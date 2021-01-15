Parish to Reopen, Plus More Good News from Sonoma County Restaurant Scene

Order takeout from an international slate of chefs, enjoy wild yeast sourdough bread from at Quail and Condor and more news from the local dining scene.

Parish Cafe will reopen in Healdsburg

A quick update from Rob Lippincott, chef/owner of The Parish Cafe. While the downtown Santa Rosa location has sold and will reopen under a new concept, the Healdsburg flagship will return from a hiatus when stay-home restrictions are lifted. We’re glad for the news, as our beignet cravings are getting serious! Stay tuned for more details.

Quail and Condor soft opening

Bakery superstars Melissa Yanc and Sean McGaughey have quietly opened a small storefront at 149 Healdsburg Ave. in Healdsburg. The couple are known for their wild yeast sourdough and hearty dark loaves (walnut persimmon is our fave), but their sweet pastries — croissants and filled Danish, also made with sourdough — are worth the trip alone. Yanc, a former chef at Single Thread, won $25,000 on the 2019 Food Network Holiday Baking Championship, and the couple raised more than $20,000 from crowdsourcing for their bakery build-out last year. The bakery, currently open on Saturday and Sunday, also features Black Oak coffee and espresso. Follow their delicious Instagram @quailandcondor.

Around the world in meals

Speaking of Single Thread, an international group of chefs working at the Michelin-starred restaurant is offering a series of takeout meals inspired by their backgrounds in Thailand, Taiwan, the Philippines, Cuba and Oaxaca, along with regional American dishes from Maryland and New Orleans. We tried the Colombian dinner from Chef Camila Salazar Gomez that included caramelized plantains, seafood stew, chicken and rice and passion-fruit palomas. It was one of the best takeout meals we’ve had. The Single Thread team plans to continue the dinners through the end of the stay-home order. You can find more details about the meals at singlethreadfarms.com.

Butter bar

Epicurean Connection in Sonoma has brought back their butter bar, perfect for pairing with some Quail and Condor bread. You can order Meyer lemon butter, curry mango and zaatar Meyer lemon butter or maple butter, along with plenty of tasty pantry items and dishes prepared weekly, like miso green garlic and tatsoi soup, arugula pesto cheese tortellini and Creme de Fromage crepes with honey-orange blossom marmalade at the epicureanconnection.com or by calling 707-235-9530.

Editor’s Note: Travel, dining and wine tasting can be complicated right now. Use our inspirational ideas to plan ahead for your next outing, be it this week or next year. If you visit restaurants, wineries, and other businesses during the pandemic, remember to call ahead, make reservations, wear a mask and social distance.