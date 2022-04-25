22 Sonoma Brunch Spots for Mother’s Day 2022

The pandemic years have put most of us through the wringer, but moms have carried an outsized share of the burden, juggling child care, distance learning, housework and work responsibilities while navigating an unprecedented health crisis. Any day is a good day to show mom some extra appreciation. On Mother’s Day (May 8 this year), we suggest treating her to a sunny gourmet brunch at a nice restaurant or scenic winery.

Here are 22 places in Sonoma County that are serving up delicious brunches this Mother’s Day. All brunches are on Sunday, May 8, unless otherwise noted. Click through the above gallery for a peek at the venues.

Dry Creek Kitchen

A three-course prix fixe Mother’s Day brunch featuring house classics and specials from Chef Wyatt Keith. The brunch starts with a selection of housemade pastries with whipped butter and Palmer Estate plum jam for the table. The first course is your choice between Sonoma mixed greens salad, braised globe artichoke, Delta asparagus, warm beets and burrata, spring onion vichyssoise or hamachi crudo. The main course is your choice between applewood bacon and tomato Benedict, roasted Mary’s chicken, spring pea rigatoni, Painted Hills flat iron steak, broiled swordfish or brioche French toast. For dessert there will be a selection of Dry Creek Kitchen treats. Tickets are $95 per adult guest and $45 for kids 6 and under. Reserve on OpenTable.

317 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-431-0330, drycreekkitchen.com

Bacchus Landing

A Mother’s Day brunch and wine pairing on the piazza, featuring creations by Chef Tomas Guzman. The four-course brunch consists of a seasonal fruit salad with a strawberry-basil syrup, avocado toast on local artisan bread, chicken and waffles with brown honey butter and bread pudding with a raspberry cremeux, plus bottomless glasses of wine. Brunch seatings at 10 a.m. and noon. Tickets are $125 per person. Reserve on Tock.

14210 Bacchus Landing Way, Healdsburg, 707-395-0697, bacchuslanding.com

Breathless Wines

Brunch on the patio accompanied by live local music. There will be quiche, salad, croissants and sparkling wine to toast to mothers. Tickets are $22–$34 per person and there are multiple seating times from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Reserve on Tock.

499 Moore Lane, Healdsburg, 707-395-7300, breathlesswines.com

Comstock Wines

Comstock Wines will bring back its annual Mother’s Day brunch with a special feast prepared by Chef Jude Affronti paired with a wine flight. Seatings at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tickets are $85 per person or $75 for club members. Reserve on Tock.

1290 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg, 707-723-3011, comstockwines.com

Hazel Hill at Montage

Hazel Hill at Montage Healdsburg will host a Mother’s Day brunch in addition to its three-course prix fixe Mother’s Day dinner. The brunch will include seasonal entrees, desserts and libations; menu details to follow here. Call 707-354-6900 for Hazel Hill reservations.

100 Montage Way, Healdsburg, 707-979-9000, montagehotels.com/healdsburg/dining/hazel-hill

Flamingo Resort

A buffet-style Mother’s Day brunch from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the ballroom. The brunch will include an assortment of savory entrees, sweets and sides, such as quiche, salad, french toast, roasted tri-tip, a bagel brunch board, fruit tarts and mini pastries. Tickets are $65 for adults and $35 for kids 12 and under. Reserve on Tock.

2777 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-545 8530, flamingoresort.com

John Ash & Co.

A special brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with an assortment of seasonal dishes. The brunch menu includes oysters, French onion soup, ricotta and salmon crepes, eggs Benedict, strawberry challah French toast, spring vegetable frittata, duck confit hash, country fried angus steak, pan roasted sea bass and more. View the full menu with meal prices here. Reserve on OpenTable.

4350 Barnes Road, Santa Rosa, 800-421-2584, vintnersresort.com/dining/john-ash-co

Tudor Rose English Tea Room

Celebrate Mother’s Day weekend with high tea services, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 7-8. The Queen Mother menu (for adults) is $33 per person and includes scones, assorted tea sandwiches, Cornish pasties, cream puffs and an endless pot of tea, with mimosas, wine and beer available on request. The Little Royals menu (for children 10 and under) is $26 per person and includes scones, a PB&J or grilled cheese sandwich, cookies, cupcakes and an endless pot of tea. Make your Mother’s Day reservation here.

733 4th St., Santa Rosa, 707-535-2045, tudorrosetearoom.com

Ricky’s Eastbound

A Mother’s Day brunch from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. featuring bottomless mimosas and bloody Marys. The brunch menu includes beignets, fresh fruit and other breakfast sides for the table, plus your choice of French toast, eggs Benedict, California omelet or spring asparagus salad with smoked salmon for the entree. The brunch is $42 per adult and $18 per child 12 and under, and bottomless drinks are $22 per person. To make a reservation, call 707-843-5143 or email RickysEastbound@gmail.com.

5755 Mountain Hawk Drive, Santa Rosa, 707-843-5143, rickyseastbound.com

Victory House at the Epicenter

The Epicenter’s sports bar and restaurant Victory House will celebrate Mother’s Day with a brunch starting at 10 a.m. and comedy show starting at 11 a.m. The brunch will include breakfast burritos, eggs Benedict, buttermilk pancakes, grilled flank steak, orange marinated pork tenderloin, apple pie parfait, chocolate cake and more. The comedy show will feature San Jose comedian Jeanette Marin with headliner Dennis Gaxiola. The show is for adults 18 and older and is $50 per person. Purchase tickets on Victory House’s website.

3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa, 707-757-9041, visitvictoryhouse.com

DeLoach Vineyards

Unwind this Mother’s Day with yoga, tea and pizza from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A morning yoga class on the vineyard ($40 per guest, $32 per club member) will start at 10 a.m. and includes a glass of sparkling rosé. The tea service ($60 per guest, $48 per club member and $15 for kids) will be held at multiple times from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and includes scones, tea sandwiches and petite sweets, with additional wines and pizzas available for purchase. During the event there will be various activities for kids, such as outdoor games and Mother’s Day card-making at the craft table. Reserve a Mother’s Day tea service or yoga experience on Tock.

1791 Olivet Road, Santa Rosa, 707-755-3300, deloachvineyards.com

TIPS Roadside

A family-style Mother’s Day bottomless brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The all-you-can-eat brunch will include cornbread with honey butter, vegetable quiche, shrimp and grits, fried chicken and sides of housemade breakfast sausage, applewood smoked bacon, root vegetable hash, red-eyed gravy and beignets for dessert. There will be bottomless mimosas and bloody Marys for an extra $19. The meal is $55 for adults, $20 for children 12 and under and free for kids 6 and under. Reservations are required; reserve a table on Tock.

8445 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood, 707-509-0078, tipsroadside.com

Salt & Stone

Mother’s Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The generous a la carte brunch menu includes seasonal fare and brunch favorites such as brioche french toast, huevos rancheros, steak and eggs, Shanghai chicken salad, Dungeness crab melt, sumac crusted snapper, lamb burger, cauliflower gnocchi and more. Book a table on Salt and Stone’s website via Resy.

9900 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood, 707-833-6326, saltstonekenwood.com

Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa

Mother’s Day brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. complete with a la carte entrees, crepe station and dessert buffet. The brunch menu includes a seafood platter to share, Dungeness crab Benedict, grilled lamb rack, pastrami smoked salmon, various fruit crepe options, strawberry cheesecake, chamomile panna cotta and more. The kids menu includes buttermilk pancakes, brioche french toast, macaroni and cheese, a kids burger with fries and access to the crepe station and dessert buffet. The brunch is $110 per adult and $39 per child. Reservations are required. Call 707-939-2415 to reserve a table.

100 Boyes Blvd., Sonoma, 707-939-2415, fairmont.com/sonoma

​​Wit & Wisdom

A three-course prix fixe Mother’s Day brunch served from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The menu includes brunch classics and fresh, seasonal dishes such as roasted Pacific oysters, rigatoni arrabbiata with lobster, eggs Benedict, king salmon, creme brûlée French toast, charcoal grilled lamb chops, wild mushroom pizza, Basque-style cheesecake and more. The brunch is $89 per person. See the full food and drink menu and make a reservation here.

Murphy’s Irish Pub & Restaurant

Mother’s Day celebration at Murphy’s with a special menu of Irish and seasonal dishes in addition to its regular menu. The Mother’s Day brunch menu will include a breakfast shepherd’s pie with poached eggs, smoked salmon omelet, ahi tuna Nicoise salad and chicken and waffles with Irish bangers.

464 First St. East, Sonoma, 707-935-0660, sonomapub.com

Roche Winery & Vineyards

Roche Winery’s annual Mother’s Day Brunch in the Vineyard with seatings at 10 a.m. and noon. The brunch will include a breakfast tower of bagels, rye toasts and baguettes with homemade jam and cream cheese, yogurt and granola parfaits, various baked goods, spinach frittata, flat iron steak and sweet potato hash. General admission is $85 per person, $65 for wine club members, $15 for children and free for kids 3 and under. Seating is limited and the last day to purchase tickets is May 3. Learn more and purchase tickets here.

22097A Bonness Road, Sonoma, 707-935-7115, rochewinery.com

Viansa Winery

Mother’s Day picnic brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Viansa Winery’s scenic lawn with live music by Bay Area singer Lara Louise. A $125 ticket includes a spot on the lawn for up to six guests, a bottle of wine with Govino wine glasses and a charcuterie spread of cheeses, baguettes, fruit and Italian desserts. Additional food and wine will be available for purchase from the marketplace, as well as from the woodfired pizza oven. Wine club members receive a 20% discount on ticket price. Purchase a ticket on Tock.

25200 Arnold Drive, Sonoma, 800-995-4740, viansa.com

Enriquez Estate Wines

As part of its Brunch in the Vineyard series, Enriquez Estate Wines will partner with SoCo Paella to host a Mother’s Day brunch with live music by Bay Area singer John Vicino. The brunch will include salmon cake with lemon aioli, “adult grilled cheese” with brie, figs and caramelized onions, chocolate chip cookies and award-winning wines. The event is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and tickets are $60 per person. Reserve a seat on Tock.

5960 Eastside Road, Forestville, 707-347-9719, enriquezwines.com

Rio Nido Roadhouse

A Mother’s Day brunch will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Local musical duo Mac & Potter will perform oldies and Americana music from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with no cover charge.

14540 Canyon 2 Road, Rio Nido, 70-869-0821, rionidoroadhouse.com

Rocker Oysterfeller’s

Rocker Oysterfeller’s 16th annual Mother’s Day Brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a two-course brunch menu plus oysters and brunch drinks, such as mimosas, Irish coffees, bloody Marys and Ramos gin fizzes. A menu for children 10 and under will also be available. Reservations are required for parties of six or more, and parties of five or fewer will be seated on a first come, first served basis. To make a reservation for a party of six or more, email info@ffrsi.com.

14415 Highway One, Valley Ford, 707-876-1983, rockeroysterfellers.com

Coast Kitchen at Timber Cove Resort

Coast Kitchen at Timber Cove is planning a special weekend brunch for Mother’s Day with a menu filled with seasonal fare. To reserve a table, call or book on Resy.

21780 Highway 1, Jenner, 707-847-3231, coastkitchensonoma.com

Mother’s Day Treats

Indulge your mom’s sweet tooth this Mother’s Day with a special treat from one of these Sonoma County bakeries.

Costeaux French Bakery

Costeaux will be open Mother’s Day for its regular Sunday brunch, 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The bakery is also offering a special “For Mom with Love” care package, which includes chocolate biscotti, cinnamon walnut bread, a dozen French macaroons and two handmade “mom” shortbread cookies. Order by Thursday, April 28, for the package to arrive in time for Mother’s Day.

417 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-433-1913, costeaux.com

Nom Nom Cakes

Nom Nom Cakes is offering Mother’s Day specials such as themed cakes, cupcakes and fruit tarts. Order online for pickup or delivery.

390 Calle Del Sol, Bodega Bay, 805-350-0680, nomnombaking.com

BFF Collaborations

BFF Collaborations is selling Mother’s Day mugs with either a cookie bouquet or chocolate-covered strawberries. Last day for Mother’s Day orders is April 27.

Bffcollaborations.company.site

Frosty’z Bakery by Jaeden

Frosty’z Bakery has a special Mother’s Day cookie set available for pre-order. Pre-order early and pick-up on Saturday, May 7, between noon to 1 p.m. at Homespun Market in Rohnert Park.

frostyzbakerybyjaeden.com