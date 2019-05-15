20 Sonoma Wineries and Tasting Rooms Open After 5 p.m.

Elsewhere in the world, people say, “It’s 5 o’clock somewhere,” when they imbibe during the day. In wine country, where most tasting rooms close at or before 5 p.m, it can sometimes feel as if day-drinking is the only option! Scattered throughout Sonoma County, there are a handful of spots where you can taste wine into the evening, but finding them takes a bit of research. We’ve rounded up 21 tasting rooms and wine bars offering wine tastings until at least 6 p.m. Click through the gallery for details. 

