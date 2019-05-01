Dry Creek and Alexander Valley Rosé: 15 Sonoma County Wineries to Visit

In Sonoma County, rosé lovers can choose from a wide variety of flavor profiles and it can be hard to pick a favorite.

To highlight some outstanding rosé producers, we’re breaking it down by region. First up was Russian River Valley rosés, a roundup of pink wines made mainly from pinot noir grapes. Next, we drove north to the wine regions of Alexander Valley and Dry Creek Valley to sample their offerings. 

The temperatures in Alexander Valley tend to fluctuate, dipping into the mid 40s at night and peaking in the afternoons, making it an ideal climate for cabernet sauvignon. Meanwhile, Dry Creek Valley is known for its robust zinfandels; you can see the old vines along the 16-mile drive on Dry Creek Road just northwest of Healdsburg. The rosé wines produced in these regions are made from different grape varietals – grenache, syrah, sangiovese, merlot, malbec, cabernet sauvignon, zinfandel and more – highlighting the many styles of rosé available in Sonoma County.

Click through the gallery for some of our Dry Creek and Alexander Valley favorites (they can be tasted at each winery during spring and summer months). 

