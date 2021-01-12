Get Ready for Pandemic Gardening 2.0 at These Sonoma Garden Stores

Add sound to your garden with wind chimes. Potter Green and Company has little to enormous chimes that clang in pretty tones, from soprano to basso profoundo.

Art pieces large and small: Potter Green in Sonoma has gardening essentials like hats, gloves and hand salves, but also spectacular garden ornaments. How about floor-to-ceiling wind chimes, large copper spinners and giant sculptural spheres to add wow-factor to your garden? Smaller whimsical pieces are in stock, too, from cement river rock animal sculptures to copper quail silhouettes and tiny technicolor tumbled glass pebbles. Potter Green and Company, 23586 Arnold Dr, Sonoma, 707-996-8888, pottergreen.com

Seeds, gravel and design: Mix Garden in Healdsburg has an attractively designed retail space that’s equal parts rustic, pretty and austere. If you’re looking for quality seeds, you’ll find an entire wall here with varieties by Franchi of Italy. Store owner and plantsman Mick Kopetsky’s decision to carry only this line is a good one: the Italian-grown heirloom seeds have high germination rates, and yield strong plants and great flavor. The store also sells gravels, soils and lots of starter plants. They’ve recently expanded their offerings to include Italian pottery and potted plants that make great gifts for yourself or others. Mix Garden looks forward to continuing their workshops, like wreath-making and bulb-planting, once public health orders are lifted. MIX Garden Materials, 1531 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg, 707-433-4327, mixgarden.com . (Mix Garden)

Rain chains, like this one sold at Urban Garden, are a pretty alternative to a downspout and can direct water to plants. (Good Directions)

Accessorize your garden: Just as you wouldn’t dress your best without the perfect scarf or tie, your garden might need a few things to highlight its beauty. How about solar lanterns or lighting hung to frame the green scene? Urban Garden has it all. There are rain chains, wind spinners, and galvanized flowers. Decorating with a few of these elements is a great tactic, especially when your seedlings and starts are in their less-ornamental beginning stages. Urban Garden, 2313 Magowan Drive Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa, 707-543-7037, myurbangarden.com. (Karen Kizer)

Seeds for days: Good gardening starts with the best seeds. Petaluma Seed Bank has a comprehensive collection of 19th-century heirloom seeds. The seed purveyor is committed to preserving seed diversity and food security and sells many varieties of fruits, flowers and vegetable seeds, some of which you’ve likely never heard of (like Brad’s Atomic Grape Tomato). Their catalog lists over 1000 seeds and they've also got cow pots and seed trays to help your seedlings get their start. Their knowledgeable staff is ready to share growing tips and favorite varieties. Tools like trowels and clippers are available, too. Petaluma Seed Bank,110 Petaluma Blvd N, Petaluma, 707-773-1336, rareseeds.com. (Beth Schlanker)

Gardening is always in season in Sonoma, thanks to ideal growing conditions and inspiration from the bustling agricultural scene. Now that the stay-at-home-blues is upon us again, and spring is nearing, it’s time to get those hands back in the dirt.

Last year, as the pandemic closed down much of society and caused disruptions to the food supply chain, people across the United States turned back to the land. Soil, seeds and plant starts quickly sold out. So whether you’re looking to refresh the victory garden you started last spring or are a first-time gardener, get started early before supplies run out. Click through the above gallery for a few Sonoma County stores with the buys to inspire your efforts.

Editor’s Note: Travel, dining and wine tasting can be complicated right now. Use our inspirational ideas to plan ahead for your next outing, be it this week or next year. If you visit restaurants, wineries, and other businesses during the pandemic, remember to call ahead, make reservations, wear a mask and social distance.