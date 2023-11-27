Grand Hacienda-Style Home in Sonoma Listed For $5 Million

A hacienda-style home in Sonoma with extraordinary design details has hit the market. The 3,925-square-foot home sits on 2 acres and has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. It is listed for $5,000,000.

Built in 2000, the home at 19407 Wyatt Road features hacienda-style design elements, including a clay tiled roof, wood beams and doors, arched hallways, wrought-iron lamps and a courtyard. But the traditional architecture is styled with a modern and minimalist sensibility, striking a balance between understated white walls and modern furniture, on the one hand, and wood columns, exquisite tilework and spots of bright color on the other.

The home’s kitchen and bathroom tile features colorful, if not whimsical, patterns. The tranquility of the interior is interrupted by other bold design surprises, like a green door in the office, red curtains in the bedroom and red tiles in a bathroom. The overall scheme is a winning combination of understated and opulent.

An open floor plan allows for casual living and lets the kitchen function as an entertainment hub. The loggia shelters al-fresco lounging and dining. Cool evenings on the patio are warmed by an outdoor fireplace. A pool house provides 570 square feet of additional living space for guests.

A surround of olive trees, wisteria over the awning, and views of vineyards offer this estate some of the best in Wine Country living. Click through the above gallery for a peek at the property.

For more information on the home at 19407 Wyatt Road, contact listing agents Daniel Casabonne and Marie Bradley of Sotheby’s International Realty – Wine Country Brokerage, 28 First St. E., Sonoma, 707-494-3130, 707-939-2222, sothebysrealty.com