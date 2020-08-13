Six issues | One Great Price

Your insider's guide to Wine Country

Subscribe
Now
Subscribe
Things To Do in Sonoma, What's New in Sonoma County

Sonoma County Spots That Will Make You Feel Like You’re in France

Bon voyage! You don't have to get on a plane to get a taste of France.

After months of sheltering in place, we are all feeling a bit weary and tired of our immediate surroundings. Dreaming of faraway places and future travels helps cheer us up. But, in Sonoma County, you can get a taste of those dream destinations without getting on a plane or traveling great distances. Daydreaming of a trip to France? We’ve got some local ideas in the above gallery. Bon voyage! (And don’t forget to social distance and to wear that mask!)

Where do you go for a taste of France in Sonoma County? Let us know in the comments below. 

Subscribe Now!

Comments

Read previous post:
Canned Wines Are Having a Moment and These Sonoma Wineries Make the Best Ones

Several local wineries are putting fine fermented grape juice, paired with winemaking expertise, in cans that are particularly handy right...

Close