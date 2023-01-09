Great Finds from Local Stores to Spruce Up Your Home in the New Year

Super-busy, very-decorated December gives way to wide-open, unornamented January. If your space is feeling a little ho-hum after the holidays, now is a great opportunity to spruce things up a little. It could be just a splash of color here, some fresh flowers there, and maybe a cozy blanket to warm yourself and the look. Sonoma County stores have all sorts of home decor treasures, many of them locally made. Step inside and check off your “shop local” New Year’s resolution while you’re at it. Click through the above gallery for details.