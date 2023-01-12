15 No-Frills, Under-the-Radar Bars in Sonoma You Need to Know

Slide 1 of 28 Twin Oaks, Penngrove: Despite being owned and operated by popular HopMonk Taverns, this locals-only spot has remained a neighborhood favorite "ranchers" bar with few frills. You'll get excellent food here, listen to great live music and often have to wait a minute or two for a table. The bar, however, usually has a few seats for newcomers. 5745 Old Redwood Highway, Penngrove, 707-795-5118. (Chris Hardy/For Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 2 of 28 The fried chicken sandwich at Twin Oaks Roadhouse on Old Redwood Highway in Penngrove. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 3 of 28 The Buckhorn, Petaluma: Deer and elk heads hang from the wall behind the bar of this 1938 tavern that’s got plenty of charm and history. 615 Petaluma Blvd. S., Petaluma. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 4 of 28 Bartender Tammy Cannistraci at The Buckhorn Tavern on Petaluma Boulevard South in Petaluma on Monday, July 24, 2017. (Crissy Pascual/Petaluma Argus-Courier)

Slide 5 of 28 The Buckhorn Tavern on Petaluma Boulevard South in Petaluma, Monday, July 24, 2017. (Crissy Pascual/Petaluma Argus-Courier)

Slide 6 of 28 Ernie’s Tin Barn, Petaluma: Lots of Sonoma folks drop in at this roadside bar on their way to or from Petaluma and points south. Once a kind of rough can-of-beer joint, it has been yupped up a bit with outdoor seating, flowers, new tin siding since a truck plowed through the west end of the building, and excellent barbecue. 5100 Lakeville Highway, Petaluma. — Kathleen Hill (Conner Jay/The Press Democrat)

Slide 7 of 28 Mechanic Kenneth Altenreuther, right, works in the garage in the back of Ernie's Tin Bar. While people visiting the bar enjoy a cold beverage, they will notice that the bar and garage are next to one another. (Conner Jay/The Press Democrat)

Slide 8 of 28 A few friends chat over beers and peanuts at Ernie's Tin Bar on Lakeville Highway in Petaluma. (Erik Castro/for Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 9 of 28 Ernie's Tin Bar on Lakeville Highway in Petaluma. (Erik Castro/for Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 10 of 28 Gale’s Central Club, Petaluma: The Gale family has operated the bar in this particular location since 1971, having run drinking establishments under the name of Gale’s in locations on Kentucky and Petaluma Boulevard, beginning in the early 1960s. It's one of our favorite spots to end the evening right. 106 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. — David Templeton (Crissy Pascual/Petaluma Argus-Courier)

Slide 11 of 28 Gale's Central Club in downtown Petaluma. (Crissy Pascual/Petaluma Argus-Courier)

Slide 12 of 28 Volpi’s, Petaluma: An Italian restaurant with lots of charm and a secret. The charm comes from the fact that this restaurant was built in an old converted general store. Though it operated as a grocery for most of its existence, Volpi’s major claim to fame was the speakeasy in the back, an homage to hidden bars during prohibition. Locals know that the “secret” bar is still in operation, with a convenient escape door to the alley in case of a raid. Or your ex-wife. 124 Washington St., Petaluma. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 13 of 28 Wanda Lou takes an order from Pilar Marin and Andrew Reece on the opening night at Volpi's Ristorante & Bar in Petaluma after a year's hiatus since the start of the pandemic on Thursday, May 6, 2021. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 14 of 28 Accordions decorate the top of the shelves around Volpi's Ristorante & Bar in Petaluma on Thursday, May 6, 2021. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 15 of 28 Willowbrook Ale House, Petaluma: A former Wells Fargo stagecoach stop, this simple two-story building has served up tasty drinks and pub grub for more than 50 years. A full cocktail bar plus pool tables, live music, karaoke, a solid menu and lots of friendly folks. 3600 Petaluma Blvd., Petaluma. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 16 of 28 Washoe House, Petaluma: Though the Washoe House is one of the oldest drinking establishments in the county - and clearly a popular stopping place for folks traveling along Stonypoint between Petaluma and Sebastopol or Santa Rosa - there are many locals who’ve never so much as peeked inside. 2840 Roblar Road, Petaluma. — David Templeton (Chris Hardy/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 17 of 28 Washoe House opens 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday for early birds, serving hearty breakfast fare. Don't miss the dollar bill-festooned ceiling, local characters and prime rib dinners on Friday and Saturday. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 18 of 28 Don Opp, left, talks with Bill Schenback at Willowbrook Ale House in Petaluma. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 19 of 28 Eight Ball, Cotati: Probably the best neon sign of any dive bar in Sonoma County. Heavy sports, bar atmosphere, but solid drinking. 8 Charles St., Cotati. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 20 of 28 A steady line to enter The 8 Ball bar is present throughout most of the evening during a bar hopping night driven mostly by Sonoma State University students in Cotati Calif., Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)

Slide 21 of 28 Steiner’s Tavern, Sonoma: Several years ago, Steiners moved up the street to a former bank but thankfully took its original swinging doors along. It is the ultimate local dive bar that attracts a crowd that has been going there every day for decades – plus young almost hipsters, wedding parties, motorcyclists and general noise makers. Lots of deep-fried foods, burgers, and even a good shrimp Louie salad on the menu all the time. 465 First St. W., Suite 100, Sonoma. — Kathleen Hill

Slide 22 of 28 John and Zeke’s, Healdsburg: After closing the original location on the Healdsburg plaza, the owners took over another downtown dive just blocks away. It's till where the locals go to escape the tourists. 420 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 23 of 28 The Zoo, Santa Rosa: A friend told me this dive bar was once a Hell’s Angels hangout, naturally proving its dive bar cred. You may or may not see any motorcycle gang members hanging around, but expect a no-nonsense crowd at this notoriously colorful dive. 527 Barham Ave., Santa Rosa.

Slide 24 of 28 The Wagon Wheel, Santa Rosa: Years ago, they offered one of the best deals in town that you never wanted to accept — a “Get Out of Jail” coupon. If you were booked at the nearby Sonoma County Jail in Santa Rosa, upon your release, you could walk three blocks to the Wagon Wheel and flash your papers for a free drink. These days, that’s the stuff of legend after owners stopped the practice, but it’s still the best bar to hit when you’re sprung from the joint. Don't miss the Tacos Tijuana truck frequently parked outside. 3320 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. — John Beck

Slide 25 of 28 The Tipsy Triangle, Santa Rosa: If you look at the intersection of College and Mendocino Avenues, you may notice that three of the four corners (okay, it’s an obtuse triangle) have bars. Hence the name Tipsy Triangle, referring to Gary’s at the Belvedere, the 440 Club and The Dirty. You'll find a variety of types, with the 440 for older day drinkers, The Dirty for younger, grungier drinkers and the Belvedere for everyone in between.

Slide 26 of 28 Fiorino’s Lounge, Santa Rosa: One of the few spots this deep into Rincon Valley, and you’ll still have to hunt it down inside the Montecito shopping center. The younger crowd has discovered its old-school charm, but you’ll still find some decent grub and cocktails inside. 585 Montecito Center, Santa Rosa.

Slide 27 of 28 Casino Bar and Grill, Bodega: I really hate telling people about this place because it's one of the last dive bars that hasn’t been “discovered” by 20-year-olds or tourists. Fortunately, the regulars will stare you down pretty good if they think you don’t belong, especially during the week. What’s amazing is that one of Sonoma County’s best chefs serves up wildly creative dinners at this outpost for very local-friendly prices. 17000 Bodega Highway, Bodega.

Slide 28 of 28 Harold’s Dante Hotel & Bar, Cloverdale: Constructed of local redwood in 1888, the Dante was originally known as the New Toscano. Today, it is operated strictly as a bar by Cort Amelung and his wife, Marilynn. In addition to attracting a lot of locals, the Dante is on the “must see” list for out-of-town visitors. It is also the one place where those who’ve grown up here want to go when they come home to visit. After 125 years, the Dante still looks pretty much the same, and according to the Amelungs, there are no plans to make any changes any time soon. 133 Railroad Ave., Cloverdale. — Mary Joe Winter