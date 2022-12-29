Six issues | One Great Price

Your insider's guide to Wine Country

Subscribe
Now
Subscribe
BiteClub, Food + Drink, Sonoma Restaurants, Things To Do in Sonoma, What's New in Wine Country

11 New Sonoma County Restaurants Coming in 2023

From pizza to barbecue to Italian pastries, see what's on the horizon on the Sonoma County dining scene.

The approaching new year means we’re peeking into the future for upcoming restaurant openings. Unsurprisingly, most will be in Healdsburg and the fast-growing restaurant mecca of Sebastopol. Crickets from Santa Rosa. Click through the above gallery to see what’s on the horizon.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters!

Comments