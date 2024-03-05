Colorful Modern Ranch House in Petaluma Listed for $2 Million

A beautifully updated ranch home in Petaluma has hit the market. The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom home boasts an opened-up floor plan, handsome finishes, and clever design details. The 2-acre property also features a second home with one bedroom and one bathroom. The list price for both homes is $2,050,000.

The Petaluma property’s owner, designer and artist Tegan Hoover, led the renovation of the 1975 home. Her aim was to enhance its sense of expansiveness, as well as its views. She achieved this by opening up the floor plan — a process which required removing many of the walls. The home now enjoys meadow views from nearly every room. Ample windows and recessed ceiling lamps bathe the living spaces in light.

Hoover punctuated the look with vibrant colors dragged subtly throughout the house. The white walls were intended as a blank canvas for the splashes of color. The playful modern look mirrors Hoover’s own paintings, which hang on the walls.

The kitchen has thoughtful details that support the squeaky clean, uncluttered aesthetic. The wood cabinets lack bevels, which tend to collect dirt. An electrical outlet inside one of the cabinets allow the coffeemaker to be hidden from view. There’s even a pull-out drawer with cutouts to hold compost bins—a favorite detail, says Hoover. The look is capped off with a generous slab of quartz, which waterfalls on each side of the eat-in kitchen island.

A remnant slab of quartz serves as an elegant triangle countertop in the small bathroom. Hoover takes pride in the choice of an IKEA mirror hanging above it. A former commercial designer, she loves mixing attractive budget items with finer pieces.

Hoover created a handsome exterior with slate-colored stucco—a material called Exterior Integral Stucco that never needs to be painted. Accented by a pink doors and graphic-shaped succulent leaves, this ranch home truly sparkles.

Click through the above gallery for a peek at the property.

For more information about 200 and 202 Kuck Lane, contact listing agent, Marni Cunha, 707-338-2085, Compass Real Estate, 127 Fourth St., Petaluma, marnicunha.com