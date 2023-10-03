Modern A-Frame in Santa Rosa Set on Large Lot with Additional Home Listed for $2.75 Million

An A-frame home in Santa Rosa, set on a tree-dotted, 6-acre lot overlooking a vineyard, is currently listed for $2,750,000. The modern dwelling features a sleek dark exterior and a wraparound porch; the interior is cozy with vertical siding and built-in bookcases.

Aside from those design perks, the property also includes a second parcel and a second home. The additional dwelling is a 3,116-square-foot fixer-upper with great potential — for homebuyers with a vision for the future and a budget for remodeling, here’s a chance to make your mark. (The listing suggests that the A-frame could serve as a primary residence while the other home is being renovated.)

The A-frame at 1781 Olivet Road was designed by Lindal Cedar Homes and built in 2004. It features 2,039 square feet of living space, an open-concept floor plan, a loft bedroom with an ensuite bathroom, and floor-to-ceiling windows that allow views of majestic oak trees and neighboring vineyards. The home has been remodeled with wide-planked oak floors, new bathrooms and a new kitchen.

Click through the above gallery for a peek at this property.

For more information, contact Robin Gordon, 707-291-7952, or Caroline Johnson, 707-486-9923 with The Agency Healdsburg – Real Estate, 119 North St., Healdsburg, 707- 756-8052, theagencyre.com, olivetroadhomes.com