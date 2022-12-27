3 Favorite Sonoma Stores for Vintage Furniture

There are so many good reasons to shop secondhand furniture, starting with the environmental benefits of reusing goods. Then there are the style rewards, like the uniqueness of a vintage piece and the design time travel it offers. Mixing older pieces into a newer design scheme can make a room look more interesting. And then there’s the fact that “they don’t make ‘em like they used to.” The couches, sofas and woodwork of today’s fast furniture industry don’t hold up, literally, in comparison to many of their predecessors available in vintage stores.

Sonoma County has a vibrant vintage and antiques shopping scene. Here’s a small sampling of favorite shops to visit. (Click through the above gallery for inspiration.)

French Salvage Antiques La Maison

Laurie MacDuff sources most of the inventory for French Salvage Antiques La Maison from flea markets and estate sales in France’s Loire Valley. Her store on Bodega Avenue, just outside of downtown Petaluma, is painted in dramatic charcoal and is draped year round in a magnolia garland that has turned a rich amber color. The windows offer a glimpse of the decorative pieces found inside.

In MacDuff’s hands, a simple pot of herbs gets new life on an antique marble-topped side table. Vintage vessels or baskets filled with flowers become show-stopping decor atop grand tables, armoires and sideboards. Unlike most antique or secondhand stores, the inventory here is carefully curated and styled. In addition to furniture, the store offers new fabrics from France, linens from Italy, acrylic trays by Gien, and Rigaud scented candles. Regular visits to French Salvage Antiques La Maison will offer plenty of style inspiration for your home.

307 Bodega Ave, Petaluma, 415-407-2816, frenchsalvageantiques.com

Retrospect

All sorts of midcentury marvels are on display at vintage store Retrospect in Sebastopol. Specializing in the clean-lined, low-profile styles of the ’50s and ’60s, you’ll find lots of teak, sofas and chairs (like the streamlined-yet-comfortable penguin lounge chair) here, as well as various accessories like lamps, canisters and mugs. To finish that midcentury look, Retrospect proprietor and artist Gregory Odle offers his own modern mixed media paintings and vinyl records he converts into good-looking clocks.

104 Petaluma Ave, Sebastopol, 707-291-7058, facebook.com

Sonoma Reclaimed Furniture and Consignment

This furniture and consignment store is one of several excellent boutiques in the Sonoma Antique Mall on Eighth Street. In addition to a rotation of eclectic furniture–from a fringe-lined sofa to a pair of flower-print swivel chairs—there’s an upholstery studio on site. Dick Belanger, along with his apprentice, Rocky, offer decades of experience and keen design abilities to refurbish pieces. On the sales floor you might also find an antique chair or vintage bench that the duo has transformed into wonderfully refreshed pieces.

Sonoma Reclaimed Furniture & Consignment, Workshop 19618, Eighth St. E., SonomaReclaimed.com, @SonomaReclaimed, upholsteryworkshop1972.com