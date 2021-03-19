This Sonoma Winery Wants to Pay You $10,000 a Month and Cover Your Rent

Find out more about "A Really Goode Job" in this video. (Courtesy of Murphy-Goode)

After 12+ months of pandemic living, we could all use a fresh start right about now. How about relocating to Healdsburg for a $10,000-per-month job, rent-free living and a 12-month supply of free wine?

Sonoma County winery Murphy-Goode has launched a four-month-long nationwide search for one person to “live out their ultimate dream job” in Wine Country. There are no required qualifications for “A Really Goode Job,” as the winery calls the new position. Instead, Murphy-Goode wants applicants to create a short video resume in which they explain their ideal role in the wine industry and what they would bring to the winery. The video should be uploaded to the application page by June 30, 2021.

While people from all over the U.S. can apply for the position, the winery is welcoming local applicants, too.

“Wine Country locals are the heartbeat of our community; an eclectic, diverse group with a variety of skills,” said Rick Tigner, CEO of Jackson Family Wines, the family-owned wine company that includes Murphy-Goode Winery. “Tell us about your favorite places and activities as a local; I’m sure we will be able to relate,” he said.

The Murphy-Goode gig starts this August and runs through July 2022. But, if everything works out well, the lucky employee might be able to continue working for the winery.

The new hire will spend the first 90 days on the job shadowing winemaker Dave Ready Jr. and will then be tasked with a variety of assignments depending on their interests, including “developing working relationships across functions of the winery” and “effectively promoting Murphy-Goode wines through various channels and events.”

During their employment, the winery will work with the new employee to help them pivot their career and choose their path in the wine industry.

“Our job is to help guide their path in the wine business, support their passions and provide a platform to achieve their dream job,” said Tigner. “The job could include anything from winemaking to viticulture, hospitality, culinary, digital marketing, and beyond. The sky’s the limit!”

Murphy-Goode ran a similar campaign in 2009. The winner that year, Hardy Wallace, landed the job by creating a viral marketing campaign and became a winemaker in Napa after his time at Murphy-Goode. He now operates Dirty and Rowdy Family Winery with his wife, Kate, and their friends Matt and Amy Richardson.

If you’re looking for a new career, love wine and like to live life “one sip at a time,” apply here. Job applicants must be 21 years of age or older and must be authorized to work in the U.S. For more information and tips on how to make your application stand out, click through the gallery above.

