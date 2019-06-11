Slide 1 of 38 Lagunitas Taproom and Beer Sanctuary, Petaluma: A well-kept (sort of) secret of the beer-set, this unassuming tap room serves up burgers, flatbread, salads and snacks with some of their most exclusive releases along with everyday ales. 1280 N. McDowell, Petaluma, 707-778-8776, laguintas.com/taproom/petaluma. (Photo by Jeremy Portje)

Slide 2 of 38 The Block, Petaluma: Outdoor picnic tables and a screened-in brew pub with food from local food trucks and permanent resident, Red Brick Pizza. Pet friendly, kid friendly, casual, more than 25 taps. 20 Grey St., Petaluma, 707-775-6003, theblockpetaluma.com. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 3 of 38 Brewster’s, Petaluma: 350 outdoor seats make this an outdoor dining mecca. There’s a full bar along with tons of local beers on tap. A bocce court and special kids’ area keeps everyone happy, plus live music and plenty of space for friendly pets. 229 Water Street North, Petaluma, 707-981-8330, brewstersbeergarden.com. (Photo by Beth Schlanker)

Slide 4 of 38 Butcher Crown Roadhouse, Petaluma: Located on Bodega Ave at Eastman Lane, this new barbecue restaurant has a nice back patio where diners can watch the big smokers do their thing. 905 Bodega Ave, Petaluma, 707-559-3735, butchercrown.com. -Houston Porter

Slide 5 of 38 Taps, Petaluma: Taps offers deck seating, which includes tent-like flaps that can be lowered when the wind kicks up. There is also a healthy supply of heat lamps (for when it, finally, cools off). A few picnic tables are sectioned off from the rest of the restaurant, which makes it possible to bring your dogs along without bothering other diners. 54 E Washington St, Petaluma, 707-763-6700. -Houston Porter. (Photo by Beth Schlanker)

Slide 7 of 38 Speakeasy, Petaluma: A small outdoor patio is prime people-watching in the evening. Plus great music at nearby Big Easy and simple but good food. Open late. 139 Petaluma Blvd N, Ste B, Petaluma, 707-776-4631, speakeasypetaluma.com. (Photo by Alvin Jornada)

Slide 8 of 38 Pub Republic, Petaluma: Great food, an extensive beer selection (available in flights for better sampling), one of the town’s most affordable happy hours, and yes, an outdoor patio. Situated out back, the patio faces a well-maintained creek bed, and for those colder days, has heat lamps. Like Thai River, we rarely dine inside, especially when visiting Pub Republic for brunch. 3120 Lakeville Hwy, Petaluma, (707) 782-9090, pubrepublicusa.com. -Houston Porter

Slide 9 of 38 Jaded Toad, Cotati and Windsor: Plenty of outdoor seating, barbecue and cold beer. The Windsor location has a "secret garden" with a small waterfall and fire pit. 500 E. Cotati Ave., Cotati, 707-242-3383, jadedtoad.com. (Photo by Tim Vallery)

Slide 10 of 38 Acme Burger, Cotati: Excellent burgers, a quiet patio, beer and wine. 550 E Cotati Ave., Cotati, 707-665-5620, acmeburgerco.com. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 11 of 38 Bear Republic, Rohnert Park: One of the loveliest patios in Sonoma County with a view of a small man-made lake with great Bear Republic brews aplenty. 5000 Roberts Lake Road, Rohnert Park, 707-585-2722, bearrepublic.com. (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 13 of 38 Bird and the Bottle, Santa Rosa: The view of Fourth St. isn't amazing, but this raised patio is the perfect place for a crisp glass of wine and some small plates. You'll likely see everyone you'd like to know at happy hour. 1055 4th St. Santa Rosa, 707-568-4000, birdandthebottle.com. (Photo by Alvin Jornada)

Slide 14 of 38 La Rosa Tequileria and Grill, Santa Rosa: A huge patio that's mostly well-covered and has a front row seat to Old Courthouse Square. Grab a cervesa or tasty margarita, eat chips and while away the afternoon with a cool kale citrus salad. 500 4th Street, Santa Rosa, 707-523-3663, larosasantarosa.com. (Photo by Beth Schlanker)

Slide 15 of 38 Beer Baron, Santa Rosa: One of the best people-watching spots in downtown Santa Rosa, you're right in the action of Courthouse Square. An extensive whiskey collection and local brews along with hearty fare like the Belgian-style duck fat fries, buffalo wings, chicken and waffles and deep fried ice cream. 614 4th Street, Santa Rosa, (707) 757-9294, beerbaronbar.com. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 16 of 38 Whiskey Tip, Santa Rosa: More for the youngsters, this cool little bar has all the cocktails and plenty of brews plus a funky outdoor area for soaking in the awesomeness. 1910 Sebastopol Rd, Santa Rosa, 707-843-5535, whiskeytipsr.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 17 of 38 Campo Fina, Healdsburg: The hallway-like restaurant has a not-so-secret outdoor patio in back with plenty of tables, a bocce court, bar and ivy-covered walls. Super-fashionable spritzes with Campari or locally-made Jardesca are so summery, but they've also got a full bar with all the spirits, wines by the glass and Prosecco. 330 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg, 707-395-4640, campofina.com. (Photo by Alvin Jornada)

Slide 19 of 38 Bravas Bar de Tapas, Healdsburg: Outdoor bar seats are a hot commodity for sangria and tapas, but covered tables in the enclosed sanctuary are favorite spots for locals to escape from tourists. 420 Center St., Healdsburg, 707-433-7700, starkrestaurants.com. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 20 of 38 The Wurst, Healdsburg: Long bar tables, cold beer, grilled sausages and burgers make this a home away from your exhausted grill. Don't miss the ice cream sundaes and new frozen custard. 22 Matheson St., Healdsburg, 707-395-0214, wurstrestaurant.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 21 of 38 Single Thread, Healdsburg: Pre-paid dinner reservations are required to get access to the luxe rooftop patio for this 3-Michelin Star spot, but the 360 with a glass of bubbly is a stunning part of the experience. singlethreadfarms.com.

Slide 22 of 38 Mateo’s Cocina Latina: A large outdoor patio that's skirted by Chef Mateo's kitchen garden. It's a lovely spot for a seasonal agua fresca, upscale margarita or Paloma with ceviche and homemade corn tortilla tacos inspired by the Yucatan. 214 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-433-1520, mateoscocinalatina.com.

Slide 23 of 38 Healdsburg Bar and Grill, Healdsburg: Prime outdoor real estate just off the Healdsburg Plaza that's family friendly (there's a gate around the whole patio). Top notch Bloody Marys, a full bar with plenty of vodka and whiskey as well as local beers and wines. Look for the bright orange umbrellas. 245 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-433-3333, healdsburgbarandgrill.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 25 of 38 Coppola Winery, Geyserville: If you can get a seat by the pool, kudos. Grab a snack and a glass of wine and hunker down. Rustic Restaurant, located inside, has a stunning deck that gives a birds-eye view of the vineyards and nearby hills that's so Sonoma County. Coppola recently released a series of spirits dedicated to great women of history, and you'll find cocktails like the Hibiscus Royale with brandy, sparkling wine and hibiscus syrup on the menu. 300 Via Archimedes, Geyserville, 707-857-1485, francisfordcoppolawinery.com.

Slide 26 of 38 Diavola, Geyserville: Covered trellises hidden in the back of this pizzeria and salumeria makes for a perfect summer spot to quaff wine, eat pizza and contemplate La Nonna's laundry hanging on the line. 21021 Geyserville Ave., Geyserville, 707-814-0111, diavolapizzeria.com. (Photo by Christopher Chung)

Slide 27 of 38 Catelli's, Geyserville: A funky checkered deck quietly surrounded by shrubs is a sanctuary from busy days. Excellent food, local wines exclusively. 21047 Geyserville Ave, Geyserville, 707-857-3471, mycatellis.com

Slide 28 of 38 Hopmonk, Sebastopol: Lots of outdoor seating in various nooks and crannies, but the outdoor beer garden is our fave. Lots of beer. Lots of live music. Lots of fun. 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol, hopmonk.com. (also at 691 Broadway St., Sonoma).

Slide 29 of 38 Handline, Sebastopol: The whole restaurant has an indoor-outdoor vibe when large screened windows are pushed aside, but the outdoor patio is super family-friendly with large picnic tables and plenty of room to get the wiggles out. Soft serve ice cream, beer and kefir on tap, plenty of by-the-glass wines. 935 Gravenstein Hwy. South, Sebastopol, handline.com. (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 31 of 38 Crooked Goat, Sebastopol: This dog-friendly patio where beer flows like water has become one of the "it" spots of Sebastopol. Nope, they don't have a kitchen, but you can eat food from nearby restaurants -- Barrio, The Farmer's Wife, BBQ Smokehouse Bistro -- there. 120 Morris St #120, Sebastopol, 707-827-3893, crookedgoatbrewing.com. (Photo by Alvin Jornada)

Slide 32 of 38 Rocker Oysterfellers, Valley Ford: The restaurant and food scene is heating up out at the coast, but the Rocker's patio is always one of the best for live music, cocktails and oysters. There's no ocean view, but it's cool all the same. 14415 Shoreline Hwy, Valley Ford,707-876-1983, rockeroysterfellers.com.

Slide 33 of 38 Sweet T’s, Windsor: A wrap-around covered porch with the scent of barbecue wafting all around your Texas margarita. We're in heaven with the incredible mixed cocktails and tasty Southern specialties at the re-opened restaurant. 9098 Brooks Rd. South, Windsor, 707-687-5185, sweettssouthern.com. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 34 of 38 Russian River Brewing, Windsor: The 195-seat brewpub in Windsor has guided tours, a year-round patio and one-acre pet-friendly area. And lots of Russian River beer. 700 Mitchell Lane, Windsor, 545-BEER, russianriverbrewing.com. (Photo by Alvin Jornada)

Slide 35 of 38 Palooza Gastropub, Kenwood: Tasty pub grub, lots of beers on tap, live music and comedy nights. A lively outdoor patio gets hopping in the warm Sonoma Valley evenings. 8910 Sonoma Hwy., Kenwood, 833-4000, paloozafresh.com. (Photo by Erik Castro)

Slide 37 of 38 El Dorado Kitchen, Sonoma: Seasonal cocktails on the patio, by the pool. Feel like a movie star in this hotel hideaway. One of my favorite cocktail spots in Wine Country. 401 First St. West, Sonoma, 707-996-3030, eldoradosonoma.com.