A Completely Renovated Healdsburg Home Hits the Market for $825,000

Each of the three bedrooms has an air conditioning and cooling unit. (Holly Brose Photography)

Italian tile in the shower provides pleasing color and contrast to the white elements of the bathroom. (Holly Brose Photography)

The great room has a quiet color palette with accents from the fireplace tile surround by Sausalito-based Heath Ceramics and a couch in a matching ocean-blue color. (Holly Brose Photography)

The home, which was renovated "down to the studs," has European hardwood floors and modern finishes. (Holly Brose Photography)

This 1,025-square-foot Healdsburg home was purchased by a San Francisco couple as a pied-à-terre. After a full renovation, the couple moved in full time. It's currently on the market for $825,000. (Holly Brose Photography)

A San Francisco couple bought a getaway home in Healdsburg and wanted to make it just perfect. They hired a designer and gutted the building down to the studs. The result was a dwelling so stylish the couple decided to relocate to Healdsburg — a move made possible by their ability to work remotely since the start of the pandemic. They soon fell in love with Sonoma County.

It’s a fairytale we hear more frequently these days. The couple in this particular story has now purchased a new home in the Santa Rosa hills, according to realtor Peter Colbert. What they left behind, however, is a gem of a home that is little in size but fierce in style. The three-bedroom, one-bath Healdsburg home is currently listed for $825,000.

An all-over white paint job, popular among interior designers and home stagers right now, has created a blank canvas from the floors to vaulted ceilings that lends a sense of expansiveness to the 1,025-square-foot home. The simple color palette, combined with thoughtful style upgrades, makes the home look both serene and striking.

In the kitchen, a veined quartzite waterfall counter and a modern Danish pendant lamp stand out, while new and shiny appliances complete the sleek look. The kitchen-dining area connects with the living room, where a new gas fireplace sits in the hearth. The hearth has been spectacularly accentuated with the use of handmade, ocean-blue tiles from Sausalito-based Heath Ceramics, which designs and builds ceramic homewares in a San Francisco studio.

In the bathroom, white finishes are contrasted with jewel-toned Italian tile in the shower. European fixtures top off the look.

The backyard is anchored by a clean-lined rectangular pergola — made from a kit the couple purchased. Bold, striped outdoor curtains hang from the structure and add style and some extra shade. Lemon and fig trees in the yard infuse life into the otherwise sleek modern landscape that features spaced apart plants with linear leaves — a configuration that is often used these days for its fire-resilient properties.

