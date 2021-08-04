Sebastopol Restaurant Among Bay Area Spots Honored by Michelin As ‘New Discoveries’

Khom Loi in Sebastopol has been named among ten "new discoveries" in the Bay Area by the Michelin Guide. Click through the gallery for dishes to order at the restaurant. In this photo, Pad Thai. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Leading up to the announcement of its prestigious stars in late September, the Michelin Guide on Wednesday named Sebastopol’s Khom Loi restaurant among ten “new discoveries” in the Bay Area.

The ten restaurants will be included in Michelin’s guide to California dining, which was delayed by the pandemic and last year’s wildfires. The announcement of the new additions to the guide is intended to highlight restaurants throughout the year, before the star announcements. More restaurants will be added to the California guide in the lead-up to the announcements, according to a statement from the Michelin Guide.

“As the restaurant industry continues to face unprecedented challenges and uncertainties, we hope that these regular revelations and updates to the selection throughout the year will provide opportunities to highlight the profession and invite everyone to discover and support the restaurants around them,” said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides.

Khom Loi, which serves “inspired, immersive Thai cuisine,” was honored by the Michelin Guide alongside Yountville’s North Block, a new dining concept from Chef Nick Tamburo of NYC’s Momofuku, as well as three restaurants in San Francisco, three in the East Bay and two in the South Bay.

“Extensive travel throughout Thailand has informed and inspired this team to bring a taste of Chiang Mai to Sebastopol,” said the Michelin Guide about Khom Loi. “This is food that is spiced and seasoned with little hesitation and fresh and electric at the same time.”

Three restaurants in Sonoma County have been awarded Michelin stars. Healdsburg’s Single Thread has three, the highest award given, Madrona Manor, also in Healdsburg, has one star, as does Farmhouse Inn & Restaurant in Forestville. Several local restaurants have been named Bib Gourmands by the guide, including, most recently, Bravas Bar de Tapas in Healdsburg, Diavola in Geyserville and Stockhome in Petaluma. To qualify as a Bib Gourmand, a restaurant must serve high-quality meals, which include two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for $40 or less. (See the 2019 Bib Gourmand list here).

Here are the ten “new discoveries” with remarks from the Michelin Guide.

North Block, Yountville: “Chef Nick Tamburo had big shoes to fill following the closure of longtime favorite Redd Wood, but he’s made it look effortless. Start with thin slivers of kampachi garnished with preserved perilla or swipe large corn and nori fritters through a cloud-like mousse of corn studded with trout roe. Wood-fired pizzas are a nod to the previous tenant.”

Khom Loi, Sebastopol: “Extensive travel throughout Thailand has informed and inspired this team to bring a taste of Chiang Mai to Sebastopol. This is food that is spiced and seasoned with little hesitation and fresh and electric at the same time. The house-made Thai sausage is superb; and the paste for all the curries are made in house, with our favorite being the green curry with Manila clams and potatoes.”

Horn Barbecue, Oakland: “This local sensation from Matt Horn serves up ‘West coast barbecue’ set within a cool, warehouse-style space. Employing his family’s cooking traditions and all manner of meat-smoking, the chef turns out brisket, pulled pork, and sausages—all unfussy yet irresistible.”

Rêve Bistro, Lafayette: “The staff are a smooth, efficient bunch and the bistro menu from chef-owner Paul Magu-Lecugy spans the classics. Think gougères and wild boar pâté or a more hearty plate of noisettes de chevruil poélées (venison stuffed in puff pastry over celery root purée). The lemon meringue tart is a sublime way to cap off the meal.”

Top Hatters Kitchen, San Leandro: “Husband-and-wife co-owners Matthew Beavers and DanVy Vu opted to honor this fixture’s former life as a family-owned hat shop by keeping the name; the well-crafted cocktails are also dubbed with nods to millinery. Chef Vu leads the kitchen, and her skillful contemporary combination of Vietnamese and Californian flavors is tantalizing.”

Marlena, San Francisco: “Husband-and-wife David Fisher and Serena Chow Fisher manage both the savory and sweet side of things. You’ll appreciate the precise technique and subtle yet imaginative use of ingredients found throughout the seasonal menu, which might commence with lightly cured kampachi layered with melon and herbaceous lovage vinaigrette, before culminating in a sweetly satisfying pistachio cake with rhubarb jam and jasmine bavarois.”

Routier, San Francisco: “Belinda Leong and Michel Suas have long been recognized as Bay Area pastry royalty, so naturally this foray into sit-down dining (located next door to their much-acclaimed B. Patisserie) is a treat. To sweeten the pot even further, they tapped JP Carmona, formerly chef de cuisine at Manresa, to lead the kitchen.”

3rd Cousin, San Francisco: “Locals now pack this intimate spot for hand-made pastas—porcini- and black truffle-ravioli—as well as less conventional indulgences, like uni crème brûlée with caviar. Meaty mains like the Wagyu flat iron steak with maitake-bordelaise also hit the mark.”

Ettan, Palo Alto: “Chef Srijith Gopinathan brings his impressive pedigree and unique brand of upscale Indian cooking to the south (Palo Alto). Kulchas are a menu highpoint, deliciously stuffed with the likes of peak-season peas and ricotta and served with a bright green kale chutney; while crisped branzino with a chutney of green garlic, herbs, and chilies is all heart and soul.”

Aurum, Los Altos: “Thanks to the collab between Chef Manish Tyagi and Owner Anupam Bhatia, the menu here is an homage to India’s forgotten recipes. Every dish is elegantly composed and flavors are infinitely varied.”