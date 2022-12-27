The Top Home Design Trends Coming in 2023

Slide 1 of 9 Wavy silhouettes: “I love it when you find something traditional and see it in a new light. The scallop and wave design brings so much lightness and femininity, and I find it totally refreshing," says Erika Dawkins, purveyor of elegant Boho style and owner of Bon Ton Studio and Bon Ton Baby in downtown Healdsburg. (Melanie Ludlow)

Slide 2 of 9 “From lamp shades to mirrors to accessories and beyond, you can find ways to introduce this fun trend to your space," adds Dawkins. (Melanie Ludlow)

Slide 3 of 9 White-out on the way out? “I continue to see design trending towards richer palettes. Clients are choosing warmer wood tones with character, earth tones for color, and bolder, more modern architectural features such as lighting and cabinetry details," says Chelsea Miller, interior designer and owner of Olive and Rose Studio in Santa Rosa. (Volatile Photo)

Slide 4 of 9 Maximalism in mini spaces: "The new maximalism trend is full of rich colors, unexpected pattern mixing, and a blend of new and vintage furnishings," says Natasha Stocker, principal designer at Inspired Spaces, Inc. She suggests "dipping your big toe into the maximalist pool by doing a wild and crazy powder room ... It’s a small space, so it’s the perfect place to go nuts." This powder room at the recently redesigned Hotel Les Mars in Healdsburg was created by Inspired Spaces designer Shallie Walker. (Inspired Spaces, Inc.)

Slide 5 of 9 This blue and brass powder room, designed by Stocker, is another shining example of the maximalist trend. The room is “fresh and modern but still tailored. The polished brass fixtures and yellow patterned towel add a fun lightness to the space," says Stocker. (Inspired Spaces, Inc.)

Slide 6 of 9 More is more (on the floor): Sonoma-based designer Cesar Chavez sees floors heading in a more maximalist direction. “Bold tile floor designs truly enhance the space," he says. (Barry Schwartz)

Slide 7 of 9 Everything’s coming up wine closets: Everyone seems to want a wine closet and designers are getting creative about where to carve out space for them. “In 2023, I expect to see more homeowners utilizing their unused spaces to create a wine closet. Just about any spot in your house can be turned into a beautiful wine closet," says Chavez. (Barry Schwartz)

Slide 8 of 9 More (island) is more: There’s something about oversized pieces that adds a sense of grandness to a room. “A long kitchen island is a showstopper in 2023,” says Chavez, referencing a recent project with a 16-foot island. (Barry Schwartz)

Slide 9 of 9 Golden rules: Gold and brass fixtures are proving to be a no flash-in-the-pan trend. “Gold is back forever," predicts Chavez. (Barry Schwartz)