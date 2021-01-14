Six issues | One Great Price

Your insider's guide to Wine Country

Subscribe
Now
Subscribe
BiteClub, What's New in Sonoma County

12 New Sonoma Restaurants We Can’t Wait to Try in 2021

A new year, and so many delicious new restaurants on our radar.

A new year, and so many delicious new restaurants — and restaurants slated for later in the year — on our radar. Here are a few that we’ll be checking out soon, or as soon as outdoor dining returns. Some of these restaurants are still in the works. Much depends on the lifting of the stay-home order, so it’s unclear exactly when these restaurants will open — hopefully in the coming months. Click through the above gallery for details.

Editor’s Note: Travel, dining and wine tasting can be complicated right now. Use our inspirational ideas to plan ahead for your next outing, be it this week or next year. If you visit restaurants, wineries, and other businesses during the pandemic, remember to call ahead, make reservations, wear a mask and social distance.

Subscribe Now!

Comments

Read previous post:
4 Glorious Sonoma Valley Hikes

The Sonoma Valley corridor on Highway 12 in Kenwood and Glen Ellen includes several hiking destinations that each offer visitors...

Close