Slide 1 of 17 Start the day with a stroll along Washington Street, Yountville’s main drag. It doesn’t matter whether you begin in the north, south or middle of town, you’ll soon realize you’re surrounded by art. The Yountville Art Walk features more than 30 works of art scattered throughout town. Plaques include a QR code that enables visitors to access a free self-guided tour from their smartphones. Download a map here. The Napa Valley Museum Yountville is another art-lover's destination. Currently on display: Dangerous Games: Treacherous Toys We Loved as Kids. (Courtesy of Yountville Chamber)

Slide 2 of 17 Sip some wine. There are more than a dozen tasting rooms within walking distance of each other in Yountville. Last fall, Cornerstone Cellars opened a new tasting room in what was once the town's train station — you can still see the ticket window. The winery’s signature tasting flight includes five limited-production wines. A focused Cabernet Sauvignon flight and wine by the glass are also available. 6505 Washington St., 707-945-0388, cornerstonecellars.com (Courtesy of Cornerstone Cellars)

Slide 3 of 17 Sip more wine. Just a few steps from Cornerstone Cellars, the flamboyant and sparkly JCB Tasting Salon offers a one-of-a-kind tasting experience. The tasting room, owned by French vintner Jean-Charles Boisset, has a number of flights and wine is also available by the glass and bottle. 6505 Washington St., 707-934-8237, jcbcollection.com (Courtesy of JCB Tasting Salon)

Slide 4 of 17 Go decadent. The Regiis Ova Caviar & Champagne Lounge from celebrity chef Thomas Keller serves up caviar with a twist. Highlights include the French onion dip and tempura-fried chicken tenders (pictured) served with, you guessed it, caviar. 6480 Washington St., 707-681-2655, regiisova.com (Courtesy of Regiis Ova Caviar & Champagne Lounge)

Slide 5 of 17 Bubbles, along with still wine, are available by the glass and the bottle at Regiis Ova Cavair & Champagne Lounge in Yountville. (Courtesy of Regiis Ova Caviar & Champagne Lounge)

Slide 6 of 17 Up next, seriously good eats. Yountville is home to an impressive amount of notable restaurants considering the size of the town. The most renowned is Thomas Kellers' The French Laundry. Scoring a reservation at the three-Michelin-starred restaurant requires planning: Reservations for the entire month open at 10 a.m. Pacific on the first day of the previous month. Reservations are only available on Tock and tables sell out fast. The price tag is $350 per person (excluding wine). If you don't score a reservation here or think it's too expensive, don’t fret. You will not go hungry in Yountville. (Shutterstock)

Slide 7 of 17 A recent addition to the Michelin Guide, newcomer North Block Restaurant has quickly become a local favorite. The yellowfin tuna toast is highly recommended and wood-fired sourdough pizzas come with unusual toppings likes kabocha squash and pickled chilies. The cocktails are top-notch, especially the Chocolate AF, made with cocoa-infused vodka and Godiva dark chocolate liqueur. 6757 Washington St., 707-944-8080, northblockhotel.com (Courtesy of North Block Restaurant)

Slide 8 of 17 If the private dining room at North Block Restaurant is open, sneak a peek and bring your cellphone with you. You’ll want to snap a picture. (Courtesy of North Block Restaurant)

Slide 9 of 17 The red and white striped awnings and flower boxes overflowing with geraniums set the scene for the dining experience awaiting you on the patio at Bistro Jeanty. Deciding between the French country favorites on the menu could be the toughest decision you have to make all day: From a Croque Madame and Coq Au Vin to cassoulet and onion soup covered in wonderfully gooey gratin. 6510 Washington St., 707-944-0103, bistrojeanty.com (Shutterstock)

Slide 10 of 17 Whatever food you're craving, chances are you can enjoy it on the sunny patio at R+D Kitchen. In addition to queso and guacamole with hand-cut tortilla chips, there’s a crispy chicken sandwich (pictured), Peruvian chicken meatballs, a variety of sushi, Thai noodle salad and more. 6795 Washington St., 707-945-0920, rd-kitchen.com (Courtesy of Eva Kolenko)

Slide 11 of 17 The deviled eggs starter at R+D Kitchen Yountville. (Courtesy of Eva Kolenko)

Slide 12 of 17 For a quick and casual but still delicious meal, head to Southside Yountville for lunch choices that include a Cuban sandwich (pictured), tortilla soup and farro salad. 6752 Washington St., 707-947-7120, southsidenapa.com (Courtesy of Emma K. Morris)

Slide 13 of 17 Breakfast is served all day at Southside Yountville, so you can enjoy dishes like biscuits and gravy (pictured), avocado toast or chilaquiles, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. (Courtesy of Bob McClenahan)

Slide 14 of 17 The smoked chicken salad at Southside Yountville. (Courtesy of Raquel Bickford)

Slide 15 of 17 If you decide to spend the night: North Block Hotel has 20 rooms centered around a communal courtyard — complete with comfy chairs, a fireplace and fountain. Tucked away in the back of the property, the pool and hot tub area is the perfect lazy day hiding spot. 6757 Washington St., 707-944-8080, northblockhotel.com

Slide 16 of 17 The 65-room Bardessono Hotel & Spa opened in 2009. Constructed with sustainability in mind, it’s one of only eight LEED Platinum hotels in the United States, and is considered one of the greenest properties in the country. 6526 Yount St., 707-204-6000, bardessono.com (Courtesy of Bardessono Hotel & Spa)

Slide 17 of 17 The pool at Bardessono Hotel & Spa in Yountville is one of the best hotel pools in Napa Valley. (Courtesy of Bardessono Hotel & Spa)