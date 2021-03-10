27 Celebrities Who Are Making Wine in Sonoma and Napa Wine Country

Slide 1 of 27 Ayesha Curry: Restaurateur, cookbook author and food television personality Ayesha Curry teamed up with her sister-in-law, Sydel Curry (Steph Curry's younger sister) and Napa's Coup de Foudre winery to launch wine label Domaine Curry Wine in 2018. The sisters-in-law share a love of wine and have been spotted sipping wine at Scribe Winery in Sonoma. Their wines include the Domaine Curry Cabernet and the Domaine Curry Sauvignon Blanc. Ester Mobley of The San Francisco Chronicle gave the 2015 Domaine Curry Cabernet Sauvignon good reviews: "The wine is plush, dense and extremely fruity — a quintessential modern Napa Cab." (Instagram / @domainecurrywine)

Slide 2 of 27 Salma Hayek: Salma Hayek and her billionaire husband Francois-Henri Pinault own Eisele Vineyard east of Calistoga. The vineyard is one of several that Pinault has in his business portfolio. The winery produces cabernet sauvignon, syrah, sauvignon blanc and viognier, as well as a Bordeaux-style blend. In October 2020, Hayek made a public announcement on Instragram, in which she thanked the firefighters who saved the Calistoga vineyard from the Glass fire. "I can’t help but feel an immense sense of gratitude for all the first responders that came to the rescue of so many people, animals and properties,” she wrote. (Denis Makarenko / Shutterstock.com)

Slide 3 of 27 Brie and Nikki Bella: The Bella twins shared in an episode of The Bellas Podcast in October of last year that they are moving with their families to Napa Valley, according to People magazine. The twins, who can be seen sipping wine on Instagram, are producing their own wine in partnership with Napa's Hill Family Estate, its proprietor Ryan Hill and award-winning winemaker, Alison Doran. Their cabernet sauvignon is named “Belle Radici,” which means “beautiful roots” in Italian and the bottle is adorned with a sleek label depicting the twins. (Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

Slide 4 of 27 Tori Spelling: Actress Tori Spelling brought 90210 to Napa Valley when she announced on Instagram in November 2020 that she had partnered with Hall Wines to put together The Tori Collection of wines. "I have a deep passion for wine and have always been fascinated with winemaking. So, getting the chance to meet and work with HALL and wine legend and my spirit animal Kathryn Hall [vintner and former U.S. ambassador] was really exciting," she said. Spelling handpicked 11 wines to include in her collection — ranging from a rich cabernet sauvignon to light and fruity rosé to canned wine, according to People magazine. (Instagram / @torispelling)

Slide 5 of 27 Kathryn Hall is the former U.S. ambassador to Austria and owner of Hall Winery, located in St. Helena, with her husband, Craig. (Scott Manchester / The Press Democrat)

Slide 6 of 27 John Legend: Grammy, Golden Globe and Oscar-winning musician John Legend launched his LVE Collection Wines in 2015. Working with famed vintner Jean-Charles Boisset, Legend's wines include sparkling rosé, as well as a cabernet sauvignon and a chardonnay produced with fruit from Raymond Vineyards in Napa. Distributed nationally, the wines can be tasted at Raymond Vineyards and on tour with Legend — concertgoers could try the wine in the LVE Wine Cellar experience which accompanied Legend on his Darkness and Light nationwide tour. (Photo courtesy of Boisset Collection)

Slide 7 of 27 Candace Cameron Buce: “Fuller House” star Candace Cameron Bure and her husband, hockey player Val Bure, own Bure Family Wines in St. Helena. The couple began making wine in 2006, according to Wine Spectator. The couple likes to spend time in Wine Country and Candace Cameron Bure has been spotted at luxury restaurant Single Thread in Healdsburg. In an Instagram post, she shared that she that she “brought a treat to drink” — a bottle of Screaming Eagle wine — when she took a friend to dinner at the restaurant in 2017. (DFree / Shutterstock)

Slide 8 of 27 Tamera Mowry-Housley: Actress Tamera Mowry-Housley, who got her start on the sitcom “Sister, Sister,” co-owns Housley Napa Valley with her husband, journalist Adam Housley. The tasting room is located in downtown Napa. The winery produces rosé, chardonnay, pinot grigio, cabernet sauvignon, zinfandel, and petit sirah. (Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

Slide 9 of 27 Guy Fieri: Guy Fieri may be a household name around the country, but he’ll always be Santa Rosa’s native son. He bought a five-acre vineyard of pinot noir grapes in the Russian River Valley appellation in 2013. In his first vintage, he sold his grapes to Jackson Family Wines for its La Crema brand and to Williams Selyem winery in Healdsburg. He then launched his own wine label, Hunt & Ryde, named for his sons Hunter and Ryder. Fieri collaborates with local vintner Guy Davis, of Davis Family Vineyards, to produce pinot noir, zinfandel and a cabernet “Trophy” blend. (AP Photo/Jeff Christensen)

Slide 10 of 27 Francis Ford Coppola: Legendary film director, producer and screenwriter Francis Ford Coppola has been involved in the wine industry since buying Napa’s Inglenook Estate in 1975. Coppola expanded his wine empire to Geyserville, where he opened his namesake winery in 2006. The winery includes a museum of memorabilia from his iconic films, such as The Godfather, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, and Apocalypse Now. In 2015, Coppola opened a second winery, Virginia Dare. Both are open to the public. (Photo: Jeff Kan Lee)

Slide 11 of 27 Robert Kaem: When screenwriter and producer Robert Kamen visited Sonoma County in 1980 to celebrate the sale of his first screenplay, he fell in love with the land. He purchased a 280-acre mountaintop property and eventually transformed it into a world-class vineyard, producing estate wines. While you might not recognize his name, you’ll know the films he wrote and produced: Taps, the Karate Kid series, Fifth Element, A Walk In The Clouds, Lethal Weapon III, Taken and Taken II (just to name a few). Pop into Kamen Estate Wines’ tasting room in downtown Sonoma, or make an appointment to visit the mountaintop vineyards. (Photo courtesy of Kamen Estate Wines)

Slide 12 of 27 Les Claypool: The bassist and lead vocalist of the rock band Primus, Les Claypool has been living in the Russian River Valley region of Sonoma County since 1994. After befriending many a winemaker, he launched Claypool Cellars, producing sparkling wine, rosé and pinot noir under his Pachyderm label. Wine club members receive bottles signed by Claypool in their shipments and get invitations to exclusive concerts where they can party like (and with) rock stars. Taste the wines at their appointment only "fancy booze caboose" in Sebastopol. (Photo: Todd Jenkins)

Slide 13 of 27 Dave Matthews: Singer/songwriter Dave Matthews entered the winemaking game in 2000, when he opened Blenheim Vineyards winery in Charlottesville, Virginia. Blenheim wines are small production and available exclusively at the winery. In response to demand from his fans, Matthews partnered with former Clos du Bois winemaker Sean McKenzie to launch Dreaming Tree Wines. Distributed nationally, and reasonably priced, they produce a sauvignon blanc from Sonoma County and other wines made with grapes from throughout California. (Photocarioca / Shutterstock.com)

Slide 14 of 27 Jonathan Cain: Musician and songwriter Jonathan Cain is the keyboardist and rhythm guitarist for Journey. (The keyboards on “Don’t Stop Believin'”? Yeah, that’s him!). When he isn’t touring the world, he’s enjoying his own wine journey with Sonoma County vintner Dennis De La Montanya. Proceeds from their Finale Wines, which include a rosé of malbec and a Sonoma Coast pinot noir, benefit charity. (Photo: Kelly A. Swift)

Slide 15 of 27 Vince Neil: Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil launched his own “Vince” wine label in the early 2000s that was produced by Adler Fels Winery in Santa Rosa, according to Wine Spectator. (DFree / Shutterstock.com)

Slide 16 of 27 Dwyane Wade: NBA star Dwyane Wade's love of great Napa Valley wines was fueled by the food and wine he enjoyed with his teammates Chris Bosh and Lebron James. The former professional basketball player partnered with his friend, Napa Valley vintner Jayson Pahlmeyer to launch his own wine label, Wade Cellars, in 2015. Wade Cellars wines include a rosé and a cabernet sauvignon. (Photo courtesy of Wade Cellars)

Slide 17 of 27 Joe Montana: Iconic 49ers quarterback Joe Montana teamed up with winemaker Ed Sbragia to create Montagia, a Napa Valley cabernet sauvignon, according to Decanter. Here, he is pictured in 2011 at Sbragia Family Winery in Geyserville, signing bottles and promoting the brand. In 2019, Montana listed his Napa estate for $28.9 Million. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Slide 18 of 27 Charles Woodson: Former NFL football player Charles Woodson fell in love with wine and decided to learn more about the winemaking process during spring training for the Oakland Raiders, which takes place in Napa Valley. After a successful career in sports, including winning the Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers, Woodson started his own label, Charles Woodson's Intercept Wines. Intercept Wines include a chardonnay, a pinot noir, a cabernet sauvignon and a red blend. (Photo courtesy of Charles Woodson's Intercept Wines)

Slide 19 of 27 Dan Marino: Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino put his name behind the Sonoma County-based Marino Estates Vintage “13” California Cabernet, which benefited the Dan Marino Foundation, according to Wine Spectator. (Debby Wong / Shutterstock)

Slide 20 of 27 Carmen Policy: He might not have played on the field, but Carmen Policy helped bring the San Francisco 49ers four Super Bowl championships and was named “Executive of the Year” by the NFL and one of the “Most Influential People in Professional Sports” by GQ. Now retired, Carmen and his wife, Gail, operate Casa Piena (“Full House” in Italian) in Napa Valley, where they produce cabernet sauvignons that score high with Robert Parker. Wines are available on an allotment-only basis, with tastings available by appointment. (Photo: Mars Lasar)

Slide 21 of 27 Mario Andretti: Mario Andretti is considered one of the most successful race car drivers of all time. With that success comes not only a Ferrari (or two), but also a winery in Napa Valley that he co-founded in 1996. Wines run the gamut, from sweet moscato and riesling to beefy cabernets and super tuscans. Andretti Winery offers food and wine pairings in an Italian-inspired environment. Winery guests frequently brush elbows with Andretti and other race car drivers, especially when races take place at Sonoma Raceway. (Photo courtesy of Andretti Winery)

Slide 22 of 27 Kevin Buckler: Race car driver and team owner Kevin Buckler has been producing wine in Sonoma County since 1995 at his winery, Adobe Road Winery. Winner of Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona, 24 Hours of Le Mans and numerous championships, Buckler and his wife, Debra, produce a wide array of wines from well-known vineyards, including cabernet sauvignon from Beckstoffer. Taste the wines at Adobe Road's downtown Petaluma tasting room, complete with racing memorabilia. (Photo courtesy of Adobe Road Winery)

Slide 23 of 27 Randy Lewis: Most race car drivers will never race in the famous Indy 500, but Randy Lewis has done it — five times. Lewis started Lewis Cellars in 1992 with his wife, Debbie, a longtime wine industry professional. Eventually the couple were joined by their son, Dennis. Their appointment-only Napa Valley tasting room features wines from throughout the region, which include sauvignon blanc, syrah, and a cabernet sauvignon-based cuvee. (Photo courtesy of Lewis Cellars)

Slide 24 of 27 Dick Vermeil: As an NFL coach, Dick Vermeil led the St. Louis Rams to their only Super Bowl championship, and also coached for the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Born in Calistoga, it is no surprise that Vermeil started his own winery upon retirement. Vermeil Wines has a tasting room in down Napa and produces varietals such as cabernet sauvignon and zinfandel. Vermeil attends all wine member events, signing autographs and sipping the fruits of his labor. (Photo courtesy of Vermeil Wines)

Slide 25 of 27 Yao Ming: Former NBA All-Star Yao Ming fell in love with wine while playing for the Houston Rockets. Today, he owns and operates Yao Family Wines in St. Helena, producing age-worthy cabernet sauvignon. The ultra-modern tasting room features food and wine pairings and a touch of memorabilia from Yao's career in sports. He's not only selling wine in Napa Valley, but also to great success in China, including in his hometown of Shanghai. (Photo courtesy of Yao Family Wines)

Slide 26 of 27 Gavin Newsom: Gov. Gavin Newsom co-founded PlumpJack Winery in Oakville, CADE Winery in Angwin and Odette Estate in Napa. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)

Slide 27 of 27 Tommy Smothers: Comedian Tommy Smothers, best known as half of the musical comedy duo the Smothers Brothers, alongside his younger brother Dick, is the owner of Remick Ridge Vineyards in Kenwood. (Crista Jeremiason / The Press Democrat)