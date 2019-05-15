Slide 1 of 26 Pangloss Cellars, Sonoma: Located in a beautifully restored 1902 building on Sonoma’s historic town square, Pangloss Cellars offers a great finale to a day of wine tasting. Enjoy wine flights in the seated lounge, where each flight is accompanied by small-plate food compliments. Caviar, charcuterie, cheese, pate or chocolate are all made by local producers. Open until 6 p.m. Mon-Thu; 7 p.m. Fri-Sat. The second Thursday of every month is Pangloss After Hours, with music, wine and bites from 6 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. 35 E Napa St, Sonoma, 707-933-8565, panglosscellars.com. (Photo by Erik Almas)

Rancho Maria Wines: Rancho Maria Wines Tasting Lounge in the heart of Sonoma is comfortable and rustic, recalling the Sonoma of the 19th century. Flight options allow you to sample the range of wines Ranch Maria produces, or to try verticals of favorite wines. The Tasting Lounge is open until 7 p.m. daily. 481 1st St W, Sonoma, 707-215-5000, ranchomaria.com. (Courtesy photo)

Lake Sonoma Winery, Sonoma: Conveniently located just off the plaza in downtown Sonoma, the Lake Sonoma Winery tasting room features a range of wines that showcase the distinct regions within the county. There's room to sit indoors or on the comfy patio (with fire pits in case it gets cold). Open until 6 p.m. Mon-Thurs and until 8 p.m. Fri-Sat. 134 Church St, Sonoma, 707-721-1979, lakesonomawinery.com. (Photo courtesy of Lake Sonoma Winery)

Fulcrum Wines, Sonoma: Dave Rossi specializes in making vineyard-designate pinot noir from top vineyard sites throughout the North Coast. Prized for their balance even in warmer vintages, a Fulcrum tasting is a wonderful way to experience different expressions of this delicate red grape. While pinot is the focus here, don't miss the Dry Gewurztraminer from Anderson Valley. Open until 6 p.m. Sun-Wed, 7 p.m. Thurs and 8 p.m. Fri-Sat. 25 E Napa St suite d, Sonoma, 707-931-6097, fulcrumwines.com. (Photo courtesy of Fulcrum Wines)

Roche Winery, Sonoma: Another winery with a tasting room on the Sonoma plaza, Roche is located in a 1940s craftsman-style building. There is seating indoors and on their pet-friendly shaded patio. The Roche family produces a range of wines styles, all sold direct-to-consumer. You can try three different chardonnay expressions: one aged in French oak, one in American oak, and a third unoaked. The tasting room is open until 7:30 p.m. daily. 122 W Spain St, Sonoma, 707-935-7115, rochewinery.com. (Photo by A Savvy Lifestyle)

The Panel: This is the first spot on our list that isn't a winery. The Panel is a wine lounge (with draft beer and espresso) in downtown Sonoma. It's also an international wine club, featuring wines curated by a rotating panel of wine professionals who select top picks for the month. Given the frequent rotation, you'll be able to visit often and taste something new each time. Open Tue-Thurs until 7 p.m. and until 9 p.m. Fri-Sat. 535 W Napa St, Sonoma, 707-938-7152, panelwines.com. (Photo courtesy of The Panel)

SIGH Sonoma: Lovers of bubbles will feel effervescent just looking at the extensive menu of wines at SIGH Sonoma. Named one of the best wine bars in the country by Travel & Leisure, you'll find nearly three dozen options available by the glass. There's a great selection of local choices, French classics, and sparkling styles from around the globe. Prices range from around $10 to $75 a glass. Open until 9:30 p.m. Sun-Thurs, and until 10:30 p.m. Fri-Sat, 120 W. Napa St., Sonoma. 707-996-2444. sighsonoma.com. (Photo by Robbi Pengelly)

Mayo Family Winery, Glen Ellen: On Highway 12 in Glen Ellen, you'll find Mayo Family Winery. Choose from two tasting options—the Premium Tasting, featuring well-loved wines characteristic of the area, or the Adventure Tasting, featuring lesser-known and unique grapes and blends. The courtyard is pet-friendly. Open until 6:30 p.m. daily, 13101 Arnold Dr, Glen Ellen, 707-938-9401, mayofamilywinery.com. (Photo courtesy of Mayo Family Winery)

Paradise Ridge Winery, Kenwood: Paradise Ridge has always placed equal emphasis on making delicious wines and being consummate hosts. Their Santa Rosa tasting room was tragically lost in the Tubbs fire, but their Kenwood tasting room continues to offer a Taste of Paradise. Engage all your senses, beginning in the onsite herb garden, then taste five wines paired with herb-infused chocolates made in collaboration with Wine Country Chocolates. The last tasting is held at 5:30 p.m. daily. Reservations are required on weekends. Open until 6 p.m. daily, 8860 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood, 707-282-9020, prwinery.com. (Photo courtesy of Paradise Ridge Winery)

Barber Cellars, Petaluma: Located inside the historic Hotel Petaluma, Barber Cellars is Petaluma's first downtown tasting room. In addition to wine tastings, you can also sample cheeses, including a menu of grilled cheese sandwiches. Open until 8 p.m. Thurs-Sat and until 6 p.m. Sun-Wed, 112 Washington St, Petaluma, 707-971-7410, barbercellars.com. (Photo by Rebecca Chotkowski)

Adobe Road Winery, Petaluma: Adobe Road Winery makes small lot wines from beloved Sonoma County vineyards, including Kiser Ranch and Sangiacomo. The winery plans to expand to a large waterfront site along the Petaluma River. Until then, you can taste their wines inside the Great Petaluma Mill. Open until 7 p.m. daily, 6 Petaluma Blvd N Suite 1A, Petaluma, 707-774-6699, adoberoadwines.com. (Photo courtesy of Adobe Road Winery)

The Jade Room, Santa Rosa: Bringing a welcome sparkle to Santa Rosa's wine scene, The Jade Room Wine Bar and Oysterette features a phenomenal selection of wine and gourmet small plates. In addition to wines by the glass, there's also a playful menu of several champagne cocktails. Open until 9:30 p.m. Wed-Thurs, and until midnight Fri-Sat, 643 4th St, Santa Rosa, 707-543-1553, thejaderoomsr.com. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Baldassari Wine Lounge, Windsor: There aren't many tasting rooms in downtown Windsor, so Baldassari's brand new tasting lounge is a welcome addition. The space includes a standing bar or benches where guests can unwind. Charcuterie, cheese, and a small menu from KIN are available for purchase. Best of all, Baldassari Wine Lounge is open until 7 p.m. Wed-Sun in winter and until 9 p.m. Wed-Mon during summer. (Courtesy photo)

Gustafson Family Vineyards, Healdsburg: Dry Creek Valley's most remote winery—tucked high in the hills above Lake Sonoma—also has a tasting room in downtown Healdsburg. It's lovely to be able to enjoy wines like Dry Creek's only Riesling without having to make the drive, though photos from the mountain winery will definitely whet your palate to plan a later visit. Open Thurs-Mon until 6 p.m., 34 North St, Healdsburg, 707-433-2371, gfvineyard.com. (Photo courtesy of Gustafon Family Vineyards)

Banshee Wines, Healdsburg: Just off the plaza in downtown Healdsburg, Banshee Wines's tasting room is a comfy, modern space for intimate, seated tastings. Banshee produces appellation blends and single vineyard designate wines, with an emphasis on pinot noir. Wine flights and wines by the glass can be accompanied by small bites prepared by the Jimtown Store. Reservations are strongly encouraged. Tasting appointments are made in 90-minute blocks, with the last scheduled reservation of the day beginning at 5:30 p.m. Open until 7:00 p.m. daily, 325 Center St, Healdsburg, 707-395-0915, bansheewines.com. (Photo courtesy of Banshee Wines)

Stephen & Walker Winery, Healdsburg: Step off the plaza in downtown Healdsburg and into Stephen & Walker Winery's tasting room for a taste of small production wines with big flavor. You'll find a variety of cabernet sauvignon offerings and petite sirah from two different Sonoma County appellations. Open until 7 p.m. daily, 43 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg, 707-431-8749. (Photo courtesy of Stephen & Walker Winery)

Lioco, Healdsburg: Taking inspiration from food-friendly European wines and "the more restrained California wines of the 1980s," Matt and Sara Licklider emphasize elegant chardonnay and lean pinot noir from cool climate vineyards throughout northern California. They also champion carignan and valdiguie, two often overlooked grapes with long histories in California. Their Healdsburg tasting room, which opened last year, is at once chic and welcoming. Open until 7 p.m. Wed-Mon, 125 Matheson St, Healdsburg, 707-395-0148, liocowine.com. (Photo by Karyn Millet)

Seasons of the Vineyard, Healdsburg: Taste Ferrari-Carano and Lazy Creek Vineyards wines in the heart of downtown Healdsburg at Seasons of the Vineyard Wine Bar and Boutique. While tasting, you can either relax at the seated bar or shop for unique kitchen treasures and home decor items. Open daily until 6 p.m., 113 Plaza St, Healdsburg, 707-431-2222, seasonsofthevineyard.com. (Photo courtesy of Seasons of the Vineyard)

Locals, Geyserville: This cooperative tasting room in Geyserville features wines from ten small-lot producers. This is the perfect spot for folks who are just beginning to explore what wines they like or for groups seeking to please a variety of palates. If you work up an appetite while tasting, you can walk next door to Diavola Pizzeria and Salumeria, where you'll also find an excellent list of local and international wines by the glass. Open until 6 p.m. daily, 21023 Geyserville Ave, Geyserville, 707-857-4900, localstastingroom.com.

Francis Ford Coppola Winery, Geyserville: Part tasting room, part movie museum, Francis Ford Coppola Winery in Geyserville is one of northern Sonoma County's most visited attractions. You can begin private tastings—with or without a tour of the property—as late as 4:30 p.m. Open until 6 p.m. daily. If you're hungry after a day of tasting, the onsite restaurant Rustic is open until 9 p.m., 300 Via Archimedes, Geyserville, 707-857-1471, francisfordcoppolawinery.com. (Photo by Christopher Chung)

Pax Mahle Wines, Sebastopol: We are thrilled that the Pax Wines tasting room in Sebastopol's Barlow reopened after sustaining flood damage earlier this year. Taste some of the North Coast's finest syrahs and less common grapes (think trousseau gris and valdiguié) in a cozy, urban tasting room. Open Sun-Thurs until 6 p.m. and until 8 p.m. on Fri-Sat, 6780 McKinley St #170, Sebastopol, 707-331-1393, paxwine.com. (Photo courtesy of Pax Mahle)