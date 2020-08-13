Sonoma County Spots That Will Make You Feel Like You’re in France

Slide 1 of 25 Located in Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square District, La Gare has been serving French fare since opening its doors in 1979. La Gare is open for outdoor dining, curbside pickup and take out. (A gluten-free menu is available.) Open 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily; reservations are recommended. 208 Wilson Street, Santa Rosa, 707-528-4355. (Courtesy of La Gare)

Slide 2 of 25 Escargot and crostini at Le Gare French Restaurant in Santa Rosa. (Chris Hardy)

Slide 3 of 25 Prawns sautéed Bordelaise in a garlic sauce with rice and vegetables from the to-go menu at the La Gare French Restaurant in Santa Rosa. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 4 of 25 La Gare’s Beef Wellington with carrots and green beans. (Chris Hardy)

Slide 5 of 25 Brioche buns with caramel, chocolate croissants and Meringue Crackles are just a few of the mouth-watering sweets you’ll find at Pascaline Patisserie & Café in Sebastopol. Open daily, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pre-order is available. 4550 North Gravenstein Hwy, Sebastopol, 707-521-9348 (Courtesy of Pascaline)

Slide 6 of 25 Pascaline serves more than just sweets. Quiche, frittata, as well as soups and salads, are served alongside classic sandwich offerings including a Croque Monsieur and French Dip. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 7 of 25 Santa Rosa’s Goguette Bread is proof that amazing things can happen when mixing flour with water. Made with organic whole wheat flour, spelt, rye, water, sel de Guérande, and levain, Pain de Campagne is Goguette’s signature bread. The savory Pain aux Olives Vertes, studded with green olives, offers a taste of Provence, and it’s hard to go wrong with Le Régale de Chocolat, a specialty from the south of France. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 8 of 25 Check Goguette's website for a rundown of what breads are available, and to place an order for curbside pickup. Open Wednesday through Saturday, 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. 59 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 9 of 25 Former electrical engineer and trained Boulanger Nas Salamati, his wife Najine Shariat, and daughter Sori Salamati are the force behind European-style bakery, Goguette. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 10 of 25 From French antiques and vintage pieces, to dishes and linens, Chateau Sonoma is bursting with goods that will make you feel as though you’re on a shopping spree in France. Open Monday through Friday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. 453 1st Street West, Sonoma, 707-309-1993. (Courtesy of Chateau Sonoma)

Slide 11 of 25 Founded by Sarah Anderson in 2002, Chateau Sonoma is run entirely by women. (Courtesy of Chateau Sonoma)

Slide 12 of 25 French Silver Plate Flatware is available by the piece at Chateau Sonoma. $8. (Courtesy of Chateau Sonoma)

Slide 13 of 25 The Chateau Sonoma Candle is a customer favorite. $45.00. (Courtesy of Chateau Sonoma)

Slide 14 of 25 Les Pascals is a patisserie, boulangerie and café, all rolled into one. Along with French macaroons, you’ll be tempted by lemon tarts, eclairs and croissants. Open weekdays, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., but closed on Wednesday. Hours on Saturday and Sunday are 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 13758 Arnold Drive, Glen Ellen, 707-934-8378 (Heather Irwin)

Slide 15 of 25 Les Pascals is open for courtyard dining and to-go orders. Drive up, pick up service is available for orders of $10 or more. Call ahead, pay over the phone, and staff will bring your order to your car. (Minimum purchase does not apply to seniors and those with disabilities.) (Courtesy of Les Pascals)

Slide 16 of 25 Grapevines share the spotlight with lavender gardens at Matanzas Creek Winery. You don’t have to take part in a wine tasting to visit the gardens, but lavender field reservations are required. Appointments are available Thursday through Monday. 6097 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa, 707-528-6464. (Courtesy of Matanzas Creek Winery)

Slide 17 of 25 Late June and early July is when the lavender is typically at its peak. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Slide 18 of 25 Entrance to Matanzas Creek Winery in Santa Rosa. (Courtesy of Matanzas Creek)

Slide 19 of 25 August is what Monte-Bellaria di California in Sebastopol calls “High Fragrance Season.” Every weekend now through November 8, timed-access tickets are available to wander through the property’s aromatic lavender fields. Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., admission is limited to 25 adults per hour and costs $5. Short farm tours are also available for an additional $5 per adult. (Children under 18 are free.) 3518 Bloomfield Road, Sebastopol, 707-829-2645. (Chris Willis / Monte-Bellaria di California)

Slide 20 of 25 A bee collects nectar from a lavender flower at Monte-Bellaria di California, in Sebastopol. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)

Slide 21 of 25 Now through the end of October, Jordan Winery is serving classic Parisian bistro fare, with a Wine Country twist, on its shady chateau terrace. A number of ingredients on the French-inspired menu are sourced from the winery’s one-acre garden. Lunch is served Thursday through Monday, with a maximum of 12 guests. Cost: $110 per person. 1474 Alexander Valley Road, Healdsburg, 800-654-1213 (Courtesy of Jordan Winery)

Slide 22 of 25 Garden crudité at Jordan Winery’s Paris on the Patio. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 23 of 25 If the idea of waking up feeling like you are in France sounds appealing, Hotel Les Mars offers a staycation sweet dreams are made of. With just 16 rooms, a night here is more like staying in a French maison than a hotel. 27 North Street, Healdsburg, 707-433-4211. (Courtesy of Hotel Les Mars)

Slide 24 of 25 Hotel Les Mars is located a block from Healdsburg’s town square. (Courtesy of Hotel Les Mars)

Slide 25 of 25 La Pitchoune means “the little one” in French. According to owner and assistant winemaker Tracy Nielsen, “the name speaks to small production, small lots and the idea that our small size is our greatest asset.” Private wine tastings are offered by appointment only in Santa Rosa, in one of the family-owned vineyards where La Pitchoune sources grapes. Cost: $240 for up to 6 people. Reservations must be made online. 3358 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa (Photo courtesy La Pitchoune)