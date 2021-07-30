Sonoma County Restaurants and Bars That Require Proof of Vaccination

Server Madison Payne walking through the indoor bar area at Fern Bar in Sebastopol on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (Erik Castro / For The Press Democrat)

People seated in the dining room at Fern Bar in Sebastopol on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (Erik Castro / For The Press Democrat)

General Manager Sam Levy at Fern Bar, which is joining a growing list of restaurants now requiring patrons to either show a vaccination card or proof of a negative COVID-19 test if they wish to enter their indoor space in Sebastopol. Photo taken Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (Erik Castro / For The Press Democrat)

Anna Leigh Bodo walking by the indoor lounge area at Fern Bar in Sebastopol, which is now requiring patrons to either show a vaccination card or proof of a negative COVID-19 test if they wish to enter their indoor space in Sebastopol, on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (Erik Castro / For The Press Democrat)

Fern Bar General Manager Sam Levy hands back COVID-19 vaccination cards to a couple of guests at the Sebastopol restaurant after checking their vaccination status on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (Erik Castro / For The Press Democrat)

A guest has their QR code scanned to prove they are vaccinated at Fern Bar in Sebastopol on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (Erik Castro / For The Press Democrat)

Fern Bar hostess Michaela Codding, left, scans a QR code to verify COVID-19 vaccinations of guests Michael Estems, 26, right, and Katie-Lauren Dunbar, 26, both from Santa Rosa, on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Sebastopol. (Erik Castro / For The Press Democrat)

As the delta variant continues to fuel a rise in COVID-19 cases in Sonoma County and throughout the state, a growing list of local restaurants and bars are now asking for vaccination cards for entry.

Fernbar at Sebastopol’s Barlow center will be among the first to enact new rules, according to General Manager Sam Levy. All indoor service, both dining room and bar, requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 48 hours.

It was a concern for bartenders who interact closely with customers that first caused him to consider the mandate. Levy said he felt a groundswell of support for his decision when San Francisco bar owners overwhelmingly agreed to require vaccine status before entry.

“There’s just no escape for them, and I have a responsibility for the team and the overall safety of them and their families. I take that very seriously,” he said.

For now, only three local restaurants and bars have announced that they are requiring proof of vaccination for indoor dining. If your business is now asking for vaccination cards, please send us an email so that we can add it to this list.

For information about scheduling a coronavirus vaccination, click here or contact your health care provider or local pharmacy. The COVID-19 vaccine is free to all. No insurance is required. Find information about how to get a digital vaccination card here (available for free).

Local businesses that require proof of vaccination

Fern Bar, Sebastopol: All indoor service, both dining room and bar, requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 48 hours. The restaurant will change its reservation system, and check vaccination cards and QR codes (available for free at myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov).

Timberline, Guerneville: Will require proof of vaccination before entry ahead of this week’s Lazy Bear Week, an annual event that brings many visitors to the river town. The restaurant will be asking for proof of vaccination to obtain a reservation or entrance to the restaurant. “The health of our employees and that of our patrons are of our highest concern,” said the restaurant in a Facebook post.

R3 Hotel, Guerneville: Will require proof of vaccination for all patrons and employees before entering the property. Guests will be checked in at the front gate or front office and given a wristband before entering. The decision was made out of an abundance of caution and the desire to keep patrons and employees safe, according to a post on the hotel’s Facebook page.

