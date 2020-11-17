5 New Sonoma Hotels That Have Recently Opened, Despite The Pandemic

Slide 1 of 17 The Cambria Sonoma Wine Country in Rohnert Park offers 135 rooms and suites spread across eight different room categories. Every room boasts hardwood floors, a 50-inch smart TV, walk-in shower, refrigerator, and Keurig coffee maker. (Courtesy of Cambria Sonoma Wine Country)

Slide 2 of 17 Housekeeping at Cambria Sonoma Wine Country is available upon request for shorter visits and after every third night during longer stays. (Courtesy of Cambria Sonoma Wine Country)

Slide 3 of 17 The Cambria Sonoma Wine Country has an outdoor heated pool. The fitness center is equipped with two Peloton bikes. Access to the fitness center is limited to one guest room or family at a time. (Courtesy of Cambria Sonoma Wine Country)

Slide 4 of 17 The outdoor patio at onsite restaurant Sam & Mary’s Restaurant and Bar is open for breakfast and dinner. Along with outdoor heaters, there are two fire pits for chilly nights. Rates start at $139. 5870 Labath Avenue, Rohnert Park, (707)584-1500, cambriasonoma.com. (Courtesy of Cambria Sonoma Wine Country)

Slide 5 of 17 Located off of Highway 101, about two miles south of downtown Santa Rosa, drivers watched as La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Santa Rosa progressed from start to finish. (Courtesy of La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Santa Rosa)

Slide 6 of 17 The pet-friendly hotel features 100 rooms, all equipped with a flat-screen HDTV, desk, coffee maker, microwave, and mini-refrigerator. Housekeeping is currently not provided, but guests can request contactless delivery of items including fresh linens. When possible, occupied guest rooms at La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Santa Rosa are spaced intermittently to enhance social distancing. (Courtesy of La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Santa Rosa)

Slide 7 of 17 In addition to a heated outdoor pool and patio lounge area with fire pit, La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Santa Rosa has a fitness center that is open for limited use - a maximum of two guests at a time. Rates start at $149 per night. 111 Commercial Court, Santa Rosa, 707-596-9800, wyndhamhotels.com. (Courtesy of La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Santa Rosa)

Slide 8 of 17 Located in Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square area, the AC Hotel Santa Rosa Downtown features 142 guest rooms spread throughout five floors. (Courtesy of the AC Hotel Santa Rosa Downtown)

Slide 9 of 17 Each guest room has a desk, leather sofa, and shower with rainfall shower head, as well as a 55-inch flat screen SMART television with Pandora and access to streaming content. (Courtesy of the AC Hotel Santa Rosa Downtown)

Slide 10 of 17 Onsite restaurant and bar, the AC Kitchen, has an outdoor patio area and offers Happy Hour specials every day from 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Rates start at $159. 300 Davis Street, Santa Rosa, (707) 527-1075, marriott.com/hotels. (Courtesy of the AC Hotel Santa Rosa Downtown)

Slide 11 of 17 Fans of West Sonoma County have a new place to call it a night. Guests at Casa Secoya in Monte Rio can choose between 20 rooms and 6 cabins set in a grove of more than 100 redwoods. (Courtesy of Casa Secoya)

Slide 12 of 17 A half-dozen room types are available including a family-friendly Sonoma Two Queen Bunkhouse that sleeps seven. Cabins can accommodate up to six people. (Courtesy of Casa Secoya)

Slide 13 of 17 Formerly known as Northwood Lodge, dog-friendly Casa Secoya boasts picnic tables, barbecues, and a seasonal, solar-heated outdoor pool, open May through October. Room rates start at $159, cabins start at $259. 19455 Highway 116, Monte Rio, (707) 865-1655, casasecoya.com. (Courtesy of Casa Secoya)

Slide 14 of 17 NewTree Ranch is a biodynamic estate in Healdsburg that focuses on wellness and sustainability. Guests can take complimentary classes on biodynamic farming, fruit and vegetable harvesting, or composting. (Courtesy of NewTree Ranch)

Slide 15 of 17 The Ranch Estate at NewTree Ranch sleeps eight. Guests can also go glamping in a luxury canvas tent decked out with an outdoor soaking tub and wood-burning stove. In addition to following CDC cleaning guidelines, NewTree Ranch allows 48 hours in between stays to ensure sanitation. (Courtesy of NewTree Ranch)

Slide 16 of 17 NewTree Ranch is family and pet-friendly. Resident pups Dick and Areana can often be seen out and about on the property. There’s also a stable for equestrians who want to bring horses along. (Courtesy of NewTree Ranch)

Slide 17 of 17 Stays at NewTree Ranch cost $4000 per night (for the ranch estate), but you get the 120-acre property all to yourself—sharing space with just the owners, staff, and a handful of animals. Minimum stay is four nights. 3600 Wallace Creek Road, Healdsburg, 707-433-9643, newtreeranch.com. (Courtesy of NewTree Ranch)