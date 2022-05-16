15 Favorite Lunch Spots in Petaluma

Slide 1 of 19 The go-to spot – Ray’s Deli and Tavern: Friendly staff, a welcoming atmosphere and consistently great, fully-loaded sandwiches have kept locals and newcomers coming back to Ray's since it opened in 1947. Regulars swear by the Hot Pastrami sandwich on marbled rye and the Keokuk sandwich, stacked with turkey, bacon, provolone, Pepper Jack cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted red peppers and other fresh veggies, served with pesto mayo on a house-made Ray’s Roll. 900 Western Ave., Petaluma, 707-762-9492, rays-deli.com (Eli S./Yelp)

The barbecue luncheon – Lombardi's Gourmet Deli & BBQ: A hankering for finger-licking barbecued meat calls for a Lombardi's lunch. The BBQ Tri-Tip sandwich is a fan favorite, and the BBQ Salmon sandwich with all the fixings is a must-order if you're a lover of tender, flavorful salmon on a cushiony soft roll. Order a side of potato or pasta salad to make it a true barbecue feast. 3413 Petaluma Blvd. North, Petaluma, 707-773-1271, lombardisbbq.com (Courtesy of Lombardi's Gourmet Deli & BBQ)

The family get-together – Rosen's 256 North: With plenty of seating options, live entertainment, fun events and classic American fare, 256 North is the kind of place you can trust to bring your folks to. For a refreshing starter, go for the Ahi Poke, marinated in a soy ginger sauce and served with wasabi aioli and crisp wonton chips. And you can't go wrong with Jan's Famous Chicken Pot Pie, topped with a flakey puff pastry (pictured). 256 Petaluma Blvd. North, Petaluma, 707-766-0799, 256north.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

The group lunch – Brewsters Beer Garden: This large, dog-friendly outdoor beer garden boasts weekly live music, a bocce court, fire pit and children's playground, all to be enjoyed between bites of South Carolina-style BBQ and sips of craft beer. There's something for everyone here, so no one will be left bored or unfed. Popular dishes here include the thick, bacon-topped Buttermilk Fried Chicken sandwich and the Beyond Veggie Burger with tomato chutney and basil hummus. 229 Water St. North, Petaluma, 707-981-8330, brewstersbeergarden.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

The lunch date – Cucina Paradiso: Whether you're going on a first date or looking to switch up your routine date spot, this small trattoria has the romantic ambiance and authentic Italian cuisine best suited for a lunch rendezvous. The various paninis on homemade focaccia make for a great no-fuss meal, and the Ravioli Di Anatra — homemade ravioli filled with roast duck in a sun-dried tomato basil sauce — gets rave reviews. And let's not forget the multi-page wine list. 114 Petaluma Blvd. North, Petaluma, 707-782-1130, cucinaparadisopetaluma.com (Jeff Kan Lee/The Press Democrat)

The place to take out-of-towners – Water Street Bistro: Show off this beautiful, bucolic town and all of its farm-fresh bounty by taking visitors to a quaint bistro nestled right on the Petaluma River. Water Street Bistro uses fresh, local ingredients in its French-inspired menu and daily specials, best enjoyed on the patio to soak in the charming Petaluma scenery. The variety of fluffy, praise-worthy quiches and large, refreshing salads make for a casual yet sophisticated lunch. 100 Petaluma Blvd. North, Petaluma, 707-763-9563, waterstreetbistropetaluma.com (Sherry C./Yelp)

The work lunch – Lunchette: When you're in need of a quick and nourishing midday meal between work tasks, Lunchette will be there with packaged grab-and-go salads, warm grain bowls and pizza al taglio. The Smoked Trout salad with roasted beets, shaved vegetables, spiced cashews, pickled raisins and a bright preserved lemon vinaigrette is perfect for an omega-3 brain boost during those long work hours. Bonus points: vegan and gluten-free options galore. 25 4th St., Petaluma, 707-241-7443, lunchettepetaluma.com (Houston Porter/Petaluma Argus-Courier)

The Puerto Rican lunch – Sol Food: A smorgasbord of signature dishes is the best way to get the full Sol Food experience — mariquitas (crispy plantain chips) with a tangy house-made dipping sauce, garlicky mofongo (fried then mashed green plantain), pollo al horno (marinated baked chicken thighs) with traditional sides and maduros (sweet fried yellow plantains). Do yourself a favor and grab a bottle of Sol Food's spicy, vinegary Pique pepper sauce that goes great on just about anything. 151 Petaluma Blvd. South, Suite 129, 707-347-5998, solfoodrestaurant.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

The '50s-style diner – Sax's Joint: Decorated in vintage portraits, checkerboard patterns, retrofuturist chrome and hot pink accents, Sax's Joint is a fun old-timey diner to bring the family for a classic lunch gathering. Enjoy a fulfilling lunch of burgers and fries or Mee Maw's Chicken Fried Chicken Sando with potato salad while grooving to '50s and '60s music on the jukebox. 317 Petaluma Blvd. South, Petaluma, 707-559-3021, saxsjoint.com (Chris Hardy/for Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 10 of 19 Fried chicken and waffles at Sax's Joint in Petaluma. (Chris Hardy/for Sonoma Magazine)

The picnic purveyor – Charley's Wine Country Deli: A store, taproom and delicatessen all rolled into one, Charley's Deli is a great place to stock up on gourmet sandwiches, salads, local wines and craft beers for your next group picnic. The sandwiches are made fresh and generously stacked. Local favorites include the Reuben and the French Dip (a Tuesday special). 601 Petaluma Blvd. South, Petaluma, 707-763-1714, charleyswinecountrydeli.com (Houston Porter/Petaluma Argus-Courier)

The Turkish lunch – Real Döner: Authentic eastern Mediterranean cuisine is always a crowd-pleaser, and when it's made with local ingredients using traditional techniques like at Real Döner, you're in for a satisfying meal. The hummus, dolmas and cigarette borek are appetizer must-haves, and you can't go wrong with a perfectly seasoned doner plate or a fresh kebab wrap. Oh, and the sticky, sweet, pistachio-laden baklava is non-negotiable. 307 F St., Petaluma, 707-765-9555, realdoner.net (Jeff Kan Lee/The Press Democrat)

The vegan friend – Magdelena's Savories & Sweets: One of Petaluma's newest eateries is also among its top-rated, and vegan to boot. The best part about Magdelena's is that you don't have to be on a plant-based diet to thoroughly enjoy everything that comes out of the kitchen. Beyond its impeccable sweet and savory rolls (which you should absolutely get), the sheet pan pizza with focaccia crust is quite possibly the best pie in town, vegan or otherwise. There's also a variety of creative sandwiches, salads and other goodies. 5306 Old Redwood Highway, Petaluma, 707-665-0644, magdelenas.com (Darryl Bush/for The Press Democrat)

Slide 14 of 19 Assorted vegan rolls from Magdelena's Savories & Sweets are top row left to right: 1) a Vegor vegan with "Just Egg", Garlic, Cheese, Sweet Earth vegan bacon roll, 2) a Lemon roll with lemon frosting, 3) a Golden Mylk cinnamon roll with vegan chai cream cheese frosting, and bottom row left to right, 4) a Soyrizo, Pickled jalapeño, cheese & cilantro roll, 5) a Classic Cinnamon roll with vegan cream cheese frosting, 6) a Chocolate roll with Espresso frosting. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)

The sushi lunch – Kinka Sushi: Quality and authenticity are at the heart of this unassuming Japanese restaurant on South McDowell. Kinka Sushi flies in fresh fish from Japan, offers seasonal specialities such as live scallops and sea urchins, and the experienced sushi chefs make everything fresh to order. Go for the Chirashi lunch special, with an assortment of chef's choice sushi-grade fish over rice accompanied by a bowl of soothing miso soup. 1410 S. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma, 707-778-1872, kinkasushipetaluma.com (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

The Peruvian hangout – Ayawaska RestoBar: A fun atmosphere with trendy digs, outside dining by the Petaluma River and modern Peruvian cuisine with an inspired cocktail menu to match — Ayawaska is the hip spot to go for friends, couples and coworkers alike. Order a fresh ceviche to share and the classic Lomo Saltado, Peruvian-style beef tenderloin in a mix of red onion, tomatoes, cilantro, garlic, soy and oyster sauce with french fries and rice. 101 2nd St., Suite 190, Petaluma, 707-559-3519, ayawaskasf.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

The Korean lunch – Soban Korean Cuisine: Tucked away in Petaluma's Plaza North Shopping Center sits Soban, a family-owned Korean restaurant that joins authentic Korean techniques and flavor with locally sourced ingredients. The filling lunch specials are a great deal for the size and quality. Try a classic Bibimbap, rice topped with fresh vegetables, a fried egg and tofu or meat of your choice; or the savory Beef Bulgogi, generous amounts of marinated sliced beef in a soy sesame sauce. 255 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma, 707-769-3112, sobanpetaluma.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 18 of 19 Jabchae, an appetizer of stir-fried glass noodles with vegetables from Soban Korean in Petaluma. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 19 of 19 Mung Bean Pancake with vegetables from Soban Korean in Petaluma. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)