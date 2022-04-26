Costeaux French Bakery Expands to Petaluma

Karina Figueroa arranges a tray of pastries at Tia Maria Panaderia y Pasteleria in Santa Rosa, which is owned by Costeaux Bakery. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Healdsburg-based Costeaux Bakery will open a satellite cafe in the Hotel Petaluma this summer. The new location, which has walk-up counter service only, will sell coffee, bread, pastries, lunch and desserts.

“The loaf is out of the oven,” said owner Will Seppi in a social media post announcing the opening. The menu will include dishes like their Deep Dish Quiche, croissant breakfast sandwiches, salads, lemon tarts, French macarons and sourdough baguettes. The cafe will be open daily at 205 Kentucky St.

Founded in 1923, Costeaux is one of the oldest bakeries in the county, with locations in Healdsburg and at the Sonoma County Airport in Santa Rosa, plus their traditional Latino bakery in Roseland, Tia Maria.

