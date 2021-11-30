Santa Claus Is Coming to Town! Where to See Him in Sonoma, Napa and Marin

Slide 1 of 16 Cloverdale Winter Festival & Tree Lighting, Dec. 3, 4:30 p.m: Head to the Cloverdale downtown plaza to kick off the weekend with Father Christmas. The evening begins with some cookie decorating at 4:30 p.m.; Santa is set to arrive at 5:30 p.m. A special viewing of It’s a Wonderful Life will be held at 8 p.m. at The Clover Theater. Downtown businesses will be open late; there will be live music, food and artisan gifts. cloverdalechamber.com (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 2 of 16 25th Annual Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade, Dec. 4, 7 p.m: Come rain, shine or snow, this small-town holiday celebration rolls down Lincoln Avenue. In true Calistoga fashion, you can expect vintage and modern tractors, antique trucks and construction equipment decked out with thousands of sparkling lights. Arrive early for a drink or a bite to eat, and a spot on the curb. visitcalistoga.com (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 3 of 16 Larson Family Winery Holiday Open House, Dec. 4-5, 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m: Kids can have their photo taken with Santa during the holiday open house at Larson Family Winery in Sonoma. Parents can enjoy wine tasting before or after the photoshoot (by appointment). $50 for three professionally edited images, $65 for five professionally edited images. Book your photoshoot here. 23355 Millerick Rd., Sonoma, larsonfamilywinery.com (Courtesy of Larson Family Winery)

Slide 4 of 16 Santa’s 11th Annual Visit to Nick’s Cove, Dec. 5, 3-5 p.m: Santa is making his way to Marin via water sleigh (aka boat). A professional photographer will be taking socially-distant, complimentary photos (with masks on) of Santa with kids, kids-at-heart and pets at the property's Boat Shack. There will be live music, hot chocolate and cookies. 23240 CA-1, Marshall, nickscove.com (Courtesy of Nick’s Cove)

Slide 5 of 16 Santa arrives at Nick's Cove in Marshall. (Courtesy of Erin Wrightsman)

Slide 6 of 16 Pet photos with Santa at Nick's Cove in Marshall. (Courtesy of Nick’s Cove)

Slide 7 of 16 Charles Dickens Christmas with Santa at the Ackerman Heritage House, Dec. 5 and 18: Santa’s swinging by Napa to see this historic Victorian decked out for the holidays. 15-minute time slots are available for photos with the man himself and include a separate chair for children. Masks required. $12 per person. 608 Randolph St., Napa, ackermanfamilyvineyards.com (Courtesy of Ackerman Family Vineyards)

Slide 8 of 16 Breakfast with Santa in Cotati, Dec. 11, 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m: The most important meal of the day gets even better when you have Santa to keep you company. Along with pancakes and eggs, there will be arts and crafts in Santa’s workshop, and photo opportunities. Bring your own camera. Pre-registration is required. $12 per person over age 2. 707-796-7301, cotaticity.org. (Courtesy of the City of Cotati)

Slide 9 of 16 Santa Claus at MacArthur Place, Dec. 18, 2-4 p.m: Santa will be taking pictures and listening to wish lists in the lobby of this Sonoma hotel. Kids will be seated on a couch next to Santa; a wrapped present in between will ensure social distancing. Masks are required but if parents approve a quick mask-free photo, it will be allowed. Along with Santa’s visit, locals and visitors are invited to a number of holiday events that are part of the hotel’s annual 12 Nights of Marvel program. 29 E. MacArthur St, Sonoma, macarthurplace.com (Courtesy of MacArthur Place)

Slide 10 of 16 Festive Flights with Santa, Sonoma Zipline Adventures, Dec. 3-4, 10-11, 17-18: Fly through the redwoods on seven zip lines to arrive at Santa's Workshop. Festive zip line flights with Santa take place in the evening, so bundle up. Children must be 10 years old and weigh 70 pounds. Children 10 to 15 years old must have an adult along for the adventure. $157.94 per person. sonomacanopytours.com (Courtesy of Sonoma Zipline Adventures)

Slide 11 of 16 A number of Santa appearances have been canceled this year. Organizers are hopeful that the popular Santa Fly-In at the Pacific Coast Air Museum will return in 2022. The Napa Valley Wine Train (pictured) has cancelled its Santa Train to the North Pole this year. And the Light Up The Holidays event at Cornerstone Sonoma is not taking place this year. (Courtesy of Napa Valley Wine Train)

Slide 12 of 16 The Geyserville Lighted Tractor Parade (Nov. 27 this year) is a popular annual event that includes an appearance by Santa. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 13 of 16 Santa making an appearance on Geyserville Avenue before the start of the annual Tree Lighting and Tractor Parade in downtown Geyserville Saturday. November 25, 2017.(Photo: Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)

Slide 14 of 16 In Petaluma, Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive by boat. (Will Bucquoy/for The Press Democrat)

Slide 15 of 16 Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive by tugboat on the Petaluma River, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 in Petaluma. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

Slide 16 of 16 Santa and Mrs. Claus greet children and adults after their arrival by tugboat on the Petaluma River, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 in Petaluma. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021