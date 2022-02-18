Local Town Wants You to Show Up in a Tutu on 2/22/22

Well-behaved dogs on leash are welcome to join in the fun. (Shutterstock)

The small Napa Valley town of Yountville is inviting locals and visitors to don a tutu and spend next Tuesday, 2/22/22, strolling through the scenic locale. (Courtesy of Yountville)

It may be known for its fancy restaurants and luxury hotels, but the town of Yountville doesn’t take itself too seriously.

Next Tuesday, for example, the Napa Valley town is inviting locals and visitors to don tutus in honor of 2/22/22 and enjoy a scenic stroll.

“We’re embracing this rare numerical occurrence and making 2/22/22 into a date to remember,” said Jennifer Carvalho, Yountville Parks and Recreation Department Supervisor. “We’re going to get a little silly, have some fun and enjoy a short walk with the community as we strut through town in fun colored tutus!”

Don’t have a tutu? Don’t worry. Tutus will be provided to the first 50 participants that arrive at the Yountville Community Center on Washington Street (the town’s main drag) between 1:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

After some stretching, at 2:22 p.m. — organizers seem to have thought of everything — Yountville Parks and Recreation staff will lead a festive tutu walk through town. Well-behaved dogs on leash are welcome to join in the fun.

Following the tutu tour, there will be goodies and music on the outdoor plaza in front of the Yountville Community Center.

