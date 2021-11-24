Ideas for Giving Tuesday in Sonoma County

Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods volunteer Glen Blackley, right, leads a group hike on a New Year's Day tour of Armstrong Woods State Natural Reserve, on Sunday, January 1, 2017. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

What great parks will be added next? What new trails will be ready to hike? Sonoma Land Trust stewardship director Bob Neale, left, talks with Sonoma County Regional Parks maintenance worker Korey Gosselin as they look over the 1665-acre Tolay Creek Ranch property that the Sonoma Land Trust donated to Sonoma County Regional Parks in March of 2017. The donation nearly doubled the size of Petaluma's Tolay Lake Regional Park. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Presented by Los Cien, Sonoma County's largest Latino leadership organization, a luncheon for nearly 300 marked the kickoff for Latino Heritage Month on Friday, Sept. 9, 2016. (Will Bucquoy/for The Press Democrat)

Addie Urioste, 8, runs through a field of wildflower trying to catch beneficial insects at the LandPaths Spring Break Nature Camp at Preston Farm in the Dry Creek Valley on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Youth camp leader Jamie Nakama, left, helps Akira Sopanich, 8, finds beneficial insects caught in a net at the LandPaths Spring Break Nature Camp at Preston Farm in the Dry Creek Valley on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Farm to Pantry's Brett Leduc enjoys an apple in the grove at Camp Via, at Jack London State Historic Park. Volunteer gleaners for Farm to Pantry worked a 110-year-old orchard harvesting prune-plums and other fruit for Sonoma County people in need, Aug. 13, 2021. (Christian Kallen/Sonoma Index-Tribune)

Duskie Estes with the Farm to Pantry program, Friday, July 10, 2020, picks peaches at a west Dry Creek ranch (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Tina Hannon picks apples with a group of gleaners from Farm to Pantry at Chimney Orchard Acres in Healdsburg, California on Tuesday, October 18, 2011. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)

Trathen Heckman, right, executive director of Daily Acts, supervises and works with volunteers during a garden work day at his home in Petaluma, Calif., on April 13, 2013. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Sasha Lee spreads mulch along a garden path during a work party with Daily Acts in Petaluma, Calif., on April 13, 2013. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Alex Mainaris, 4, operates one of the trains at the Great Train Days Celebration put on by the Redwood Empire Garden Railway Society at the Children's Museum of Sonoma County in Santa Rosa on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Will Bucquoy/for The Press Democrat)

Luciano Cassero, 2 1/2 peeks out the window of an ornithopter donated by REACH Helicopters at the Sonoma County Children's Museum on Friday, April 16, 2021. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

(l to r) Teen chefs Maddie Craig and Christina Alberigi. Donaldson work with mentor Rachel Bloom preparing meals for the seriously ill in the new Ceres Community Project kitchen at SAY's Dream Center. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

(r to l) Anna Stuffelbeam, 18, Mathilde Amiot, 18, and Ursule Amiot, 16, prepare healthy meals for cancer patients throughout Sonoma County with the Ceres Community Project in Sebastopol. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

AJ McCalla, 18, of Sebastopol, and Jennifer Lorne, mentor chef and Ceres board member agree with the taste test of food at the Ceres Community Project kitchen in Sebastopol, Tuesday June 27, 2017. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Volunteer Jeanne Allen weighs a bag of yams at the Redwood Empire Food Bank in Santa Rosa on Thursday, February 4, 2021. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

From left, Judy, 4, Jasmine, 3, and Jalani, 6, Sosa Vargas find their favorite foods in their free lunch at the Bayer Farm in Santa Rosa on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. The Redwood Empire Food Bank provides healthy meals across Sonoma County. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

The Redwood Empire Food Bank provides healthy meals across Sonoma County. Click through the gallery to see more nonprofit organizations that support charitable, educational and environmental causes. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Giving can be an everyday act of generosity and kindness — lending a helping hand to a friend, neighbor or stranger in need — but you can also choose to support charitable, educational, environmental and community-building causes on Giving Tuesday (Nov. 30 this year).

The global initiative was launched in 2012 with the goal of encouraging people to give back to their community each year on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving. If you’d like to volunteer, make a monetary donation or donate supplies to a Sonoma County organization, here are a few worth considering this Giving Tuesday. Many organize special fundraising drives on Nov. 30.

California Indian Museum and Cultural Center

The California Indian Museum and Cultural Center has educated the public since 1996 on the history, culture and contemporary life of California’s Native American communities. The museum and cultural center also provides community resources, native youth programs and has created a tobacco prevention project.

Ways to give back:

Monetary donations: On this Giving Tuesday, the museum is hosting a Facebook fundraiser for its Tribal Youth Ambassadors to help them expand their Acorn Bites business venture. Facebook will match donations made on Nov. 30.

To make a regular donation to the museum in support of its mission to educate and provide resources to the community, visit their website.

5250 Aero Drive, Santa Rosa, 707-579-3004, cimcc.org

Ceres Community Project

Ceres works to fulfill its mission to create “a healthy, just, caring and sustainable world” by providing nutrient-rich prepared meals to people dealing with serious illness, empowering young people as volunteer gardeners and chefs, and educating the community about the connection between food choices and health, among other initiatives.

Ways to give back:

Monetary donations: To support Ceres’ work, which includes preparing and delivering healthy meals to those in need, visit their donation page. You can also donate food and supplies to Ceres by contacting info@ceresproject.org for info on needs and drop-off days.

Volunteer: Ceres has several volunteering opportunities, from the garden to the kitchen, for youth, adults and business teams.

P.O. Box 1562, Sebastopol, 707-829-5833, ceresproject.org

Children’s Museum of Sonoma County

This nonprofit organization, with a museum in Santa Rosa, aims to inspire the creativity and curiosity of children through discovery and hands-on learning. It directs donations to several of its key programs benefiting children and their families.

Ways to give back:

Monetary donations: This Giving Tuesday, the Children’s Museum is seeking donations to support its Access for All program, and the Redwood Credit Union will match contributions up to $5,000. To learn more and donate, visit their Giving Tuesday donation page. Businesses may match donations and sponsor events, exhibits and access programs through a corporate partnership.

Volunteer: The Children’s Museum will reopen its volunteer program soon. To be considered as a volunteer in areas such as museum docent, gardening support, special event staff and more, fill out the volunteer application form here.

1835 W. Steele Lane, Santa Rosa, 707-546-4069, cmosc.org

Community Child Care Council of Sonoma County

The Community Child Care Council of Sonoma County, commonly known as Sonoma 4Cs, has provided quality care and education to the county’s children since 1972 through preschools, food programs and other resources.

Ways to give back:

Donations: To support Sonoma 4Cs child care services with a monetary donation, visit their donation page. The council also accepts item donations such as crayons, finger paint, butcher paper and molding clay for its 12 preschools. To make an item donation, contact Tiffani Montgomery at tmontgomery@sonoma4cs.org.

131-A Stony Circle, Suite 300, Santa Rosa, 707-544-3077, sonoma4cs.org

Corazón Healdsburg

The human rights organization Corazón Healdsburg is on a mission to build a compassionate and just society through advocacy work, community building, academic development support and other initiatives.

Ways to give back:

Monetary donations: To support Corazón’s commitment to helping local families in times of need and crisis through its annual fund, visit their donation page.

Volunteer: To volunteer with Corazón’s events, childcare, translation assistance, resource center and more, fill out the volunteer survey here.

1557 Healdsburg Ave., Room 13, 707-615-4567, corazonhealdsburg.org

Council on Aging

Sonoma County’s Council on Aging aims to enhance the quality of life for the local aging community through social, fiduciary and nutritional services that maintain independence and promote well-being.

Ways to give back:

Monetary donations: The council’s goal for this Giving Tuesday is to raise $10,000 to provide 2,500 meals for homebound seniors. To learn more and donate, visit their Giving Tuesday donation page.

Businesses can partner with the council by sponsoring senior events and Meals on Wheels routes. For more information on sponsorship opportunities, click here.

Volunteer: There are a number of volunteer positions at the Council on Aging, including Meals on Wheels drivers, senior peer support, special event helpers and more. Learn more about volunteer opportunities and how to join here.

30 Kawana Springs Road, Santa Rosa, 707-525-0143, councilonaging.com

Daily Acts

As a holistic education nonprofit, Petaluma’s Daily Acts sets out to inspire transformative action that creates connected and resilient communities through various social, civic and environmental strategies.

Ways to give back:

Monetary donations: To support Daily Acts and learn how it’s putting donations to work, visit their donation page.

Volunteer: To help out with Daily Acts’ tours, fundraisers, workshops and garden projects, sign up to volunteer here.

245 Kentucky St., Suite A-2, Petaluma, 707-789-9664, dailyacts.org

Farm to Pantry

The Healdsburg nonprofit Farm to Pantry works with volunteers and community partners to glean local farms and eliminate food waste by connecting surplus produce to those in need across the county.

Ways to give back:

Monetary donations: Donating funds helps ensure no food is wasted and no neighbors go hungry. To make a monetary donation, visit their donation page.

Volunteer: Join the team in the field to glean fresh fruits and vegetables that will be distributed to partners. To learn more about volunteering and to join the glean team, click here.

P.O. Box 191, Healdsburg, 707-955-9898, farmtopantry.org

Farm Trails Foundation

In connection with Sonoma County Farm Trails, the Farm Trails Foundation seeks to provide training and services for the agricultural community and educate the public on Sonoma County food systems.

Ways to give back:

Monetary donations: To support the foundation’s numerous projects, such as agricultural training, scholarships for agricultural students and educational tours, click here.

P.O. Box 452, Sebastopol, 707-837-8896, farmtrails.org/foundation

Food For Thought Bank

The goal of Food For Thought is to serve nutritious meals to people living with serious medical conditions in Sonoma County through its various food programs, such as its free Meals That Heal program for local residents enrolled in Medi-Cal and the Bags of Love program for those without homes.

Ways to give back:

Monetary donations: To support Food For Thought’s mission to feed those in need, visit their donation page.

Volunteer: To volunteer your time in the food bank, at food drives, in the kitchen or garden, or by delivering meals, visit their website.

6550 Railroad Ave., Forestville, 707-887-1647, fftfoodbank.org

LandPaths

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, LandPaths continues its conservation mission of fostering love for the land in Sonoma County by facilitating stewardships, internships and nature camps for kids, teens and families.

Ways to give back:

Monetary donations: To learn about all the ways to financially support LandPaths’ work, including fire recovery efforts in Rancho Mark West and Riddell Preserve, visit their website.

Volunteer: LandPaths volunteers work in a number of areas, such as its Docent Program, Wildlife Corridor Program, community gardening and more. To learn more about volunteer opportunities and to fill out the volunteer interest form, click here.

618 4th St., Suite 217, Santa Rosa, 707-544-7284, landpaths.org

The Living Room

Since 1993, The Living Room in Santa Rosa has been providing outreach, housing and food for women and children in Sonoma County who are experiencing homelessness or are at risk of homelessness.

Ways to give back:

Donations: During the holiday season, The Living Room needs supplies such as socks, gloves, warm clothes, tarps, sleeping bags and gift cards. To donate items, call Thomas Alexander at 707-978-4805 or email talexander@thelivingroomsc.org to schedule an appointment. To make a monetary donation, call 707-978-4804, and to give a food donation, call 707-978-4808.

Volunteer: Volunteers are crucial for daily operations at The Living Room, which needs volunteers for its kitchen, distribution, garden, and maintenance and repair teams. To learn more and apply for a volunteer position, click here.

328 South E St., Santa Rosa, 707-579-0138, thelivingroomsc.org

Los Cien

Los Cien works to build bridges between Sonoma County’s Latino community and the wider community by fostering dialogue, cultivating leadership and conducting educational and charitable activities.

Ways to give back:

Monetary donations: To support Los Cien’s work in building bridges in the community, visit their donation page.

Volunteer: To donate your time to Los Cien and the communities it serves, click here.

P.O. Box 14513, Santa Rosa, 415-320-4559, loscien.org

NAMI Sonoma County

The local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is dedicated to helping people with mental health conditions through advocacy, education, resources and support.

Ways to give back:

Monetary donations: You can support NAMI’s work this Giving Tuesday through its donation form here. You can also donate to NAMI by shopping at Oliver’s Market — simply ask for a community card at checkout and list NAMI Sonoma County as your chosen nonprofit.

Volunteer: Lend your talents through volunteering in an area you’re skilled in or would like to be trained in, such as answering calls, educating the youth, talking with legislators and more. While orientation and training is expected to start at the beginning of 2022, you can register through NAMI’s volunteer interest survey here.

182 Farmers Lane, Suite 202, Santa Rosa, 707-800-3872, namisonomacounty.org

Safari West Wildlife Foundation

Founded in 1998 and working in partnership with Santa Rosa’s famous Safari West wildlife preserve, the Safari West Wildlife Foundation provides educational tools and programs to children and their families to advance local wildlife stewardship.

Ways to give back:

Monetary donations: Giving Tuesday donations will go toward the foundation’s new interactive, live-streamed educational program Safari West Live, which brings the Serengeti and wildlife education “to children’s hospitals and young people in underserved schools across the country,” according to the SWWF website. To learn more and donate, visit their website.

3115 Porter Creek Road, Santa Rosa, 707-566-3606, safariwestwildlifefoundation.org

Slow Food Russian River

The Russian River chapter of Slow Food International lives by the mantra that food should be good (fresh and tasty), clean (nutritious and environmentally sustainable), fair (affordable, with respect to the labor involved) and for all (accessible to everyone).

Ways to give back:

Monetary donations: To support Slow Food’s projects and educational mission, visit their donation page.

Volunteer: To volunteer with and learn more about Slow Food’s Apple Core group or Sebastopol Community Apple Press, click here.

P.O. Box 2746, Sebastopol, 707-789-1137, slowfoodrr.org

Sonoma County Grape Growers Foundation

To support the skilled agricultural workers who sustain farming in Sonoma County, the Grape Growers Foundation works with community and government organizations to garner resources and design support programs that improve the lives of local agricultural employees and their families.

Ways to give back:

Monetary donations: To donate to the foundation’s work with affordable housing, health care, education, childcare and workforce development for agricultural workers, visit their donation page.

Volunteer: To be on the roster of volunteers for future opportunities, fill out the volunteer form here.

3245 Guerneville Road, Santa Rosa, 707-522-5864, scggf.org

Sonoma County Vintners Foundation

Sonoma County Vintners Foundation supports other local nonprofits through various fundraising initiatives in areas ranging from education and environment to health and human services. Its signature fundraising event, the Sonoma County Wine Auction, has raised nearly $40 million over the years, and its Community Grants program has distributed grants to more than 156 organizations in the county.

Ways to give back:

Monetary donations: You can make an online donation to SCVF here. Businesses that use the donation and grant management platform Benevity can select Sonoma County Vintners Foundation to give corporate donations or matching gifts.

400 Aviation Blvd., Suite 500, Santa Rosa, 707-522-5840, sonomawine.com/foundation

Sonoma Land Trust

Devoted to protecting the bountiful lands of Sonoma County since 1976, Sonoma Land Trust allocates funds from donations and membership contributions to the procurement, stewardship, restoration and preservation of local landscapes.

Ways to give back:

Monetary donations: Donations of various amounts support the Land Trust in different ways — $25 can put a tree in the ground while a gift of $100 can help install a wildlife camera in a local preserve. To learn more and donate, visit their Giving Tuesday donation page.

Volunteer: The Land Trust’s community of volunteers includes citizen scientists, event support and trail crews. While the volunteer program is currently on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you can learn about future volunteer opportunities here.

822 Fifth St., Santa Rosa, 707-526-6930, sonomalandtrust.org

Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods (Stewards)

In partnership with California State Parks in the Russian River District, Stewards connect people with their local parks through education and environmental stewardship programs, such as marine education, Junior Ranger activities, cultural history programs and guided redwood ecology nature walks.

Ways to give back:

Monetary donations: Funds made to Stewards can be designated to certain areas of the organization’s work, such as its Fire Recovery Fund. To make a donation and become a member, click here.

Volunteer: Volunteers help promote, restore and protect the natural resources of Russian River parks. To learn more about volunteer opportunities and find applications, click here.

17000 Armstrong Woods Rd, Guerneville, 707-869-9177, stewardscr.org

Redwood Empire Food Bank (REFB)

Feeding neighbors in need since 1987 with the drive to end hunger, the Redwood Empire Food Bank works with donors and partner organizations to supply emergency food assistance to children, seniors and everyone in between who needs it most.

Ways to give back:

Donations: There are plenty of ways to give back to REFB. Monetary donations help to purchase food, pay staff and keep the lights on. Corporate sponsorships, matching gifts and other ways to give go a long way to help end hunger in the county. Donating food directly to the food bank or its food barrel sites is a great way to help keep the shelves at the food bank stocked.

Volunteer: Volunteers are welcome to help in the warehouse by gleaning, sorting and stocking food staples or spend time distributing fresh produce and groceries at the food bank’s distribution sites. To learn more about volunteer opportunities and to sign up, click here.

3990 Brickway Blvd., Santa Rosa, 707-523-7900, refb.org

YWCA Sonoma County

The YWCA of Sonoma County is on a mission to end domestic violence and ensure every family in the county is safe in their homes through empowerment, education and support. The YWCA has a number of counseling and domestic violence support services, including a therapeutic preschool and safe houses for families seeking refuge.

Ways to give back:

Monetary donations: Financial contributions will help fund the organization’s many support programs and projects. To make a donation, click here.

Volunteer: YWCA volunteers serve several of the organization’s support programs, from the Family Justice Center to the safe houses. To learn about volunteer opportunities, training and to fill out an application, click here.

P.O. Box 3506, Santa Rosa, 707-546-9922, ywcasc.org