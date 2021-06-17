New Italian Takeout Spot Opens in Downtown Petaluma

Duck egg salad from Osteria Stellina in Point Reyes Station. The restaurant closed in August 2020. Chef Christian Caiazzo has now opened Stellina Pronto in Petaluma (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Oyster pizza from Osteria Stellina in Point Reyes Station. The restaurant closed in August 2020. Chef Christian Caiazzo has now opened Stellina Pronto in Petaluma. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Stellina Pronto serves up Italian pastries and Linea coffee, as well as local and Italian specialty items, including Calabrian chili sauce, pickled sea beans, preserved octopus, cookies and biscotti. Soon to come: sandwiches, salads, pizzas and fresh Zeppole — fried ricotta doughnuts served with powdered sugar. (Courtesy of Stellina Pronto)

The closure of Chef Christian Caiazzo’s Osteria Stellina in Point Reyes last August marked the beginning of a particularly challenging period for local restaurants. Several already had closed due to the pandemic and as wildfire smoke once again filled the air, those that remained open were forced to pivot to takeout as they shuttered outdoor dining areas.

Like other restaurant owners, Caiazzo had grown tired of recurring natural disasters and the volatility full-service restaurants faced in the wake of the pandemic. But rather than walk away from the restaurant world altogether, he has now opened an Italian takeout spot in downtown Petaluma. Stellina Pronto will offer Italian pastries with Linea coffee in the mornings and soon-to-come sandwiches, salads and pizzas.

Located at 23 Kentucky St., the takeout spot also serves up local and Italian specialty items, including Calabrian chili sauce, pickled sea beans, preserved octopus, cookies and biscotti. Caiazzo plans to add a wine, craft beer and cider retail area and is teasing customers with promises of fresh Zeppole — fried ricotta doughnuts served with powdered sugar.

Opening hours are 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Monday, stellinapronto.com.