From Chicago-Style to Napoletana: Where to Get Every Kind of Pizza in Sonoma

Slide 1 of 21 Neapolitan—Campo Fina, Healdsburg: Wood-oven pizzas are all the rage in Wine Country, and there are as many styles as there are Mugnaini ovens. But too often crusts get blistered and burnt, and carbon is only delicious on campfire marshmallows. At Campo Fina, simple mushroom, sausage or Margheritas get the kiss of the oven without being smothered. 330 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg, 707-395-4640, campofina.com. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Slide 2 of 21 Neapolitan—Diavola Pizzeria & Salumeria, Geyserville: Fresh slices of house-cured lardo on top of a wood-fired pizza. Toss on a few tomatoes and you’ll never look at another piece of mushroom and pepperoni quite the same way again. And it’s just one of the devilish pizzas at Dino Bugica’s rustic pizzeria, Diavola. 21021 Geyserville Ave., Geyserville, 707-814-0111, diavolapizzeria.com. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)

Slide 3 of 21 Neapolitan—Jackson's Bar and Oven, Santa Rosa: Pizzas range from simple Margherita to prosciutto with mascarpone, pear and arugula; mixed mushroom with truffle oil; daily specials and even a gluten-free version. House favorite is the House Made Sausage (tomato sauce, provolone, olives, goat horn peppers and oregano). Feeling adventurous? Go for the Undecided and let the chef surprise you. 135 Fourth Street, Santa Rosa, 707-545-6900, jacksonsbarandoven.com. (Crista Jeremiason / The Press Democrat)

Slide 4 of 21 Neapolitan—Rosso, Santa Rosa: Fresh, organic, locally-sourced and seasonal. The Funghi di Limone with oven roasted mixed mushrooms, taleggio and fontina cheese, shaved artichokes, finished with lemon oil and fresh thyme, is a favorite (pictured). Creekside Center, 53 Montgomery Dr., Santa Rosa, 707-544-3221, rossopizzeria.com. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 5 of 21 Neapolitan—Franchettis’, Santa Rosa: Select your own pizza combo or try a German-style thin crust Flammkuchen ("cake made in fire") with crème fraîche, house made burrata, thinly sliced onions, bacon lardons, and a green onion finish. 1229 N. Dutton, Santa Rosa, 707-526-1229, franchettis.com. (Erik Castro / for The Press Democrat)

Slide 6 of 21 Neapolitan—Pizza Zimi, Petaluma: Just opened at The Block in Petaluma by the owner of the Dino’s Greek food truck, the pizzas here are clearly Neapolitan-style, but we love the refined toppings that include garlic confit, crème fraîche, pickled shiitakes and even figs. 20 Grey St., Petaluma, 707-559-5338, eatzimi.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 7 of 21 Neapolitan—Wild Goat Bistro, Petaluma: Thin and crispy pizzas lead the charge at this hidden gem in Petaluma. The stone and wood interior of the historic Great Petaluma Mill lends an Italian feel to the restaurant and fresh local ingredients elevate the Neapolitan-style pies, there's even an "In Season" pizza. Another favorite, the Fig and Pig pizza, is topped with housemade fig spread, prosciutto, fontina, Grana Padano, goat and blue cheese, and finished with baby arugula. 6 Petaluma Blvd N, Petaluma, 707-658-1156, wildgoatbistro.com. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)

Slide 8 of 21 Neapolitan—Glen Ellen Star, Glen Ellen: Chef Weiswasser’s 650-degree custom-built wood oven perfumes the entire block with its smoke. Pizzas steal the show at this Wine Country classic, with a simple Margherita or White Pizza with guanciale and arugula easily feeding two. Try the tomato cream pie with espelette chili. 13648 Arnold Drive, Glen Ellen. 707-343-1384, glenellenstar.com. (Crista Jeremiason / The Press Democrat)

Slide 9 of 21 Neapolitan—Huria’s, Bodega Bay: Pizzas that come in flavors so dreamy you’ll have a hard time choosing. Start with the Margherita, the standard of any great pizzaiolo, with simple San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, oregano and olive oil. Move on to the Bodega, with Bechamel sauce, clams, mozzarella and garlic and the Chateau Rouge (pictured) with Havarti, fresh mozzarella, smoked and caramelized onions, cremini mushrooms, Parmesan and dried herbs with garlic oil. Takeout only. Inside the Pelican Plaza, 1400 N. Highway 1, Bodega Bay, 707-377-4721, hurias.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 10 of 21 Sicilian—Pizza Leah, Windsor: Leah Scurto puts every bit of her soul into making dough, sauce and cheese as perfect as possible. Limited to just a handful each day, her pizzas are as good as they get. We love The Besto with red sauce, mozzarella and nut-free pesto. 9240 Old Redwood Hwy., Suite 116, Windsor, 707-620-0551, pizzaleah.com. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)

Slide 11 of 21 Detroit Style—Acre Pizza, Sebastopol: A deep, crispy crust and melty cheese for the win. We especially love the caramelized edges and bright, fresh tomato sauce. 6760 McKinley St., Suite 150, Sebastopol. Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, 707-827-3455, acrepizza.com. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 12 of 21 Roman Style—Red Grape Pizza, Sonoma: Cracker-thin and amazingly tasty. Pizzas come in white (olive oil and garlic) or red (tomato sauce), and even the cheese version is special, with aged Parmesan and gouda. A personal favorite is pear and gorgonzola. Dine in or pick up only, 529 First St., West, Sonoma, 996-4103. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Slide 13 of 21 Tony's of North Beach, Rohnert Park: Hit the jackpot with a pizza from the pie master himself, Tony Gemignani — a 13-time World Pizza Champion. Gemignani’s pizzas — from a simple Margherita to progressive thin-crusted Roman pizzas (savory to sweet slices) — have just the right amount of crisp and gentle char to make you swear off Friday night pizza delivery forever. Graton Casino, 630 Park Ct, Rohnert Park, 707-588-7741. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Slide 14 of 21 Psychic Pie, Santa Rosa: This one defies explanation, but it’s square and made in the Roman style. What makes these pies extra special is the sourdough crust and toppings ranging from simple tomato to artichoke and fontina. The pizzas are finished at home for a perfectly hot and crispy crust. Only 30 are made per week right now, so you’ll have to get your order in early. psychicpie.com. (Courtesy of Psychic Pie)

Slide 15 of 21 Chicago Style—Old Chicago, Petaluma: This 40+ year-old Petaluma staple serves up seriously deep-dish pizza that even a Chicago native can appreciate. You'll find an array of pies here, from double crust to thin crust, and toppings galore. 41 Petaluma Blvd N, Petaluma, 707-763-3897, oldchgo.com. (Courtesy of Old Chicago)

Slide 16 of 21 Chicago Style—Mad Sicilian, Petaluma: New to Petaluma, this family-owned business has just about every type of pizza on this list, but we love their extra-cheesy, tomato sauce on top deep dish. 203 N McDowell Blvd, Petaluma, 707-766-8600, facebook.com/madsicilian. (Courtesy of Mad Sicilian)

Slide 17 of 21 New York Style—Chicago’s Pizza With A Twist, Santa Rosa: The twist is Indian-inspired pizzas like butter chicken, paneer, tandoori chicken or even lamb kabob with pineapples! 2780 Stony Point Road Suite M, Santa Rosa, 707-606-1000, chicagospizzatwist.com. (Courtesy of Chicago’s Pizza With A Twist)

Slide 18 of 21 New York Style—NY Pie, Santa Rosa: The go-to spot for desperate pizza fixes until 3 a.m. Try the “Godfather” with sausage, artichoke hearts, and garlic, or the lighter “Neapolitan” with fresh garden tomatoes and basil. NY Pie pizzas require the Manhattan-style fold to cram a slice into your face, and they’re uniquely Italian-American. 65 Brookwood Ave, Santa Rosa, 707 526-9743, new-york-pie.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 19 of 21 New York Style—Urban Pizza, Santa Rosa: Family-owned pizzeria serves up hand-tossed pies with high-quality ingredients. Try the Thai One On with peanut sauce, chicken and fresh cilantro. 500 Mission Blvd, Santa Rosa, 707-978-4668, urbanpizzasantarosa.com. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 20 of 21 New York Style—Mombo’s, Sebastopol: Giant slices from giant pies and everything a good New York style pizza should be. The Santa Rosa location is currently closed, but Sebastopol location is still hopping. 560 Gravenstein Highway North, Sebastopol, 823-7492. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 21 of 21 New York Style—Papa's Pizza Cafe, Cloverdale: Looking for pizza and some financial advice? At Papa's Pizza in Cloverdale, you can get both. Owner Mike Nixon, a longtime financial planner and pie-spinner, operates a pizza parlor and financial services business under the same roof. Don’t worry, you won’t get a tax form with your pie, though. The Bear (pepperoni, pineapple, jalapenos, garlic and sausage) is a locals' favorite. 105 North Cloverdale Boulevard, Cloverdale, 707-894-4453. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)