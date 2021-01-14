12 New Sonoma Restaurants We Can’t Wait to Try in 2021

Slide 1 of 20 Now Open - Ippin Sushi Go Round, Santa Rosa: Available for takeout, but the real fun comes when we can enjoy sushi going round and round the conveyor and a "fast track" race car for speedier orders. 1985 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa, 707-800-7699, ippinnllc.com. (Courtesy of Ippin Sushi)

Slide 2 of 20 Now Open - Asahi Sushi & Kitchen, Healdsburg: Locals are raving about a new downtown sushi bar and Japanese restaurant that features the usual nigiri, sashimi and rolls along with chicken karaage, Japanese curries, bento boxes and noodles. Currently available for takeout. 335 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-395-0487. (Courtesy of Asahi Sushi & Kitchen)

Slide 3 of 20 Now Open - Quail and Condor, Healdsburg: Bakery superstars Melissa Yanc and Sean McGaughey have quietly opened a small storefront at 149 Healdsburg Ave. in Healdsburg. The couple are known for their wild yeast sourdough and hearty dark loaves (walnut persimmon is our fave) but their sweet pastries — croissants and filled Danish also made with sourdough — are worth the trip alone. quailandcondor.com. (Courtesy of Quail and Condor)

Slide 4 of 20 Croissants from Quail and Condor in Healdsburg. (Courtesy of Quail and Condor)

Slide 5 of 20 Now Open - The Altamont General Store, Occidental: A 19th-century hotel has been revamped into a modern-day marketplace. Roast chicken is available, along with daily soups and specials to-go. Thursday through Sunday. 3703 Main St, Occidental, 707-874-6053, altamontgeneralstore.com. (Courtesy of The Altamont General Store)

Slide 6 of 20 Now Open - Anna's Seafood, Petaluma: Petaluma fishmonger Annalicia Svedise has moved her fish market across town to 901 Lakeville St., The daughter of the late Mike Svedise of Santa Rosa Seafood, she’s built her own sustainable seafood empire with line-caught fish primarily sourced from local fishermen. Construction started before the pandemic, and now that it's finally completed, she’s planning to open a seafood restaurant at the location as well. shopannasseafood.com. (Juli Lederhaus for The Argus Courier)

Slide 7 of 20 Now Open - Taube Family Outpost, Sonoma: This exciting new restaurant and wine shop opened just in time for the pandemic. Though they had some outdoor dining success over the summer, they're focused on breakfast and all-day takeout along with prepared cocktails and a stunning collection of wines. We are beyond excited to try Chef Trevor Anderson's menu when we can fully enjoy it at a table. 97 1st St. West, Sonoma, 707-721-1107, taubfamilyoutpost.square.site. (Courtesy of Taube Family Outpost)

Slide 8 of 20 Now Open - Folktable, Sonoma: Black truffle chicken hand pies, steak tartare with fried capers and hash browns, wild mushroom tartine and fried chicken with hot honey are on the takeout-only opening menu of this new restaurant from Top Chef finalist Casey Thompson. Located at Cornerstone Gardens in Sonoma is the first of several eateries planned by the Napa-based celebrity chef. Here's to the dream of sipping wine and sitting in the lovely gardens come springtime. 23584 Arnold Dr., Sonoma, 707-356-3567, folktable.com. (Courtesy of Folktable)

Slide 9 of 20 Now Open - Valley Bar and Bottle, Sonoma: This precious space was another pandemic opener that muscled along with takeout and bottleshop items but never really got a chance to fully show us all it had — yet. The restaurant is on a winter break until Jan. 21 but another we're eager to discover later this year. 487 First West, Sonoma, 707-934-8403, valleybarandbottle.com. (Conor Hagen photo)

Slide 10 of 20 Tin and Chips are one of the small plate offerings at Valley Bar and Bottle in Sonoma. (Conor Hagen photo)

Slide 11 of 20 Still in the Works - Khom Loi, Sebastopol: New Thai concept from the owners of Ramen Gaijin and Lowell Sheldon. We've tried some of their incredibly flavorful dishes in earlier pop-ups, but a full brick and mortar in Sebastopol will be yet another reason to hit up this foodie town. (Photo: Dawn Heumann)

Slide 12 of 20 Shank at the forthcoming Khom Loi in Sebastopol. (Photo: Dawn Heumann)

Slide 13 of 20 Charcoal grilled mushroom salad at the forthcoming Khom Loi in Sebastopol. (Photo: Dawn Heumann)

Slide 14 of 20 Green curry at the forthcoming Khom Loi in Sebastopol. (Photo: Dawn Heumann)

Slide 15 of 20 Still in the Works - Single Thread Outdoor Experience, Healdsburg: “Usu-Zan”, which was forced to close just a day after its debut in early January will return after SIP as a five-nights-per-week immersive outdoor dining experience inspired by the food and wild spaces of Hokkaido, a far-flung island prefecture of Japan. The event is a collaboration between Chef Kyle Connaughton and Katina Connaughton of Single Thread and interior designer Ken Fulk. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 16 of 20 Single Thread's “Usu-Zan” will return after SIP as a five-nights-per-week immersive outdoor dining experience inspired by the food and wild spaces of Hokkaido, a far-flung island prefecture of Japan. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 17 of 20 Still in the Works - Hazel Hill Restaurant at Montage, Healdsburg: The new luxury resort restaurant hasn't been able to open to the public yet, but here's to hoping that we'll be able to enjoy the outdoor grounds soon. 100 Montage Way, Healdsburg, montagehotels.com/healdsburg. (Courtesy of Montage Resort)

Slide 18 of 20 A rendering of the inside of Hazel Hill restaurant at Montage Healdsburg. (Courtesy of Montage Healdsburg)

Slide 19 of 20 Still in the Works - Sol Food, Petaluma: The much-loved Puerto Rican restaurant based in San Rafael is building an outpost in Petaluma. How excited are we! 151 Petaluma Blvd S #129, Petaluma, 707-410-4400, solfoodrestaurant.com/menu. (Mike Chappazo / Shutterstock)

Slide 20 of 20 Still in the Works - The Matheson, Healdsburg: Chef Dustin Valette's long-awaited 17,000 square-foot restaurant, retail, and living space on the Healdsburg Square will feature a rooftop bar and plenty of great food. 106 Matheson St., Healdsburg, thematheson.com. (Courtesy of The Matheson)