Great Finds from Local Stores to Spruce Up Your Home in the New Year

A little light: Don’t let the holidays have all the cozy candle fun. These elegant sconces offer off-the-table ambiance. $60, Storia Home, 961 Gravenstein Highway S., Suite 130, Sebastopol, 415-501-0024, storiahome.com (Storia Home)
Good design cubed: JG Switzer continues to reinvent their fantastic felted designs. We love this angular iteration—an ottoman with wood legs. $900, JG Switzer, 6780 McKinley St., Suite 115, Sebastopol, 707-244-3330, jgswitzer.com (JG Switzer)
A little whimsy: Here’s proof that warming up can be fun. Take your fungi love to the next level with this eco-friendly blanket designed by artist and Yarrow Goods co-owner, Grace Oliver. $150, Yarrow Goods, Santa Rosa, 707- 791-3131, yarrowgoods.com (Yarrow Goods)
Color infusion: Set the table with high voltage lavender. These German felt placemats are made by Adelle Stoll in her Windsor studio. $32 (each), Adelle Stoll, 119 Plaza St. A, 707-291-4484, adellestoll.com (Adelle Stoll)
Brass accents: This pillow, handmade by Adelle Stoll, makes brilliant color even more so with fantastic form and brass accents. $178, Adelle Stoll, 119 Plaza St. A, 707-291-4484, adellestoll.com (Adelle Stoll)
Sheet dreams: This pillow case is made of silk, which is gentle on the hair and skin, and natural plant dyes, which are easy on the eyes and the earth. Made locally by Whimsy Makes for Santa Rosa-based design studio Studio Plow. $165, Studio Plow, studioplow.com, studioplow.com/haus (Studio Plow)
Sustainable beauty: This dome-shaped Canopy vase is handblown from recycled glass. $35, JAK W, 124 W. Napa St., Sonoma, 707-721-1207, jak-w.com (Jak W)
Bright beauty: Lighting can act as an accent. When the light source has wonderful form, like this little brass number, it doubles the beauty. $450, Maison Smith Healdsburg, 459 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-756-5002, maisonsmith.us (Maison Smith)
Handwoven elements: The beautiful base of this lamp, made by women living in the Buhera Distrct of Eastern Zimbabwe, is a type of basket traditionally used for storing cornmeal and beer. $695, Maison Smith Healdsburg, 459 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-756-5002, maisonsmith.us (Maison Smith)