A Modern Vineyard Farmhouse in Sonoma Offers Design Inspiration

A farmhouse renovated in 2016 recently sold in Sonoma for $3,850,000. The property, which includes a 3-acre Syrah vineyard and a meditation labyrinth, offers plenty of design inspiration.

Architect Paul Berger, who renovated the home, employed signature farmhouse-style design elements, including high ceilings, board-and-batten siding and a white exterior. The interior is flooded with light through numerous large windows and the airiness is balanced by rich, if not weighty, textures: wood-grain tile in the bathroom, deep grays in the cabinetry and on the walls, and many natural stone surfaces.

The yard is designed to encourage a variety of activities. An attractive dog run sits adjacent to a window-walled and carbon-covered structure that functions as an office or workout room. There’s a lounging area and a dining area on the deck by the pool, but also a walking path, cordoned off by a wall of succulents, that leads to a meditation labyrinth. The vineyard spans the length of the property and can be viewed from every spot in the yard.

