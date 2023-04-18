Mid-Century Cottage in the Sonoma Redwoods Listed for $695,000

A cozy mid-century cottage at 960 Austin Creek in Cazadero just hit the market for $695,000. The updated two-bedroom, one-bath home in western Sonoma County is nestled among tall redwoods and packs a lot of style into its 792 square feet.

Dark exterior walls—with doors and windows trimmed in white—become the late 1950s dwelling, allowing it to blend with the forested setting. Interiors are warmed by stained-wood ceilings, while white walls and plenty of windows allow the dense redwoods to work their scenic magic. Skylights brighten the home all the way up to the rafters and offer a different perspective of the towering redwoods. Deep-hued cabinets, updated light fixtures and rustic textiles are design details that make the space shine.

An additional building with a single-sloped roof and walls of windows serve as a sun-drenched space to work, workout or retreat to.

For more information on the property at 960 Austin Creek in Cazadero, contact listing agent Noel Flores, 415-730-0554, continuumrealestate.com