Modern Santa Rosa Farmhouse with Nature Views Just Hit the Market

Much of contemporary architecture revolves around the concept of “living lightly on the land,” making new dwellings blend more seamlessly with the surrounding landscape and designing homes in such a way that nature can be brought inside via large windows and sliding glass doors while compelling the homeowner to step outside.

A newly constructed modern farmhouse in Santa Rosa’s Montecito Heights neighborhood embodies this design trend. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom, 3,112-square-foot home is currently listed for $1,895,000.

Wide plank floors throughout set the stage for relaxed Wine Country living. The home has a feeling of openness thanks to high ceilings, a great room, and large picture windows showcasing the surrounding trees. A linear fireplace brings warmth and modernity to the living room. A tranquil palette of whites and woods with black accents keeps the aesthetic calm and casual, yet elegant.

Lots of outdoor spaces—an outdoor kitchen, a large deck, and paths leading to seating nooks throughout the yard—offer options for enjoying the outdoors. Click through the above gallery for a peek inside.

