A Completely Renovated Healdsburg Home Hits the Market for $825,000

A San Francisco couple bought a getaway home in Healdsburg and wanted to make it just perfect. They hired a designer and gutted the building down to the studs. The result was a dwelling so stylish the couple decided to relocate to Healdsburg — a move made possible by their ability to work remotely since the start of the pandemic. They soon fell in love with Sonoma County.
It’s a fairytale we hear more frequently these days. The couple in this particular story has now purchased a new home in the Santa Rosa hills, according to realtor Peter Colbert. What they left behind, however, is a gem of a home that is little in size but fierce in style. The three-bedroom, one-bath Healdsburg home is currently listed for $825,000.
An all-over white paint job, popular among interior designers and home stagers right now, has created a blank canvas from the floors to vaulted ceilings that lends a sense of expansiveness to the 1,025-square-foot home. The simple color palette, combined with thoughtful style upgrades, makes the home look both serene and striking.
In the kitchen, a veined quartzite waterfall counter and a modern Danish pendant lamp stand out, while new and shiny appliances complete the sleek look. The kitchen-dining area connects with the living room, where a new gas fireplace sits in the hearth. The hearth has been spectacularly accentuated with the use of handmade, ocean-blue tiles from Sausalito-based Heath Ceramics, which designs and builds ceramic homewares in a San Francisco studio.
In the bathroom, white finishes are contrasted with jewel-toned Italian tile in the shower. European fixtures top off the look.
The backyard is anchored by a clean-lined rectangular pergola — made from a kit the couple purchased. Bold, striped outdoor curtains hang from the structure and add style and some extra shade. Lemon and fig trees in the yard infuse life into the otherwise sleek modern landscape that features spaced apart plants with linear leaves — a configuration that is often used these days for its fire-resilient properties.
