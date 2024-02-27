Local Dining Destination Named Among Best Celebrity-Owned Restaurants in the US

Francis Ford Coppola is widely hailed as one of the world’s greatest filmmakers. So it may come as no surprise that Rustic, the restaurant at the famous Geyserville winery that bears his name, has been ranked among the best celebrity-owned and celebrity-invested dining locales in the United States.

Rustic came in at No. 9 in the rankings, according to a recent study by Q.R. Code Generator based on data compiled from Google Reviews.

Located on the Francis Ford Coppola Winery grounds, Rustic offers diners sweeping views of the Alexander Valley from the restaurant’s outdoor terrace, or cozy indoor seating in the dining room. (Meals can also be ordered to go).

Rustic’s menu items are a veritable director’s cut of the Academy Award winner’s most treasured dishes. Specializing in traditional Italian dishes and international cuisine, the restaurant offers everything from Neapolitan-style pizza to tasty cuts of South American wood-grilled meats from its Parrilla grill.

Among “Francis’s Favorites” on the Rustic menu are Rack of Lamb Madame Bali; Classic Fiorentina Steak (for two); Whole Fish in Salt; and Uncle Mikey’s Sausage Sandwich (from a recipe created by the filmmaker’s Uncle Mikey and his father, Carmine).

Other menu items include Coppola family meatballs with San Marzano tomato and Parmigiano Reggiano; New York Steak with Burbank potato, broccolini and salsa verde; Duck Sugo Spaghetti with braised duck leg, tomato and rosemary; and Crispy Polenta and Mushrooms with clamshell mushrooms, balsamic vinegar, and basil.

The winery produces Sauvignon Blanc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Petite Sirah and Zinfandel among its vintages. And recommended wine pairings can be found on the Rustic menu to accompany some of the restaurant’s most iconic dishes.

Francis Ford Coppola Winery aims to create a family-friendly environment, offering everything from tours of Francis Ford Coppola and Sofia Coppola’s personal archives of filmmaking memorabilia, to wine tasting experiences that include time on the winery’s bocce ball courts, to private cabines for hire next to the winery’s two swimming pools.

Delicato Family Wines acquired the Francis Ford Coppola wine portfolio in 2021, including the Francis Ford Coppola winery in Geyserville. As part of the deal, Coppola received an equity stake in Delicato and a seat on the company’s board.

Rustic, Francis’s Favorites at Francis Ford Coppola Winery, 300 Via Archimedes, Geyserville, 707-857-1471, francisfordcoppolawinery.com