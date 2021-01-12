Six issues | One Great Price

Get Ready for Pandemic Gardening 2.0 at These Sonoma Garden Stores

Now that the stay-at-home-blues is upon us again, and spring is nearing, it's time to get those hands back in the dirt.

Gardening is always in season in Sonoma, thanks to ideal growing conditions and inspiration from the bustling agricultural scene. Now that the stay-at-home-blues is upon us again, and spring is nearing, it's time to get those hands back in the dirt.

Last year, as the pandemic closed down much of society and caused disruptions to the food supply chain, people across the United States turned back to the land. Soil, seeds and plant starts quickly sold out. So whether you’re looking to refresh the victory garden you started last spring or are a first-time gardener, get started early before supplies run out. Click through the above gallery for a few Sonoma County stores with the buys to inspire your efforts.

Editor’s Note: Travel, dining and wine tasting can be complicated right now. Use our inspirational ideas to plan ahead for your next outing, be it this week or next year. If you visit restaurants, wineries, and other businesses during the pandemic, remember to call ahead, make reservations, wear a mask and social distance.

