Things To Do in Sonoma

A $95,000 Father’s Day Experience in Healdsburg, Plus 9 More Affordable Gift Options

The ultra luxury experience includes private jet transportation from anywhere in the United States.

It’s nearly Father’s Day, so it’s time to think of gifts for tough-to-shop-for Dad. Of course he loves BBQ, socks and fishing, but how about a few things from the gift list less traveled? Here are some shop-local finds and experiences — from small, affordable and thoughtful to a $95,000 ultra luxury experience that includes private jet transportation from anywhere in the United States. Click through the above gallery for details.

Editor’s Note: Travel, dining and wine tasting can be complicated right now. Use our inspirational ideas to plan ahead for your next outing, be it this week or next year. If you visit restaurants, wineries, and other businesses during the pandemic, remember to call ahead, make reservations, wear a mask and social distance.

