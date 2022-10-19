Kim Kardashian Visits Sonoma County

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner made an express visit to Sonoma County last week, according to Business Insider. The mother-daughter team joined Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon on stage at the investment banking firm’s annual Builders and Innovators Summit, held this year at the luxury resort Montage Healdsburg, the financial and business news website reported.

“For more than a decade, our Builders and Innovators Summit has been where exceptional entrepreneurs meet to take their businesses to the next level,” read a statement on the Goldman Sachs website.

Kardashian, who rose to fame alongside her family while starring in the reality TV show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” has continued to build her business empire by launching a series of companies within the beauty and fashion industries. Among her most recent business ventures is a private equity firm, Skky Partners, which she launched in September with co-founder Jay Sammons, a former executive at the private equity firm Carlyle Group.

Kardashian has leveraged the power of social media to promote her business ventures and to publicize products that she has been paid to endorse to her hundreds of millions of followers. This month, however, the reality TV star and social media influencer agreed to pay U.S. regulators $1.26 million to settle charges for failing to disclose that she was paid $250,000 to promote cryptocurrency token EthereumMax on her Instagram page.

Jenner, the CEO of Jenner Communications, spoke at the Goldman Sachs conference in 2020, when she discussed such topics as “growing her family’s brand into a business” and “trends shaping consumerism.”

Since opening in January last year, Montage Healdsburg has welcomed several celebrities, including pop star Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The hotel was named among the top hotels in Northern California by Condé Nast Traveler earlier this month.

Montage Healdsburg charges from $15,000 per night for its largest accommodation, the 4,600-square-foot Guest House. The hotel’s “The Sky’s the Limit” package, which includes private jet flights from anywhere in the United States, is $95,000.

