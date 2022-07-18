Healdsburg Restaurant Named Among Top 50 in the World

The Art of Plating dinner with Single Thread’s Chef Kyle Connaughton and Katina Connaughton and winemaker Olivier Bernstein on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 in San Francisco. (Courtesy of Single Thread)

The guest is greeted with an array of dishes presented on a bed of wood, moss and ferns at Single Thread Farms Restaurant in Healdsburg. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Chef Kyle Connaughton uses a Japanese donabe from his collection, at back on the wall, to cook his Tilefish, Blue Foot, and Chantrelle “Fukkura-San” with Leeks, Brassicas From the Farm, Sansho, and Chamomile Dashi Broth at Single Thread Farms Restaurant in Healdsburg. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Healdsburg’s Single Thread restaurant is the only California restaurant to make the coveted World’s 50 Best Restaurants list for 2022, announced Monday at a live ceremony in London. Though the Michelin-starred restaurant slipped from No. 37 to No. 50 this year, it bested San Francisco’s Benu and Atelier Cren, which this year came in on No. 97 and No. 71 on a 51-100 ranking announced in advance of the main awards ceremony.

The Single Thread win comes just five months after the fine-dining destination was forced to close due to a duct fire that closed the restaurant for two months. The restaurant has also faced continued challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the restaurant is one of only three U.S. restaurants to be included in the highly competitive awards, with New York’s Atomix (No. 33, up from No. 43) and Le Bernardin (holding at No. 44) also getting nods.

Winning the top spot was Copenhagen’s Geranium, named The World’s Best Restaurant. European restaurants from Italy, Spain, and Copenhagen were among the most celebrated, though showings from South America (notably Peru), Tokyo and Mexico were strong. The Best North American Restaurant this year was Pujol in Mexico City.

Reached in London, Kyle Connaughton said, “I’m incredibly proud. It was such a tough year for everyone last year. We’re really honored to have made it on (the list). It’s such an incredible community of people and friends.”

Single Thread is a four-time winner, debuting at No. 91 in 2018 and also noted as “One to Watch,” which recognizes “rising star” restaurants on the international dining scene. In 2019, it leapfrogged to No. 71. The event was canceled in 2020, but Single Thread rose to No. 37 in 2021.

Before receiving this year’s recognition, the Connaughtons were the driving force behind the highly-anticipated, plant-based restaurant Little Saint, which opened in April in the 10,000-square-foot building that once housed SHED Modern Grange, and hosted a month-long pop-up at Basque Kitchen by Aitor in Singapore.

Actor Stanley Tucci hosted this year’s awards describing Single Thread as “a destination for transportive, seasonal tasting menus as well as for its adjoining, upscale, five-room inn.” (He also pronounced Healdsburg “Hellsburg.”). The Connaughtons were in the audience in London and shared a hug when their position at No. 50 was announced.

The top restaurants are chosen each year by a collective of 1,000 international restaurant experts and gourmets, according to The World’s 50 Best. The list has repeatedly been criticized for its lack of diversity and the individual award “Best Female Chef” has been viewed by some as an outdated categorization. This year, Leonor Espinosa of Leo restaurant in Bogotá, Columbia, won the controversial honor.

Full details are available at theworlds50best.com.

Here is a complete list of winners:

50. SingleThread, Healdsburg (down from 37)

49. Ikoyi, London (up from 87)

48. Leo, Bogota (down from 46)

47. Oteque, Rio de Janiero (new entry)

46. Belcanto, Lisbon (down from 42)

45. Narisawa, Tokyo (down from 19)

44. Le Bernadin, New York City (same)

43. Boragó, Santiago (down from 38)

42. Quique Dacosta, Dénia, Spain (up from 74)

41. La Cime, Osaka (new entry)

40. Schloss Schauenstein, Furstenau, Switzerland (up from 59)

39. Sorn, Bangkok (new entry)

38. Jordnær, Copenhagen (new entry)

37. Fyn, Cape Town (new entry)

36. Odette, Singapore (down from 8)

35. The Clove Club, London (down from 32)

34. Hisa Franko, Kobarid, Slovenia (down from 21)

33. Atomix, New York City (up from 43)

32. Maido, Peru (down from 7)

31. Arpege, Paris (down from 23)

30. Florilege, Tokyo (up from 39)

29 St Hubertus, Italy (new entry)

28. Le Clarence, Paris (new entry)

27. Hof van Cleve, Belgium (up from 36)

26. Restaurant Tim Raue, Germany (up from 31)

25. Frantzen, Stockholm (down from 6)

24. The Chairman, Hong Kong (down from 10)

23. The Jane, Antwerp, Belgium (new entry)

22. Septime, Paris (up from 24)

21. Mugariz, San Sebastian, Spain (down from 14)

20. Den, Tokyo (down from 11)

19. Piazza Duomo, Italy (down from 18)

18. Alchemist, Copenhagen (new entry)

17. Nobelhart & Shmutizg, Berlin (up from 45)

16. Elkano, Spain (same)

15. Reale, Italy (up from 29)

14. Don Julio, Argentina (down from 13)

13. Steirereck, Vienna. (down from 12)

12. Uliassi, Senigallia, Italy (Highest Climber; up from 52)

11. Maido, Peru (down from 7)

10. Le Calandre, Italy (up from 26)

9. Quintonil, Mexico (up from 27)

8. Lido 84, Italy (up from 84)

7. A Casa do Porco, Brazil (up from 17)

6. Asador Etxebarri, Spain (down from 3)

5. Pujol, Mexico City (up from 9)

4. Diverxo, Spain (up from 20)

3. Disfrutar, Barcelona (up from 5)

2. Central, Lima (up from 4)

1. Geranium, Copenhagen (up from 2)