage Healdsburg has created a $95,000 experience (yes, you read that right) that includes private Jet Edge flights from anywhere in the United States, two nights at the resort's three-bedroom presidential suite (pictured), a private dinner for up to six guests, a private tour of the Robert Ferguson Observatory in Glen Ellen and a two-hour photography session with acclaimed astrophotographer Rachid Dahnoun to create the perfect night sky image. The package is named “The Sky’s The Limit.” Montage Healdsburg, 100 Montage Way, Healdsburg, 707-979-9000, montagehotels.com/healdsburg. (Courtesy of Montage Healdsburg)

For the active wine taster: Book a two-hour shuffleboard block and play among the vines with up to 10 people at Abbot’s Passage in Glen Ellen. This package includes a picnic basket for four. The experience is bottle service only. $250, Abbot’s Passage Winery and Mercantile, 777 Madrone Road, Glen Ellen, 707-939-3017, abbotspassage.com. (Abbot's Passage)

For the hiker: Pair a wine tasting for two with a guided hike through Bella Vineyards plus a gourmet picnic lunch from Dry Creek Kitchen. $280 (for two guests), Hotel Healdsburg, 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg, 707-732-4660, hotelhealdsburg.com. (Hotel Healdsburg)

It’s nearly Father’s Day, so it’s time to think of gifts for tough-to-shop-for Dad. Of course he loves BBQ, socks and fishing, but how about a few things from the gift list less traveled? Here are some shop-local finds and experiences — from small, affordable and thoughtful to a $95,000 ultra luxury experience that includes private jet transportation from anywhere in the United States. Click through the above gallery for details.

Editor’s Note: Travel, dining and wine tasting can be complicated right now. Use our inspirational ideas to plan ahead for your next outing, be it this week or next year. If you visit restaurants, wineries, and other businesses during the pandemic, remember to call ahead, make reservations, wear a mask and social distance.