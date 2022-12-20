Top 15 Inexpensive Sonoma Restaurants of 2022

Slide 1 of 20 Vine Burgers, Santa Rosa: If you wanted to order the colossal crab cake cheeseburger with Gruyere ($39) or add gold leaf ($50) you could, but we're more than happy with the bacon blend pork burgers from Sonoma County Meat Co. ($15). 3579 Industrial Drive, Santa Rosa, 707-536-9654, vineburgers.com (Vine Burgers)

Slide 2 of 20 Tony's Galley Happy Hour, Santa Rosa: We love this happy hour with fried calamari, spring rolls and fish tacos for $7 and margaritas for $7 from 4 to 6 p.m. daily. 722 Village Court, Santa Rosa, 707-303-7007, tonysgalley.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 3 of 20 Abyssinia, Santa Rosa: The vegetarian combo ($14.50 for one) is a world of flavor, served with a house salad and injera bread. 913 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-568-6455, my-abyssinia.com. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 4 of 20 Ippinn Udon & Tempura, Santa Rosa: The filling curry chicken udon bowl ($11.99) is easily two meals. Order a few tasty tempura items for a dollar or two. 1880 Mendocino Ave. D, Santa Rosa, 707-521-9911, ippinnllc.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 5 of 20 East West, Santa Rosa: The Mediterranean Platter ($13.95) includes hummus, baba ghanoush, beet hummus, stuffed grape leaves, tabbouleh, three falafel patties and pita bread. 557 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa, 707-546-6142, eastwestcafesantarosa.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 6 of 20 Red Bee BBQ, Windsor: A third-pound of teriyaki chicken, barbecue pork or spicy pulled chicken with a choice of cornbread, mac salad, rice, or baked beans for under $12. 8970 Brooks Road S., Windsor, 707-836-4099, redbeebbq.com. (Conner Jay/The Press Democrat)

Slide 7 of 20 Zoftig, Santa Rosa: On crazy deadline days, delivery from this Santa Rosa cafe is a go-to for a healthy(ish), energy-boosting Maccabi Bowl ($16.50) filled with falafel, hummus, baba ganoush, beet and walnut dip and a whole lot more. 57 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa, 707-521-9554, zoftigeatery.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 8 of 20 Falafel Hut, Santa Rosa: Vegetarian combo plate ($13.95) includes three crispy falafel, three dolmas, baba ghanoush, cucumber salad, tabbouleh and warm pita bread. 701 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-237-7010, falafelhut.co. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 9 of 20 Hang Ah, Santa Rosa: The best dim sum in Sonoma County, no question. Shui Mai with pork, pork buns, and spring rolls are $4.50 each. Bean curd skin roll in broth (my favorite) are $5.50. 2130 Armory Drive, Santa Rosa, 707-576-7873, hangahdimsum.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 10 of 20 Down to Earth Cafe, Cotati: Chef/owner Chris Ball makes amazing food at a variety of price points. We love the pickled beet and burrata salad ($16), Pulled Pork Sundae (pulled pork over mashed potatoes), and fish and chips ($16). 8204 Redwood Highway, 707-753-4925, dtecafe.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 11 of 20 Beet salad at Down to Earth Cafe in Windsor. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 12 of 20 Sonoma Eats, Sonoma: The cuisine of Oaxaca stands out at this sunny, welcoming cafe in Agua Caliente. Favorite dishes include mole enchilada plate ($16), shrimp tacos ($12), and mushroom tacos ($11). 18133 Sonoma Highway, Sonoma, at Barking Dog Roasters, 707-939-1905, sonomaeatsmex.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 13 of 20 Mole Enchiladas at Sonoma Eats restaurant in Sonoma. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 14 of 20 Sax's Joint, Petaluma: Massive portions of really good breakfast food. If you're in the mood for sweet, go for the Famous French Toast with marionberry cream cheese ($12). Or go salty with the biscuits and gravy ($11). Don't miss the giant cinnamon roll for $6. 317 Petaluma Blvd. S., Petaluma, 707-559-3021. (Chris Hardy/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 15 of 20 French toast with marionberry jam from Sax's Joint in Petaluma. (Sean S./Yelp)

Slide 16 of 20 What A Chicken, Petaluma: Excellent barbecued chicken and ribs at bargain-basement prices. Four pieces of meat and two sides are just $14. Just watch out for the salsa — the pineapple is screaming hot. 706 E.Washington St., Petaluma, 707-971-7549. (What A Chicken)

Slide 17 of 20 Handline, Sebastopol: The Trout salad ($18) is a favorite. But if you're on a budget, any of the seasonal veggie dishes ($9 to $16) are a must-order. Fancy Beans by the pint are $5. 935 Gravenstein Highway S., Sebastopol, 707-827-3744, handlinerestaurant.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 18 of 20 Sonoma Burger, Sebastopol: A single smash burger with cheese is $7, with fries for an extra $2.75. You can jazz things up with sauces, sides and a killer root beer float, but if you're on a budget, the quality is about as good as it gets. 173 Pleasant Hill Ave. N, Sebastopol, 707-827-8817, sonomaburger.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 19 of 20 Smash burger from Sonoma Burger in Sebastopol. (Courtesy of Sonoma Burger)

Slide 20 of 20 Fishetarian, Bodega Bay: Award-winning clam chowder in a bread bowl — all gluten free from $15.99. Just get there early, because it's a popular spot. 599 CA-1, Bodega Bay, 707- 875-9092, fishetarianfishmarket.com. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)