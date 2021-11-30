50 Outstanding Gifts from Local Makers and Independent Stores

Slide 1 of 49 Stoneware Pitcher / Made by Kelly Brothers, Petaluma / $65 / kellybrotherspottery.com

Slide 2 of 49 White Orb Planter Pot $23 / At Cloverdale Nursery, Cloverdale / 707-894-6654 / cloverdalenursery.info

Slide 3 of 49 Portuguese Wool Throw $240 / At Obrigado, Cloverdale / obrigadosf.com

Slide 4 of 49 Cork Planter and Plant. Planter $95; Plant $32 / At Artefact Design & Salvage, Sonoma / 707-933-0660 / artefactdesignsalvage.com

Slide 5 of 49 Incense Kit. Holder $75; Incense $15 / Holder by Guinevere, Petaluma / guineveremade.com / At In the Making, Petaluma / inthemakingpetaluma.com

Slide 6 of 49 Sunburst Basket Kit $46 / At Fiber Circle Studio, Petaluma / 707-774-6101 / fibercirclestudio.com

Slide 7 of 49 Heirloom Seeds $4 per packet / By Bohemian Seeds, Occidental / At the Altamont General Store, Occidental / altamontgeneralstore.com / 707-874-6053

Slide 8 of 49 Wicker Pitcher and Glasses $12-35 / At Olive + Rose, Santa Rosa / 707-919-3072 / oliveandrosestudio.com

Slide 9 of 49 Custom Bike / Made by John Fitzgerald, Santa Rosa / Framesets from $2200 / fitzcyclez.com

Slide 10 of 49 Reclaimed Wine-Barrel Sunglasses $80 / By Olive And Poppy / At The Store Next Door, Santa Rosa / 707-284-7424 / thestorenextdoorsr.com

Slide 11 of 49 Fujifilm Instax Wide 300 Instant Camera And Film Set $119 / At Jeremiah’s Photo Corner, Santa Rosa / 707-544-4800 / jeremiahsphotocorner.com

Slide 12 of 49 Trout Trucker Cap $18 / By Dom Chi Designs, Sebastopol / 707-634-4557 / domchidesigns.com

Slide 13 of 49 Tailgator Bike Brake Light $80 / At Windsor Bike & Sport, Windsor / 707-836-9111 / windsorbikeandsport.com

Slide 14 of 49 Aquaglide Cascade 10’ Inflatable Sup Package $699 / At Clavey Paddlesports, Petaluma / 707-766-8070 / clavey.com

Slide 15 of 49 Eagle Creek Gear Warrior Wheeled Duffel $249 / At California Luggage Co., Santa Rosa / 707-528-8600 / califluggage.com

Slide 16 of 49 Ruffwear Float Coat Life Jacket $90 / At Clavey Paddlesports, Petaluma / 707-766-8070 / clavey.com

Slide 17 of 49 Victoria Skimboard $109 / At Northern Light Surf Shop, Bodega And Valley Ford / 707-876-3032 / northernlightsurf.com

Slide 18 of 49 Nomadix Surfer Changing Poncho $70 / At Sonoma Outfitters, Santa Rosa / 707-528-1920 / sonomaoutfitters.com

Slide 19 of 49 Kitchen Tools / Made by Michael Dovey, Camp Meeker / $35-55 each / centuryguildwoodcraft.com

Slide 20 of 49 Golden Tonic $15 / By Sister Harvest, Santa Rosa / sisterharvest.com / At Made Local Marketplace, Santa Rosa / 707-583-7667 / madelocalmarketplace.com

Slide 21 of 49 Buffalo-Leather Oyster Mitt And Knife Set $68 / At Artefact Design & Salvage, Sonoma / 707-933-0660 / artefactdesignsalvage.com

Slide 22 of 49 Holiday Pie from $30 / By Noble Folk, Healdsburg And Santa Rosa / 707-978-3392 / thenoblefolk.com

Slide 23 of 49 Di Fico Fig Jam $10 / By Stella’s Table, Petaluma / stellastable.com

Slide 24 of 49 Floriani Flint-Corn Polenta by Front Porch Farm, Healdsburg / $11 / fpfarm.com / Also At Miracle Plum, Santa Rosa / 707-708-7986 / miracleplum.com

Slide 25 of 49 Verde y Roja Salsa Pack by Tienda Salsita, Healdsburg / $27 / tiendasalsita.com

Slide 26 of 49 Wok $38 / At Sign Of The Bear Kitchenware, Sonoma / 707-996-3722 / signofthebear.com

Slide 27 of 49 Camp Craft Cocktails $25 / At Flourish, Petaluma / 707-971-7666 / flourishbayarea.com / Also At Sign Of The Bear, Sonoma / signofthebear.com

Slide 28 of 49 Eddie Cutting Board $60 / At Miracle Plum, Santa Rosa / 707-708-7986 / miracleplum.com

Slide 29 of 49 ‘Gretel' Eyelet Blouse $145 / By Theresa Hughes, Santa Rosa / saintnovember.net

Slide 30 of 49 Shiloh Leather Bag from $128 / By Adelle Stoll, Santa Rosa / adellestoll.com

Slide 31 of 49 Godseye Perfume $60 / At California Sister, Sebastopol / 707-827-8090 / californiasister.com

Slide 32 of 49 Handcrafted Herbal Soaps California Native Plant, Calendula, Lavender / By Poppy Botanicals, Sebastopol / $8-$9 Each / 707-806-0110 / poppybotanicals.com

Slide 33 of 49 Earrings by Grainne Morton $285 / At Gallery Lulo, Healdsburg / 707-433-7533 / gallerylulo.com

Slide 34 of 49 Shibori-Dyed Tote $200 / By Lisa Wilde, Sebastopol / wilde-works.com

Slide 35 of 49 Sequoia and Cause Twig Rings $425 and $295 / By Valley Rose Studio, Santa Rosa / 707-283-7929 / valleyrosestudio.com

Slide 37 of 49 Nera Bowl by Zanat $180 / At Jak W, Sonoma / 800-743-5730 / jak-w.com

Slide 38 of 49 Herbal Bath Soaks $18 Each / By Herb Folk, Petaluma / herbfolkshop.com

Slide 39 of 49 Silk Scarf $65 / By Linna X In The Making, Petaluma / inthemakingpetaluma.com

Slide 40 of 49 Alphabet Letters $50/ By Junior and Mariana Alves, Santa Rosa / pipandeva.com

Slide 41 of 49 Ornament Party Felting Kit $80 / At Cast Away Yarn Shop, Santa Rosa / 707-546-9276 / castawayyarnshop.com

Slide 42 of 49 Triceratops Planter $40 / At Urban Garden, Santa Rosa / 707-543-7037 / myurbangarden.com

Slide 43 of 49 Multicolored Felt Garlands $18 Each / At Global Heart, Sonoma / 707-939-2847 / globalheartfairtrade.com

Slide 44 of 49 Tie-Dye Kit $23 / At Toy B Ville, Petaluma / 707-772-5318 / toybville.com

Slide 45 of 49 Sea Life Toy Set $25 / At The Toyworks, Sebastopol / 707-829-2003 / sonomatoyworks.com

Slide 46 of 49 Oak And Maple Leaf Plush Toys $25-30 / At Hello Penngrove / 707-665-5759 / hellopenngrove.com

Slide 47 of 49 Sonoma Stickers from $4 Each / At Tiddle E. Winks, Sonoma / 707-939-6933 / tiddleewinks.com

Slide 48 of 49 Who Was? Board Books $8 Each / At Copperfield’s Books, Santa Rosa / 707-578-8938 / copperfieldsbooks.com

Slide 49 of 49 Recycled-Crayon Gift Set $5.50 / At The Store Next Door, Santa Rosa / 707-284-7424 / thestorenextdoorsr.com