The Best Donuts in Sonoma County 2020

Slide 1 of 16 City Garden Doughnuts & Coffee, Santa Rosa: The early bird gets the donut in this game. Orders start at 7:30 a.m. for Using brioche and cake dough, their donuts take a subtler approach with intensely-flavored glazes made with fresh fruit or rich chocolate. Richer, but less greasy than a regular donut, they are totally crave-worthy. Order online at citygardendoughnuts.com. 1200 4th St., Santa Rosa, 707-595-1932 (Courtesy photo)

Slide 2 of 16 Seasonal doughnuts from City Garden Doughnuts in Santa Rosa. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 3 of 16 Brioche donuts from City Garden Doughnuts in Santa Rosa. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 4 of 16 Donuts & Bagel Cafe, Santa Rosa: Food-choosy friends swear this is the best donut cafe in town. Always packed, jelly are a favorite. Donut holes are also awesome. 750 Stony Point Rd, Santa Rosa, 707-284-1012. (Yelp)

Slide 5 of 16 Jelly Donut, Santa Rosa: My favorite raspberry jelly donut. Open 24 hours. ’Nuf said. 443 Dutton Ave, Ste 10, Santa Rosa, 707-544-8494. (Tiffany C. /Yelp)

Slide 6 of 16 Crystal’s Corner, Santa Rosa: If you need a burger with your donut, here’s the place. Decent donuts served up friendly. Right next to Whole Foods to make you feel extra guilty. 1185 Yulupa Ave, Santa Rosa, 707-545-5668‎. (Hunter A. / Yelp)

Slide 7 of 16 Dirty Girl Donuts, Sonoma: A relative newcomer to the town of Sonoma, but the most crave-worthy donuts we've seen in a while. Rather than traditional donut flavors, these bakers take their cues from breakfast favorites (Pop-Tarts), desserts (strawberry rhubarb pie), cocktails (mixed berry mojito or tropical inspirations like the hibiscus-passionfruit-pineapple donut we need to stuff in our face pronto. Available for pickup Thursday through Sunday, pre-order suggested as they run out. 452C East St., Sonoma at Sonoma's Best, order online at dgonlineorder.square.site.

Slide 8 of 16 Strawberry shortcake donut from Dirty Girl Donuts in Sonoma. Facebook

Slide 9 of 16 Harvey's Gourmet Donuts, Sonoma: Weekly Friday night pop-ups from 5:30 to 9 p.m. for these mini donuts made by Harvey himself. 19030 Railroad Ave., Sonoma, harveysdonuts.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 10 of 16 Bright Bear Bakery, Petaluma: You had us at raspberry cream cronut. A cross between the flaky goodness of a croissant and the fried perfection of a donut, this hybrid breakfast — let’s be honest, anytime — treat is a specialty. Now with mini versions as well. 2620 Lakeville Hwy., Petaluma, 707-787-7411. (Michael F. / Yelp)

Slide 11 of 16 Dunkin' Donuts, Petaluma: The first outpost of this East Coast and Midwest donut favorite arrived in Petaluma to the delight of transplants. In addition to their legendary coffee, donuts come in every flavor of the rainbow. Because that's what donuts are made of...rainbows and love. 435 N McDowell Blvd Suite 50, Petaluma, (707) 408-2100. (Pere Rubi/shutterstock.com)

Slide 12 of 16 Sunrise Donuts, Petaluma: Chocolate cake and blueberry donuts are special favorites at this neighborhood spot. 68 E Washington St., Petaluma, 707-762-6601. (Yelp)

Slide 13 of 16 Krispy Kreme, Rohnert Park: Look for the “Hot Now” neon sign to find out when donuts are at their freshest. Plus, they’re open until 11p.m. for late-night munchies. 5090 Redwood Dr, Rohnert Park, 707-521-9154. (Kent Porter)

Slide 14 of 16 Danish & Donuts, Sonoma: Crullers are a specialty at Sonoma’s Danish & Donuts, along with yeasty donuts with sprinkles, and maybe a danish or two if you get there early. Boston creme’s get top billing. 18580 Sonoma Hwy., Sonoma, 707-938-1333. (Yelp)

Slide 15 of 16 BurtoNZ Bakery, Windsor: You can thank the Kiwis for coming up with a cream and raspberry filled donut that's about the best thing since sliced bread. Though it lacks the traditional hole in the middle, this New Zealand specialty is a not-too-sweet fried torpedo rolled in sugar, split down the middle and stuffed with whipped cream and a schmear of seedless raspberry jam. Ohhh, so good with morning coffee or an evening dessert, or any time in between. 9076 Brooks Rd S, Windsor, 707-687-5455. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 16 of 16 Flakey Cream Do-Nuts & Coffee Shop, Healdsburg: A favorite coffee shop since the 1960s, this classic has full breakfast and lunch. But it’s the donuts in the window every morning that have been drawing kids and hungry grown-ups to this spot for more than 50 years. They even have a "buy 5 get one free" deal for their donuts. Amazing glazed donuts. 441 Center Street, Healdsburg, 707-433-3895. (Yelp)