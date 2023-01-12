Six issues | One Great Price

15 No-Frills, Under-the-Radar Bars in Sonoma You Need to Know

Forget your troubles, drink well tequila and maybe get a bit of advice from a guy with two teeth and a mile-wide smile.

Sonoma County “dive bars” (meant in the friendliest of contexts) are the places we go for a solid gin and tonic served up without the distraction of atmosphere. They’re no-frills, no-judgment spots to forget your troubles, drink well tequila and maybe get a bit of advice from a guy with two teeth and a smile a mile wide.

Here’s what we’ve learned from our years of tippling at under-the-radar spots without cover charges and with extra-cranky bartenders: Anyone’s welcome as long as you don’t act like a jerk. And tip responsibly. Click through the above gallery for some of our favorite Sonoma County dive bars at varying ends of the pool — some you gotta dive a lot deeper to find while others are easy to spot.

