Sonoma County Restaurant Week: 12 Great Deals for Families

Slide 1 of 12 Handline, Sebastopol, $19 Dinner: Soft-serve ice cream is the highlight on Handline's Restaurant Week menu. The $15 lunch and the $19 dinner also feature four entrées to choose from (Inglewood Burger, Mi Papa Tostada, Ex-Pat Tacos, Fish Tacos) and the dinner comes with a choice of smothered pumpkin, fries or house salad. Let your kids play in the back area while you dine, or play a round of ping-pong after your meal. 935 Gravenstein Highway South, Sebastopol. (Courtesy of Handline)

Slide 2 of 12 Pub Republic, Petaluma, $29 Dinner: Pub Republic's Restaurant Week menu has many options, making it a great place for families with older kids. We're especially excited about the Brussels Sprout Tacos, with crispy brussels sprouts sautéed with garlic and white wine (don’t worry—the alcohol is cooked out), toasted almonds, a three-cheese blend, and avocado. 3120 Lakeville Highway, Petaluma. (Chris Hardy)

Slide 3 of 12 Rustic Francis’s Favorites, Geyserville, $15 Lunch and $29 Dinner: The full-service restaurant at Francis Ford Coppola Winery is a fun spot for first-time visitors to Sonoma County and locals alike. This “winery resort” is also home to tasting rooms, a summertime pool, and a movie buff museum. Their lunch includes an Italian flatbread with mortadella, wood-grilled spinach, pickled red onion, and ceci bean hummus. Dinner showcases their chicken parmigiana with spaghetti pomodoro. There are wood-fired pizzas for kids. 300 Via Archimedes, Geyserville. (Kent Porter)

Slide 4 of 12 Pizza Luigino at the Rustic restaurant at Francis Ford Coppola Winery. (Conner Jay)

Slide 5 of 12 Mary’s Pizza Shack, Various Locations, $29 Dinner: One of the top kid-friendly restaurants in Sonoma County, Mary's Restaurant Week menu is dedicated to older kids and adults who would rather try Sonoma Shrimp Pasta than pizza, but you can always get a pizza for the kids to split—or each kid can make their own at the table—and you can all split dessert! Locations in Santa Rosa, Windsor, Rohnert Park, Petaluma, and Sonoma. (Christopher Chung)

Slide 6 of 12 Korbel Delicatessen & Market, Guerneville, $10 Lunch: Take a trip to the coast and stop by the deli at Korbel Winery. Their Restaurant Week menu offers a great opportunity to picnic with the family. Order the Caprese sandwich along with the dark chocolate olive oil cake and dine underneath the redwoods at the winery or bring it to the beach. 13250 River Rd, Guerneville

Slide 7 of 12 Backyard, Forestville, $15 Lunch: This Forestville favorite goes all in with their Restaurant Week menu featuring six entrées to choose from. They are known for their fried chicken, and kids and adults can pick between the buttermilk fried chicken sandwich and the fried chicken and waffles to get their fix. The vegetarian Mycopia Maitake Mushroom Reuben is also delicious. 6566 Front Street, Forestville. (Courtesy of Backyard)

Slide 8 of 12 Bay View Restaurant at Inn at the Tides, Bodega Bay, $39 Dinner: Restaurant Week is all about enjoying meals at restaurants you may not normally visit. Bay View Restaurant in Bodega Bay offers some of the best sunset views in Sonoma County. In addition to traditional Italian seafood, their menu also includes Petaluma chicken and a roasted eggplant entrée. This is the type of restaurant to visit with the grandparents so that you'll some help with the kids. Enjoy the boardwalk before dinner and then enjoy the sunset from your table. 800 Highway 1, Bodega Bay. (Alvin Jornada)

Slide 9 of 12 Palooza, Kenwood and Sonoma, $15 Lunch and $29 Dinner: Palooza serves up Restaurant Week menus in two family-friendly locations. At Cornerstone, just south of Sonoma, kids can play in the interactive garden. In Kenwood, there's ping-pong and giant Jenga on the patio. There are three dinner entrees to choose from in Sonoma; we recommend the smoked pulled pork sandwich, which comes with a housemade potato salad. In Kenwood, get the deviled eggs for starters and then choose between house-smoked BBQ ribs or adult lobster mac 'n cheese (which kids can enjoy as well). Housemade ice cream makes for a nice finale to your family meal. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 10 of 12 Tip’s Roadside, Kenwood, $15 Lunch: This Kenwood spot serves up a lunch and dinner menu for Sonoma County Restaurant Week, but the meal that kids will get especially excited about is lunch. Choose from any sandwich on the menu and get a side of tater tots. For an additional $5, you'll get coffee and beignets for dessert. Totally worth it. 8445 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 11 of 12 Tía María, Santa Rosa, $5 Pastry Perk: If you can't make it out for lunch or dinner, check out the Pastry Perk Special at participating bakeries, coffee- and pie shops. We recommend Tía María, located in the south end of the Roseland neighborhood. This small, family-owned Mexican bakery serves up a pastry perk that includes a cup of coffee made with beans from Bella Rosa Coffee Company, along with a morning pastry. Order the coffee for yourself and share the pastry with your kid (or order two, because they are delicious). 44 Sebastopol Ave., Santa Rosa. (Beth Schlanker)

Slide 12 of 12 Third Street Aleworks, Santa Rosa, $19 Dinner: This bustling downtown pub is a great place to take kids—no need to feel bad if they get a little rowdy. The Restaurant Week menu includes a Chicharrons basket, bison burger with jalapeños, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, and onions, and Nutella and banana pancakes (who doesn't love breakfast for dessert?). In addition to a craft beer menu for parents, they also have a kids menu with classics like chicken fingers. Our recommendation: order the Fiesta Table Nachos—they're not lying when they say this dish can feed the entire table! 610 Third Street, Santa Rosa. (Courtesy photo)