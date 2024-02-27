The Best Special Occasion Restaurants in Sonoma County

Does your mind go instantly blank when tasked with finding a restaurant to celebrate a birthday, engagement, anniversary or promotion? It’s normal! The gut-wrenching pressure of pleasing others with “just the right spot” can be exhausting. This list of special occasion restaurants in Sonoma County takes some of the heat off, serving up time-tested picks that always hit the mark.

Click through the above gallery for a peek at the venues and some of our favorite dishes at each restaurant.

Engagement Party

Stark’s Steak and Seafood: The clubby private dining room is an intimate space where you can really get to know Uncle Jack, which may or may not be a good thing. Luckily, you’ll be able to dig into the buttery garlic rolls, truffle mac and cheese, creamed spinach and ribeye while nodding politely. Plus, you can sneak out to the bar area for a quick toast with your honey-to-be. 521 Adams St., Santa Rosa, starkrestaurants.com.

Mother’s Day

Bloom Carneros: This mom-approved roadhouse offers plenty of outdoor space and family-sized tables (to include the maximum number of kids and presents). It is also dog-friendly and has an everyone-friendly menu from chef Jennifer McMurry that ranges from vegan sweet potato tacos to glazed pork belly, burger and the tastiest-ever Cubano. Super fun wines from Kivelstadt Cellars, and foodies will appreciate the seasonal, locally sourced ingredients. 22910 Broadway, Sonoma, bloomcarneros.com.

Father’s Day

Augie’s French: Classic French cuisine, just like your parents had on their honeymoon to Paris. Dad-friendly cocktails and hearty entrees, plus my own pop-approved Croque Madame on the Happy Hour menu. 535 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, augiesfrench.com.

Geyserville Gun Club: It just sounds cool. But once you get there, dad will dig the classic bar vibe, Prime Rib Thursdays, and a great burger, ramen, oysters or fried chicken wings. 21025 Geyserville Ave., Geyserville, geyservillegunclub.com.

Cool Friend in Town

Khom Loi: Elevated Thai cuisine that strives for authentic flavors. Whole crispy fried rockfish, Thai-style sausage and seafood and seafood soup are top picks. 7385 Healdsburg Ave., Sebastopol, khomloisonoma.com.

Psychic Pie: Roman-style pizza, bussin toppings, natty wine, no cap. 980 Gravenstein Highway S., Sebastopol, psychicpie.com.

Barndiva: Statement-glasses crowd, gallery vibes, the best damn Manhattan and Juicy Lucy burgers for the win. 237 Center St., Healdsburg, barndiva.com.

In-Laws in Town

Grata: Italian cuisine that’s approachable but well-crafted; casual-chic; a respectable but not ostentatious price point with excellent cocktails. 186 Windsor River Road, Windsor, gratawindsor.com.

Meet the Parents

Dry Creek Kitchen: Classy digs with a classy menu, tip-top service and a great wine list inspired by chef Charlie Palmer’s passion for regional American ingredients. 317 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, drycreekkitchen.com.

Feeling Lucky

630 Park Steakhouse: On a winning streak? Graton Casino’s upscale steakhouse has blingy chandeliers, romantic booths, a glowing bar top, fancy steaks, seafood towers and a silk shirt crowd. 288 Gold Course Drive W., Rohnert Park, gratonresortcasino.com.

Date Night

Table Culture Provisions: While the seven-course tasting menu is absolutely ridiculously good, you can book an early table on Wednesday or Thursday for Social Hour (4 to 6 p.m.) with approachable prices for chef-driven entrees like Moules Mariniere ($24) or Crispy Chicken with creamed mushroom sauce ($29) that includes mashed potatoes and a green salad. 312 Petaluma Blvd. South, Petaluma, tcprovision.com

Street Social: A husband-and-wife team operates this hidden gem, offering wildly creative riffs on comfort food. The menu switches up weekly, so you’re always bound to find something new. 29F Petaluma Blvd. North, Petaluma, streetsocial.social

Birthday Dinner

Rocker Oysterfeller’s: We can’t think of a more down-to-earth spot for a fun-filled birthday dinner with friends. The portions are hearty, the vibe is Louisiana-meets-Bodega (so equally great fried chicken and oysters), and the bar is welcoming. 4415 Valley Ford Drive, Valley Ford, rockeroysterfellers.com.

Anniversary Dinner

SingleThread: Every detail of your multicourse dinner has been perfectly planned, from a fairy-table tableau of welcome bites to wine pairings and sequential dishes that lean into chef Kyle Connaughton’s love of Japanese cuisine. The open kitchen is nearly silent, and you can watch as a small army of chefs plate each artful dish. 131 North St., Healdsburg, singlethreadfarms.com.

Cyrus: This multicourse culinary journey leads you through different parts of the expansive restaurant — the Bubbles Lounge, Kitchen Table, Dining Room and Chocolate Room. A mix of eastern and western flavors with a menu focused around the mix of flavor expressions — sweet, sour, salty, bitter and umami. 275 CA-128, Geyserville, cyrusrestaurant.com.

The Big Promotion

The Matheson: There’s no shame in a little flex after getting that sought-after raise. Impressive steaks and shareable plates, or go for the luxe prix fixe tasting menu for $125 per person. Try the Land Rover-on-a-Honda-budget three-course tasting menu for $55 per person. 106 Matheson St., Healdsburg, thematheson.com.

Gal’s Night

Molti Amici: Former SingleThread staffers have created a menu of Italian-inspired dishes that punch far above their weight class. We love sitting outside on the patio with gal pals and a bottle of sparkling, stuffing slice after slice of wood-fired pizzas into our faces. 330 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, moltiamici.com.

Graduation

Sweet T’s: You’ll need to plan ahead for a group, but this Southern barbecue-inspired restaurant has a lengthy list of sharable appetizers, barbecue by the pound, cheesecake, pies and cocktails. 9098 Brooks Road South, Windsor, sweettssouthern.com.

Book Club

Willow Wood: Gather over Bronte with baked eggs or egg salad with Edgar Allan Poe at this cozy west county cafe. Eggs are a breakfast best bet, but we always have Great Expectations about their polenta with butter and syrup. 9020 Graton Road, Graton, willowwoodgraton.com.