Find Inner Peace and Unique Plant Varieties at These West County Nurseries

Slide 1 of 12 Mint scents a garden beautifully, but how about this Apple Mint plant that smells both like the fruit and herb? This plant, available at Occidental Arts and Ecology Center's nursery, can be used medicinally and its flowers attract bees. Occidental Arts and Ecology Center Nursery, 15290 Coleman Valley Road, Occidental, 707-874-1557, nursery.oaec.org (Karen Kizer)

Slide 2 of 12 The nursery's lantern-shaped Striped-Flowering Maple is loved by hummingbirds and butterflies. Occidental Arts and Ecology Center, which has published a cookbook, says that humans will love it, too, in a salad. The flowers are sweet and crunchy. Occidental Arts and Ecology Center Nursery, 15290 Coleman Valley Road, Occidental, 707-874-1557, nursery.oaec.org (Karen Kizer)

Slide 3 of 12 These Lamb’s Ear plants have extremely soft—yes, soft—leaves. These hardy perennials flower and attract bees and hummingbirds. Occidental Arts and Ecology Center Nursery, 15290 Coleman Valley Road, Occidental, 707-874-1557, nursery.oaec.org (Karen Kizer)

Slide 4 of 12 Balm in Gilead has long spears with fantastically scented flowers that can be used in tea or potpourri. Occidental Arts and Ecology Center Nursery, 15290 Coleman Valley Road, Occidental, 707-874-1557, nursery.oaec.org (Karen Kizer)

Slide 5 of 12 The Seaside Daisy, which grows wild along the coast from Washington to Southern California, is a hardy perennial that's great for pollinators. Occidental Arts and Ecology Center Nursery, 15290 Coleman Valley Road, Occidental, 707-874-1557, nursery.oaec.org (Karen Kizer)

Slide 6 of 12 Foxgloves like partial shade and thrive at Hidden Forest Nursery in Sebastopol. Hidden Forest Nursery, 3970 Azalea Lane, Sebastopol, 707-823-6832, hiddenforestnursery.com (Karen Kizer)

Slide 7 of 12 Hidden Forest Nursery (previously Sonoma Horticultural Nursery) began in 1964 as an Azalea farm. They’ve been hybriding Azaleas since then and today have around 200 varieties—some evergreen and some deciduous. This Ocho variety blooms in March and in the fall. Hidden Forest Nursery, 3970 Azalea Lane, Sebastopol, 707-823-6832, hiddenforestnursery.com (Karen Kizer)

Slide 8 of 12 To add unique year-round ruddiness to your garden, Hidden Forest offers Acer “Esk Sunset” trees which have leaves that are red on the bottom and speckled white on the top. Hidden Forest Nursery, 3970 Azalea Lane, Sebastopol, 707-823-6832, hiddenforestnursery.com (Karen Kizer)

Slide 9 of 12 Hidden Forest has several fern varieties, from the native Sword Ferns to the Ostrich Fern or the Male Fern. Hidden Forest Nursery, 3970 Azalea Lane, Sebastopol, 707-823-6832, hiddenforestnursery.com (Karen Kizer)

Slide 10 of 12 Shade growing stalwarts like the Japanese maple are available here, too. Hidden Forest Nursery, 3970 Azalea Lane, Sebastopol, 707-823-6832, hiddenforestnursery.com (Karen Kizer)

Slide 11 of 12 The property also has many magnolia trees like this Magnolia wilsonii, from China, as well as evergreen magnolias with fragrant blossoms. Hidden Forest Nursery, 3970 Azalea Lane, Sebastopol, 707-823-6832, hiddenforestnursery.com (Karen Kizer)

Slide 12 of 12 Hidden Forest has been hybridizing their own Rhododendrons since the 70s. Some of their 300 varieties are extremely rare and are exclusive to the garden. Hidden Forest Nursery, 3970 Azalea Lane, Sebastopol, 707-823-6832, hiddenforestnursery.com (Karen Kizer)