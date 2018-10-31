Slide 1 of 24 Shige Sushi, Cotati: Shige Sushi in Cotati is a bento-box sized sushi bar with just 22 seats, including the bar. Despite the diminutive size, the Japanese owners have cracked the code on affordable, yet luxe Japanese favorites with authentic karaage (fried chicken), spicy poke salad, top-notch nigiri and sashimi and a laundry list of rolls (including plenty of gaijin-style mayonnaise/fried rolls). Open Tuesday through Friday, closed Monday. 8235 Old Redwood Hwy, Cotati. (Photo by Alvin Jornada)

Slide 2 of 24 Toki Roll at Shige Sushi Japanese Kitchen in Cotati. (Photo by Alvin Jornada)

Slide 3 of 24 Chef Shigekazu Mori prepares the Nigiri Sushi and Sashimi Combo at Shige Sushi Japanese Kitchen in Cotati. (Photo by Alvin Jornada)

Slide 4 of 24 Kosho, Sebastopol: Barlow newcomer Jake Rand knows his sushi. The former Sushi Ran chef worked in top sushi restaurants for much of his life and studied in Japan. With practiced moves, he pushes the Tokyo-style red rice into the palm of his hand, flicks his wrists with feather-light pressure and a one-bite piece of nigiri magically appears. Approachable Japanese, impeccably sourced with high-end flavors in a casual environment. 6750 McKinley St., Sebastopol, 707-827-6373. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 5 of 24 Ocean trout and salmon at Kosho Restaurant in Sebastopol. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 7 of 24 Salmon three ways at Sushi Kosho in Sebastopol. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 8 of 24 Raku Ramen, Santa Rosa: The owner of Sea Thai Bistro and Sea Noodle Bar has paired up with popular sushi burrito food truck chef Takeshi Uchida to create Raku Ramen and Rolls in Santa Rosa’s Montgomery Village. More than just a ramen shop, Shoubu Japanese’s Uchida has created a menu inspired by his sustainable vision for Japanese cuisine — and it’s something to write home about. 2424 Midway Drive, Santa Rosa, 707-623-9668. (Photo by Chris Hardy)

Slide 9 of 24 Raku Ramen & Rolls Tonkatsu Ramen. (Photo by Chris Hardy)

Slide 10 of 24 Tony and Takeshi at Raku Ramen and Rolls in Santa Rosa. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 11 of 24 Sake 107, Petaluma: The buzz has steadily grown for Chef Eiji Ando, a Hana Japanese alum who has dedicated his life to the craft of sushi. It’s awe-inspiring to watch his expert hands as he shapes the seasoned rice and fish into a single perfect bite—and perfect isn’t a word we use lightly when it comes to nigiri. Seriously awesome sushi and izayaki in downtown Petaluma that reminds us of what great Japanese food can really taste like. Sake 107, 107 Petaluma Blvd N., Petaluma, 241-7580. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 13 of 24 Melts in your mouth roll at Sake 107 in Petaluma. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 14 of 24 Special roll at Sake 107 in Petaluma. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 15 of 24 Paradise Sushi, Petaluma and Santa Rosa: All-you-can eat sushi that’s worth the price of admission. Unlike other all-you-can-eat sushi bars, they don’t overwrap with rice, just to make you full. High volume keeps the fish fresh and this is a roll-lover’s paradise with just about every kind of wacky thing you could stuff inside a piece of nori. 20 E. Washington St., Petaluma; 4100 Montgomery Dr., Suite C, Santa Rosa; 119 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 16 of 24 Hana Japanese, Rohnert Park: The undisputed top dog of Sonoma County — and likely the entire North Bay — chef/owner Ken Tominaga is a restaurant legend. Much of the fish is flown in from Japan and you’ll find unusual cuts not usually seen in the US. Expect pricing in line with high-end Japanese, but a trip to Hana is an introduction to true Japanese sushi (and sashimi). Amazing sake bar adds to the fun. 101 Golf Course Dr., Rohnert Park.

Slide 17 of 24 Haku Sushi, Santa Rosa: Located in downtown Santa Rosa, perilously near my office, this is my go-to, weekday sushi spot. I won’t lie, it can range from spectacular to lack-luster, but in general, things tend to be trending upward lately. Overall, speedy service and friendly staff that keep me coming back again and again. Rolls are a specialty, and the names are worth the price of admission alone. Asking for a “Funny Feeling Down There” or “Silent But Deadly” is kind of priceless, no matter what’s inside. 518 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. (Photo by Beth Schlanker)

Slide 19 of 24 Haku Sushi in Santa Rosa. (Photo by Beth Schlanker)

Slide 20 of 24 Sushiko, Rohnert Park: With one of Northern California’s top sushi spots just a mile away from this Rohnert Park sleeper, Sushiko has a lot to live up to. But this simple little sushi bar tucked quietly inside a floundering strip mall is getting lots of thumbs up from BiteClubbers who say it’s tops for everyday sushi cravings. 6285 Commerce Blvd., #302, Rohnert Park.

Slide 21 of 24 Shiso Sushi, Sonoma: A Sonoma hot-spot with great sushi and Japanese entree favorites. The quality is impeccable, portions are generous and chef/owner Ed Metcalfe sources many of the seasonal ingredients from his kitchen garden. 19161 Sonoma Highway, Sonoma. (Photo by Chris Hardy)

Slide 22 of 24 Summerlicious sushi roll from Shiso Modern Asian Kitchen in Sonoma. (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 23 of 24 Ume Japanese Bistro, Windsor: Tucked away in Windsor, Ume is the place that sushi connoisseurs talk about between themselves. The sushi is simple, minimal (not blobbed with wasabi or overly seasoned rice) letting the flavor of the fish express itself and sliced generously without being overdone. 8710 Old Redwood Highway, Windsor, 838-6700. (Photo from Yelp)