Santa Rosa’s Kendall-Jackson Winery Gets New Executive Chef

A longtime executive chef for Stark Reality Restaurants is taking the helm in the K-J kitchen.

Tracey Shepos-Cenami, a longtime executive chef for Stark Reality Restaurants and co-executive chef for Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate and Gardens, has been promoted to executive chef and director of culinary development for Jackson Family Wines.

Chef Tracey Shepos-Cenami drizzles caramelized honey chili vinaigrette onto an heirloom tomato salad she is preparing at Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate and Gardens in Santa Rosa. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Working in professional kitchens since she was 15, Shepos-Cenami gained notoriety at K-J for her wine and cheese program and cookbook, “Season: A Year of Wine Country Food, Farming, Family &amp; Friends” (Cameron, 2018). Shepos-Cenami has been a familiar face on Food Network shows “Guy’s Grocery Games” and “Guy’s Tournament of Champions,” which aired March 5.

Shepos-Cenami will appear on Food Network’s “Grudge Match” on March 18 against Guerneville chef Crista Luetke.

