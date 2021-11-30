Six issues | One Great Price

Add Cozy Layers to Your Home with Textiles from Local Stores

Just like layering clothes can make you feel more comfortable and look more stylish, layering textiles in your home can add a cozy and interesting touch. But that’s not a cue to bring on the clutter — you can still keep things minimal when using textiles to decorate your home. Here are some finds from Sonoma stores that can be draped over beds, sofas and chairs to make things prettier and warmer this season. Click through the above gallery for details.

