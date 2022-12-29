11 New Sonoma County Restaurants Coming in 2023

Slide 1 of 18 Former Reel & Brand Location, Sonoma: No new name or many details yet, but it was recently announced Erika and Chad Harris (Lou's Luncheonette, Jack's Filling Station) are taking over the Reel & Brand location (401 Grove St.) and liquor license. The restaurant temporarily closed in early November. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 2 of 18 Tempura Fried Calamari Tacos with green chili crema and shredded carrots from Reel & Brand in Sonoma. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 3 of 18 Carolina Gold BBQ Pulled Pork on a brioche bun with cheddar cheese, cabbage slaw and fries from Reel & Brand in Sonoma. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 4 of 18 Valley Bar and Bottle at Delicious Dish, Sonoma: This new restaurants has no name yet, but the owners of the popular Valley Bar and Bottle in downtown Sonoma will open a second location at the former Delicious Dish roadhouse focusing on casual American classics. 18709 Arnold Dr., Sonoma. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 5 of 18 Tortilla Espanola with anchovies from Valley Bar + Bottle on the Sonoma square. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 6 of 18 Stellina Alimentari, Petaluma: The owners of Petaluma's Stellina Pronto recently announced they will open a second restaurant at the former Thistle Meats (160 Petaluma Blvd.). No details on opening date yet. (Stellina Pronto)

Slide 7 of 18 Pastries from Stellina Pronto in Petaluma, which is opening a second location in 2023. (Stellina Pronto)

Slide 8 of 18 Acre Pizza, Cotati: A new Acre Pizza is being built at the site of the former Red's Recovery Room (8175 Gravenstein Highway). No details yet regarding opening date. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 9 of 18 Jesse, left, and Geo Borba dig into some Acre Pizza they ordered while having beers at Crooked Goat in Sebastopol's Barlow district. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 10 of 18 Goatlandia Kitchen, Sebastopol: The former Bar B Que Smokehouse Bistro at 6811 Laguna Park Way will become — somewhat ironically — a vegan restaurant. Deborah Blum, founder and executive director of the Sebastopol nonprofit Goatlandia Farm Animal Sanctuary, will head the project. (Goatlandia Farm Animal Sanctuary)

Slide 11 of 18 Marvin's BBQ & Deli, Sebastopol: This collab between Willibee's owner Vikram "Sunny" Badhan and pitmaster Marvin Mckinzy at the former Luccas Liquor (495 S Main St.) will include plenty of beer and wine along with Mckinzy's barbecue. The custom built smoker is already on site and the team are waiting for final inspections. Food will be takeout only. Watch for details on Instagram @marvinsbbqdeli. (Marvin's BBQ & Deli)

Slide 12 of 18 The Redwood, Sebastopol: Geneva Melby and Ryan Miller, both alums of Sebastopol restaurants Khom Loi and Ramen Gaijin, will open The Redwood, an all-day wine bar and kitchen at the former Ginger Thai (234 S. Main St.). The Redwood will focus on natural wines, with small bites and wine tasting during the day and a full restaurant menu and wine at night, according to Melby. The pair previously held dining pop-ups at Khom Loi. Details at theredwoodwine.com. (The Redwood)

Slide 13 of 18 Geneva Melby, pictured, and Ryan Miller will open The Redwood, a natural wine bar, in Sebastopol in late 2022. (The Redwood)

Slide 14 of 18 Brew, Forestville: The owners of Brew Coffee Bar and Taproom in Santa Rosa are opening a second location in Forestville early next year. According to co-owner Alisse Cottle, they’ll take over the former Backyard restaurant space (6566 Front St.). They plan to continue to serve coffee and local brews and will add casual food on the patio. (Loren Hansen)

Slide 15 of 18 Forestville's Backyard restaurant closed in June, 2021. The space will be taken over by Brew. (Erik Castro/For The Press Democrat)

Slide 16 of 18 Tap and Pour, Santa Rosa: Sonoma County Airport’s restaurant, Sky Lounge (pictured), is closing this week after more than 15 years in business. A new airport restaurant may be in the works. Details are sketchy, but the new business is based out of Virginia, according to California Alcohol and Beverage licensing. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 17 of 18 Bollywood Kitchen, Healdsburg: Nope, it's not that Bollywood. Chandi Hospitality Group, which owned the popular Bollywood restaurant in downtown Santa Rosa, says the forthcoming Indian and Nepalese restaurant in Healdsburg isn't part of their business ventures. Bollywood Kitchen is slated to open Jan. 1 with plenty of vegetarian specialities, chicken tikka masala, lamb and goat curries, biryani and naan. 1047 Vine St., Healdsburg, bollywoodkitchenca.com.