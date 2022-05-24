Napa Valley Wine Train Releases Sought-After Tickets to Santa Train

Santa Trains from years past are known for their festive spirit. (Courtesy of the Napa Valley Wine Train)

The Napa Valley Wine Train decked out for the holidays. (Courtesy of the Napa Valley Wine Train)

Santa Claus has Wine Country on his list! The Napa Valley Wine Train announces it is bringing back the Santa Train and giving locals priority to book. (Courtesy of the Napa Valley Wine Train)

As we head toward Memorial Day weekend — the unofficial start of summer — the Napa Valley Wine Train wants folks to get excited for the holiday. The Christmas holiday, that is.

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the one-of-a-kind Wine Country tourist attraction recently announced the beloved Santa Train is making a comeback.

“The Santa Train brings so much joy and excitement and with years missed due to Covid, this will be the best year yet,” said Nathan Davis, general manager of the Napa Valley Wine Train.

The Santa Train will run from December 1 to December 23. Tickets for the seasonal adventure are being sold exclusively to Napa residents through June 30. Locals must make bookings over the phone, as tickets can’t be purchased online. General ticket sales begin July 1.

Guests who hop aboard in 2022 can choose from a variety of new experiences and price points. Santa’s Cookie Car includes hot cocoa, a cookie and a photo with Santa. Tickets start at $50.

Guests who purchase the Gourmet Holiday Express are invited to arrive early to the train station in downtown Napa for hot cider, caroling and photo ops with Santa in his workshop. Once onboard, they will enjoy a three-course kid-friendly meal that includes a tableside visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Tickets start at $75.

The Very Merry Vista Dome includes the same pre-journey festivities and visits with Santa as the Gourmet Holiday Express, along with a three-course holiday inspired dinner served in the train’s observation-style dining car. Guests will also receive a box of homemade sweets to enjoy at home. Tickets start at $95.

The Napa Valley Wine Train is partnering with Napa-based foster youth organization Expressions of Hope for the holiday season. Donations of holiday socks, holiday-themed coloring workbooks and backpacks or suitcases are encouraged.

Napa Valley Wine Train, 1275 Mckinstry St., Napa, 707-253-2111, winetrain.com