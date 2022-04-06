Healdsburg’s Single Thread Reopens with World’s Best Chef Collaboration

The Art of Plating dinner with Single Thread's Chef Kyle Connaughton and Katina Connaughton and winemaker Olivier Bernstein on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 in San Francisco, CA.

Single Thread Farms and Restaurant will reopen on May 1 after a duct fire forced the three-star Michelin restaurant to close for 10 weeks. Following the opening, owners Kyle and Katina Connaughton will host a special collaborative dinner on May 19 with Chef Jorge Vallejo from Quintonil in Mexico City and Chef Val Cantu from Californios in San Francisco.

The ten-course dinner will represent the spirit of Single Thread while showcasing the philosophies of Quintonil and Californios, according to Chef Kyle Connaughton. Quintonil is rated No. 27 on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list (Single Thread is No. 37), and is known for its elevated takes on classic Mexican cuisine. Californios is a two-star Michelin restaurant with a contemporary tasting menu featuring Latin American cuisine.

The menu for the special dinner is $425 per person (wine, tax and gratuity not included). No vegan or vegetarian requests are possible due to the nature of the menu. Reservations can be made through Tock.